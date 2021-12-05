Countess Margit Sigray Bessenyey, who was the last known private owner of Mount Aventine on the grounds of Chapman State Park in Charles County, will be the focus of a permanent exhibit at the Indian Head residence.
Bessenyey lived part-time at the residence on the banks of the Potomac River — she also had a mansion in Montana and a residence in New York City — from 1954 until her death of a heart attack in 1984.
“Understanding Maryland’s heritage is extremely important and she’s part of Maryland’s heritage and this most important asset that Charles County or Southern Maryland has,” said Sheryl Elliott, who is president of the Mount Aventine at Chapman State Park board of directors. “It’s truly architecturally one of the most significant treasures of Southern Maryland.”
While at Mount Aventine, Bessenyey designed and built miles of riding trails and added parcels of land to help establish Mount Aventine as a nature preserve.
“She was very generous and very environmentally minded,” Elliott said of Bessenyey, who was described as petite with auburn hair and brown eyes, “and she actually converted many agricultural fields into pastures and into a horse farm.”
The Chapman family took possession of the property in the mid-1800s and after a succession of brief owners, Bessenyey bought the property. The 2,180-acre tract of land was purchased by the state in 1998 with the help of conservation partners for around $28 million.
The exhibit includes several rooms including a bedroom/parlor, dressing room and office area along with a bathroom she renovated in the 1950s. A walk-in closet was another restoration.
The exhibit also includes five garments, including three gowns, along with personal effects such as hats and riding apparel.
I think she was extremely well liked,” Elliott said of the countess, who also bred Hungarian horses and was a member of a local hunt club. “She was known in Maryland for having these [holiday] events in which she would invite nearby locals. She was gracious and extended herself to the local community and was involved in local causes.”
According to literature provided by Mount Aventine, Bessenyey was born in 1910 to Count Antal Sigray, a Hungarian aristocrat and politician, and Countess Harriett Daly, the daughter of a wealthy copper mine magnate.
“From two different aspects she had considerable wealth,” Elliott said.
Bessenyey’s father was arrested by Nazi soldiers during World War II and sent to a concentration camp, which prompted Bessenyey to join the underground resistance movement.
After the war, Bessenyey and her parents fled Hungary to escape its growing Communist threat and eventually relocated in the United States.
She married Baron George Bakach Bessenyey, who had two children from a previous relationship in January 1958, but he died tragically 13 months later.
Upon her death in 1984, Margit Bessenyey gave the Montana mansion to her step-son Francis while her step-daughter Ava inherited Mount Aventine.
