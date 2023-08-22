Most bird bones are very thin, an adaptation to lighten the skeleton for the purpose of flight so as a result, their delicate bones do not fossilize well which is why when even a single isolated fossil bird bone is found along Calvert Cliffs, it’s a big deal.

Now just imagine how excited the paleontologists at the Calvert Marine Museum became when long-time museum volunteer and fossil finder Mike Ellwood found a partial skeleton including a skull of a 12 million-year-old gannet.

  

