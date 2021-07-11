Anne Arundel County — The Muddy Creek Artists Guild recently announced a new exhibition in partnership with the Friends of Quiet Waters opening this July.
Featuring original works by 21 artists from the Muddy Creek Artists Guild across a variety of media, Southern Exposure opened on July 7 in the Willow Gallery at Quiet Waters Park. The show is open and free to the public to enjoy.
Quiet Waters Park is located at 600 Quiet Waters Park Road, Annapolis, MD 21403. The Gallery is open weekdays 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and weekends 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Note that the park is closed on Tuesdays and that the park charges a daily vehicle entry fee of $6 per car except for opening receptions. The show will run through Aug. 22.
Primarily focused in the communities south of the South River, MCAG is fortunate to have this opportunity to spread its reach and have their work engage with a new audience at Quiet Waters.
“We are honored to be the first in-person art show at this lovely venue! Quiet Waters is a gem of a show space and a rare opportunity for Muddy Creek Artists Guild to exhibit outside of our usual area,” MCAG President Lora Moran-Collins said.
Southern Exposure features work by Ruth Bailey, David Brault, Sheryl Carbone, Patricia M. Card, Katerina Evans, Anita Ewing, Monica Hawse, Micki Kirk, Edward Mann, Betsy Meynardie, Lora Moran-Collins, Sharon Porter, Joanne Riley, Steve Schulman, Annely Schumacher, Jen Sheckels, Glenn Thompson, Jan van der Vossen, Roxanne Weidele, and Alice Yeager.
About the Muddy Creek Artists Guild
The Muddy Creek Artists Guild is a roving band of intrepid artists whose mission is to support and promote the original art of southern Anne Arundel County artists. For more information regarding the exhibition or the Guild itself, visit www.muddycreekartistsguild.org or find them on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram. You can also view and purchase art through their online store year-round.