Although much of her life was shrouded in mystery and obscurity, Moll Dyer has been the subject of television shows, movies, books, songs, a ballet and even has a sandwich named in her honor at a local eatery. And beginning this weekend, the Leonardtown native will be the centerpiece of an annual celebration.

On Saturday, Feb. 25, from 11 a.m. to noon at Tudor Hall at the Moll Dyer Rock the official start to the annual celebration begins. There will be music performed by David Norris, The Moll Dyer Stone by Janis Russello and more in Leonardtown. It is also rumored that Moll Dyer herself may make an appearance. This is just the start to the day with other events ranging from scavenger hunts to music and dance, and there’s no charge.

