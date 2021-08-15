Charles
The La Plata Train Museum will be open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on scheduled dates. The museum is located at 101 Kent Ave. in La Plata. For group tours, call Danielle Mandley at 301-934-8421.
The Maryland Veterans Museum is open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The museum is located at 1100 Crain Highway in Newburg. Go to www.mdvets.cc.
The Historic McConchie One-School, which originally served African-American students exclusively, now serves as a living museum and is open for tours. The schoolhouse is located inside the Charles County Fairgrounds, 8440 Fairground Road in La Plata. Contact Edward Holland at 301-848-3476 or HistoricMcConchieSchool@gmail.com.
St. Mary’s
St. Clement’s Island Museum will hold a free Children’s Day 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21. Games, crafts, bike raffle, snow cones, balloons, activities and more. Go to www.facebook.com/events/764695867724009.
Drayden African American Schoolhouse will hold an open house 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, at 18287 Cherryfield Road in Drayden. Learn about one of the best preserved African-American schoolhouses in the country. Call 301-994-1471 or go to www.facebook.com/DraydenSchool.
Patuxent River Naval Air Museum will hold a Wheels & Wings car show 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25. Vendors, food trucks and activities. Tickets are $25-$30. The museum is located at 22156 Three Notch Road in Lexington Park. Go to www.paxmuseum.org.
Drayden African American Schoolhouse will hold an open house 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, at 18287 Cherryfield Road in Drayden. Learn about one of the best preserved African-American schoolhouses in the country. Call 301-994-1471 or go to www.facebook.com/DraydenSchool.
Calvert
Jefferson Patterson Park & Museum will host Art in the Park 4 to 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20. Crafts by local artisans. Hands-on instruction on pottery, mini poplar baskets, stone tools, fire and hunting. Go to jefpat.maryland.gov.
Calvert Marine Museum is offering a 20% discount to its members in the museum store Friday, Aug. 20.
Jefferson Patterson Park & Museum will host a craft fair 4 to 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20. Free admission.
Jefferson Patterson Park & Museum will host a free Village Day 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21. Hands-on instruction on pottery, mini poplar baskets, stone tools, fire and hunting. Go to jefpat.maryland.gov.
Jefferson Patterson Park & Museum will hold a hiking tour 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21. The cost is $5. Registration required. Go to https://jefpat.maryland.gov/.
Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center will host a Light As a Feather summer community art session noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 22. Help artist Eric Jackson make bird banners and nests. Go to www.annmariegarden.org.
Jefferson Patterson Park & Museum will host a workshop on flint knapping 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 22. Learn how to select materials, the science behind knapping and the chance to create stone arrowheads. For ages 13 and older. The cost is $25, $20 for members. Go to jefpat.maryland.gov.
Jefferson Patterson Park & Museum will hold a hiking tour 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 27. The cost is $5. Registration required. Go to https://jefpat.maryland.gov/.
Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center will host a Light As a Feather summer community art session noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28. Help artist Eric Jackson make bird banners and nests. Go to www.annmariegarden.org.
Jefferson Patterson Park & Museum will host free Public Archaeology 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3. Children under the age of 15 must be accompanied by an adult. Limited to six participants. Free. Email Patricia Samford at patricia.samford@maryland.gov.
Jefferson Patterson Park & Museum will host Pattyfest 2 to 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3. Car show, exhibits, vendors, food trucks, games and live music. Tickets are $8, $2 for ages 4 to 12, free for ages 3 and younger. Go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/patty-fest-tickets-152371823225.
Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center will host a Light As a Feather summer community art session noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4 Help artist Eric Jackson make bird banners and nests. Go to www.annmariegarden.org.
Jefferson Patterson Park & Museum will host free Public Archaeology 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4. Children under the age of 15 must be accompanied by an adult. Limited to six participants. Free. Email Patricia Samford at patricia.samford@maryland.gov.
Jefferson Patterson Park & Museum will host free Public Archaeology 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10. Children under the age of 15 must be accompanied by an adult. Limited to six participants. Free. Email Patricia Samford at patricia.samford@maryland.gov.
Jefferson Patterson Park & Museum will host a Migration Magic discussion 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10. The talk is part of the Evening Ecology Series. The cost is $20. Go to www.jefpat.maryland.gov.
Jefferson Patterson Park & Museum will host free Public Archaeology 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11. Children under the age of 15 must be accompanied by an adult. Limited to six participants. Free. Email Patricia Samford at patricia.samford@maryland.gov.
Jefferson Patterson Park & Museum will host a craft fair 4 to 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17. Free admission.
Jefferson Patterson Park & Museum will host free Public Archaeology 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17. Children under the age of 15 must be accompanied by an adult. Limited to six participants. Free. Email Patricia Samford at patricia.samford@maryland.gov.
Jefferson Patterson Park & Museum will host a free Village Day 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18. Hands-on instruction on pottery, mini poplar baskets, stone tools, fire and hunting. Go to jefpat.maryland.gov.