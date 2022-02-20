She’s been featured in television shows, plays, books, movies, songs, a ballet and even has a signature dish at a local eatery, and now Leonardtown will again celebrate one of the area’s most famous inhabitants during Moll Dyer Day on Feb. 26.
There will be a scavenger hunt and the Old Jail Museum in town will be open. In addition, several additional special events will be held which will require tickets.
“Certainly the legend of Moll Dyer and her name is one of the best known aspects of this community,” said Peter LaPorte, the executive director of the St. Mary’s County Historical Society. “The Moll Dyer legend provides continued fascination within the county and beyond.”
Dyer was believed to have been a healer who often aided the community, but during a bitterly cold winter and influenza epidemic of influenza, the town named her as its cause. Accused of witchcraft, Dyer’s cabin was set on fire and she escaped into the surrounding woods in February 1698.
Days later, a boy found her body with one hand frozen to a large rock and the other arm outstretched to the sky. Legend has it she put a curse on the land and on the rock, and it is rumored that anyone who touches the rock may become dizzy or fall ill.
LaPorte said Dyer — whose namesake pizza at The Rex has garlic along with feta and ricotta cheeses, but no sauce — was probably made to be a scapegoat.
“I think that’s a reasonable understanding to apply to this,” LaPorte said. “It’s quite easy to imagine her offering help to one or more villagers to help combat the flu. Of course we know now that it takes more than spices and creams to combat disease, so it’s possible her remedies failed and someone died, possibly a child. And the legend of Moll Dyer may have started just that way — well intentioned, but ineffective effort on her part to heal a child and maybe their parents, stricken by grief and cold weather and maybe disease themselves, could well have seen her as the cause of someone’s death.”
Mary Dyer (Moll or Molly was a common nickname for Mary or any name beginning with the letter M at the time) was born in England in 1634 — the same year The Ark and The Dove reached Maryland. In 1670 as an indentured servant, she made her way to St. Kitts, where La Porte said “it is thought that she picked up some herbal [knowledge], and maybe voodoo.”
She landed in Dorchester County in 1677 at the age of 43 and later settled in St. Mary’s County.
After more than 50 years, her namesake rock was moved from its site at the Old Jail Museum to Tudor Hall last February and is now better protected from the elements.
LaPorte said the rock receives about 10 visitors a week, with many leaving trinkets such as flowers or rocks.
“As she lived afar and alone, behaved differently, she became the subject of hateful rumors and bullying,” LaPorte said. “Moll Dyer didn’t die from the plague of February 1698 [or] cause the plague. Sadly, she died from irrational fear because she was different and vulnerable.”