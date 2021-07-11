Museum in Baltimore announces 175 new art acquisitions

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Museum of Art announced earlier this month that it has received a significant promised gift of 90 works of art by nearly 70 artists from long-standing museum supporters Nancy Dorman and Stanley Mazaroff.
The gift is particularly strong in photographs and works on paper, including those created by acclaimed artists Hans Hofmann, Helen Frankenthaler, Grace Hartigan, Alfredo Jaar, Christopher James, Louise Lawler, Andres Serrano, Gary Simmons, Wolfgang Tillmans, Sze Tsung Leong and Fred Tomaselli. The collection also includes important works by artists based in or with strong ties to Baltimore such as Larry Cook, Roland Freeman, Connie Imboden, Soledad Salamé, Elizabeth Talford Scott and Stephen Towns.
Examples of other paintings, sculpture, textiles, mixed-media works, and decorative arts include those by Anthony Caro, Leonardo Drew, Sam Gillam, Hun-Chung Lee and Sarah Sze. The gift coincides with the forthcoming December 2021 opening of the BMA’s new Nancy Dorman and Stanley Mazaroff Center for the Study of Prints, Drawings and Photographs, which is supported by a $5 million gift from the couple.
Over the course of winter and spring 2021, the BMA acquired 175 objects by purchase and gift that encompass an extensive range of contemporary art across media, as well as historic objects that add artistic and cultural significance to the museum’s collections. Most are the first by the artist in the BMA’s collection.
As part of its acquisitions, the BMA and the Menil Collection will co-commission The SNCC Manifestoes, a new multi-channel video installation by internationally acclaimed artist and filmmaker John Akomfrah. The video will explore the work and impact of the Student Non-Violent Coordinating Committee, as chronicled by Baltimore-based historian Taylor Branch.
“These acquisitions represent an incredible range of artistic achievement as well as the commitment of the BMA’s curatorial team to bringing new and important voices into our collections. Over the past several years, we have been focused on rectifying critical omissions in our Post-War and contemporary holdings as part of an effort to tell a truer narration of art history. We are now looking further in history and across geography and culture to reveal artists, artworks, and innovations that may have gone under-recognized in centuries past to shift the conversation around collections diversification from the modern era to the history that underpins it. I look forward to working with our talented curators and team on this effort, and am grateful to donors like Nancy and Stan, who continue to support our vision and ongoing work,” said Christopher Bedford, the BMA’s Dorothy Wagner Wallis Director.
