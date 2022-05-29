Here is what is happening at museums around Southern Maryland this week.
Charles
Maryland Veterans Museum at Patriot Park will host a Red, White, and Blue Music Festival 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, May 28, at 11000 Crain Highway in Newburg. Live music, vendors and food and beverages will be available for purchase. The festival is in memory of Petty Officer 2nd Class Derrick Weaver. Tickets are $10, $15 at the door, free for ages 12 and younger. Go to https://allevents.in/mount%20victoria/red-white-and-blue-music-festival/200022283929120.
The La Plata Firehouse Museum is open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on selected dates. The museum is located at 3 Firehouse Alley in La Plata. For group visits, call Danielle Mandley at 301-934-8421 or historiclaplata@townoflaplata.org.
The Maryland Veteran’s Museum at Patriot’s Park is open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The museum is located at 1100 Crain Highway in Newburg. Go to www.mdvets.cc.
The La Plata Train Museum will be open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on scheduled dates. The museum is located at 101 Kent Ave. in La Plata. For group tours, call Danielle Mandley at 301-934-8421.
The Disabled American Veterans Chapter 36 is offering free assistance for claims support 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays at the Maryland Veteran’s Museum at Patriot’s Park, 11000 Crain Highway in Newburg. Appointments required. Call 202-531-0271.
The Historic McConchie One-School, which originally served African-American students exclusively, now serves as a living museum and is open for tours and periodically throughout the year to the public. The schoolhouse is located inside the Charles County Fairgrounds, 8440 Fairground Road in La Plata. Contact Edward Holland at 301-848-3476 or HistoricMcConchieSchool@gmail.com.
General William Smallwood’s Retreat House and Ground will be open on selected dates. The house is located inside Smallwood State Park, 2750 Sweden Point Road in Marbury. Call 301-743-3048 or 301-743-7613.
St. Mary’s
The St. Mary’s County Department of Recreation & Parks’ Museum Division is offering free admission for active members of the armed forces, as well as up to five family members through Sept. 5. Museums include St. Clement’s Island Museum and Piney Point Lighthouse Museum. There is no admission for the Old Jail Museum and Drayden African American Schoolhouse, but guests are encouraged to visit the. Free admission does not apply to water taxi fee at St. Clement’s Island Museum.
The Old Jail Museum, St. Clement’s Island Museum & Piney Point Lighthouse Museum will be open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily through October 31. The Old Jail Museum will also be open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on the first Friday of each month for Leonardtown’s First Fridays. Call 240- 925-3427 or go to Facebook.com/TheOldJailMuseumGo to www.Museums.StMarysMD.com.
The Drayden African American Schoolhouse will hold a free open house 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 4, in Drayden. Learn more about one of the nation’s best-preserved one-room African American schoolhouses and its history and importance to education in St. Mary’s County. Call 301-994-1471 or go to www.Facebook.com/DraydenSchool.
Piney Point Lighthouse Museum and Historic Park will host National Lighthouse Weekend 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 4. Call 301-769-2222 or go to www.Facebook.com/SCIMuseum.
St. Clement’s Island Museum will host a Conversation and a Cruise 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday, June 11. Call 301-769-2222 or go to www.Facebook.com/SCIMuseum.
St. Clement’s Island Museum will hold a dinner and a cruise 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, June 12. Cruise on the water taxi, dessert reception at St. Clement’s Island Museum and choice of three meals at Morris Point Restaurant. All meals include one nonalcoholic drink. The tour will include a guided presentation titled “Lost Towns of Tidewater Maryland.” Tickets are $75, or two for $140. Call 301-769-2222 or go to www.Facebook.com/SCIMuseum.
The Drayden African American Schoolhouse will hold a free open house June 18-20 for Juneteenth in Drayden. Learn more about one of the nation’s best-preserved one-room African American schoolhouses and its history and importance to education in St. Mary’s County. Call 301-994-1471 or go to www.Facebook.com/DraydenSchool.
St. Clement’s Island Museum will host Art Kids classes 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesday, June 21, through Thursday, June 23. The classes cost $3 and all materials are provided. Sessions are geared toward ages 7 to 17. Registration required. Call 301-769-4723 or go to www.facebook.com/SCIMuseum.
St. Clement’s Island Museum will host Heritage Day 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 25. Call 301-769-2222 or go to www.Facebook.com/SCIMuseum.
The Drayden African American Schoolhouse will hold a free open house Saturday, July 2, in Drayden. Learn more about one of the nation’s best-preserved one-room African American schoolhouses and its history and importance to education in St. Mary’s County. Call 301-994-1471 or go to www.Facebook.com/DraydenSchool.
St. Clement’s Island Museum will host Art Kids classes 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesday, July 5, through Thursday, July 7. The classes are $3 and all materials are provided. Sessions are geared toward ages 7 to 17. Registration required. Call 301-769-4723 or go to www.facebook.com/SCIMuseum.
St. Clement’s Island Museum will hold a dinner and a cruise 3:30 to 8:30 p.m. Sunday, July 12. Cruise on the water taxi, dessert reception at St. Clement’s Island Museum and choice of three meals at Morris Point Restaurant. All meals include one nonalcoholic drink. The tour will include a guided tour of the Blackistone Lighthouse on St. Clement’s Island. Tickets are $75, or two for $140. Call 301-769-2222 or go to www.Facebook.com/SCIMuseum.
- The Drayden African American Schoolhouse will hold a free open house Saturday, Aug. 6, in Drayden. Learn more about one of the nation’s best-preserved one-room African American schoolhouses and its history and importance to education in St. Mary’s County. Call 301-994-1471 or go to www.Facebook.com/DraydenSchool.
- St. Clement’s Island Museum will hold a dinner and a cruise 3:30 to 8:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7. Cruise on the water taxi, dessert reception at St. Clement’s Island Museum and choice of three meals at Morris Point Restaurant. All meals include one nonalcoholic drink. The tour will include a presentation titled “Inside the Blackistone Lighthouse” and a guided tour of the Blackistone Lighthouse on St. Clement’s Island. Tickets are $75, or two for $140. Call 301-769-2222 or go to www.Facebook.com/SCIMuseum.
Calvert
Calvert Marine Museum will host public sightseeing cruises aboard the log-built bugeye Wm. B. Tennison 2 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays, and 2 and 3:10 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through June 30. Tickets are $7, $4 for ages 5-12 years, free for ages 4 and younger with paid adult. Registration required. Go to www.calvertmarinemuseum.com/237/Wm-B-Tennison-Cruises.
Jefferson Patterson Park & Museum will host MAC Lab Tours 1 to 2 p.m. Thursdays. See Maryland’s archaeological curation, conservation and research lab, which is home to more than 10 million archaeological artifacts from across the state. Drop-ins are welcome but registration is encouraged. Go to jefpat.maryland.gov.
Jefferson Patterson Park and Museum will host a free exhibit titled “Southern Maryland History: Through Ebony Eyes” daily through Thursday, June 30. The exhibit embraces the heritage and culture of the region’s past. For an interactive story map, go to https://arcg.is/15588po.
Calvert Marine Museum recently announces it has joined Museums for All, a signature access program of the Institute of Museum and Library Services, to encourage people of all backgrounds to visit museums regularly and build lifelong museum-going habits. The program supports those receiving SNAP food assistance benefits to visit the museum for free admission, up to four people, with the presentation of a SNAP Electronic Benefits Transfer card. Go to www.imls.gov.
The Chesapeake Beach Railway Museum is open 1 to 4 p.m. daily. The museum is located at 4155 Mears Ave. In Chesapeake Beach. Call 410-257-3892 or go to www.chesapeakebeachrailwaymuseum.com.
Christ Church will celebrate its 350th anniversary 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 4, at 3100 Broomes Island Road in Port Republic. There will be a comedy and magic Show, dances, cemetery tour, jousting demonstration, balloon artists, arts and crafts, pony rides, a petting zoo, face painting and more.
Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center will hold a Green Life Festival & Market 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 4. A day of learning, playing, discovering and engaging with the people, products, and information needed to live a sustainable and healthy lifestyle. Presentations, demonstrations, recycled art projects and activities, healthy dining options and entertainment. Free admission. The event will be held rain or shine and no smoking or pets. Go to www.annmariegarden.org.
Calvert Marine Museum will host a public sail aboard the Dee of St. Mary’s 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, June 4. Guests will have an opportunity to help raise and lower the sail. Limited space. Tickets are $35. Registration required. Go to www.calvertmarinemuseum.com/238/Dee-of-St-Marys-Cruises.
Jefferson Patterson Park & Museum will host a free Children’s Day on the Farm 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, June 5. Go to jefpat.maryland.gov.
Jefferson Patterson Park & Museum will host Horticulture Helpers: Spring Sessions 9:30 a.m. to noon Wednesday, June 8. Join the garden volunteer group to get exercise, tips and free plants. Spring projects include pruning, sheet mulching, grafting, planting, and garden clean-up. Registration required. Go to jefpat.maryland.gov .
Jefferson Patterson Park & Museum will host Colonial Fishing 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday, June 8, and Saturday, June 11. Make fishing hooks during Part 1 and test them out in canoes in Part 2. The cost is $25. Space limited and registration required. Go to jefpat.maryland.gov.
Calvert Marine Museum will host Sea Squirts 10:15 and 11:15 a.m. Thursday, June 9. Music, stories, activities and a carryout craft while supplies last. The theme is Chesapeake ABC. For ages 18 months to 3 years. Sessions last 20 minutes. Sign up at the admission desk.
Old Dominion will play the Calvert Marine Museum Friday, June 10. The band is the reigning CMA and ACM “Group of the Year” and recently won its fifth consecutive “Group of the Year” award at the 2022 ACM Awards. Ryan Griffden will also perfform. The concert is part of the Waterside Music Series. Tickets are $39-$89. Go to www.calvertmarinemuseum.com.
Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center will hold Annmarie After Hours for an opening reception for its “I’ll Be There: an exhibition about love” exhibit 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 10. Live music, tour the exhibit, take a walk, cash bar and food truck. Admission is $5; free for members. Go to www.annmariegarden.org.
Jefferson Patterson Park & Museum will host Time Traveling Kids 10-11 a.m. Tuesday, June 14. Explore nature and history in this free Pre-K storytime program with stories, activities and crafts. For ages 2 to 5. Registration required. Go to jefpat.maryland.gov.
Calvert Marine Museum will host a virtual lecture titled Megalodon – The Morphology and Ecology 6 p.m.
Wednesday, June 15. Presenter Jack Cooper will talk about megalodon based on 2D and 3D modeling and the importance of this iconic species in studying shark functional diversity. Registration required. Go to www.calvertmarinemuseum.com.
Jefferson Patterson Park & Museum will host a discussion on Prehistoric Pottery 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, June 16. Learn how to find and work with clay and discover prehistoric techniques for making a vessel. Registration required. Go to jefpat.maryland.gov.
Calvert Marine Museum will host Sea Squirts 10:15 and 11:15 a.m. Thursday, June 16. Music, stories, activities and a carryout craft while supplies last. The theme is Chesapeake ABC. Sessions last 20 minutes. For ages 18 months to 3 years. Sign up at the admission desk.
Calvert Marine Museum will host an adults-only sunset sail aboard the Dee of St. Mary’s 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 17. Guests will have an opportunity to help raise and lower the sail. Limited space. Tickets are $45. Registration required. Go to www.calvertmarinemuseum.com/238/Dee-of-St-Marys-Cruises.
Calvert Marine Museum will host a Fossil Field Experience 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 18. Explore fossils at Cove Point. For adults and ages 8 eight and older, accompanied by an adult. Registration required at least two business days before the program. The cost is $15. Go to www.calvertmarinemuseum.com.
Jefferson Patterson Park & Museum will host free Village Days 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 18. Turn a log into a mini poplar bark basket. Go to jefpat.maryland.gov
Jefferson Patterson Park & Museum will host a free Pollinator Week Catch and Release 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 18. Explore gardens to find the insects that help fruits and vegetables grow. For all ages. Go to jefpat.maryland.gov.
Jefferson Patterson Park & Museum will host Wickerweave Round Baskets 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 18. Learn to use reed or vines to create a gently rounded basket. For ages 13 and older. Registration required. Go to jefpat.maryland.gov.
Jefferson Patterson Park & Museum will host Open Flames Cooking 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, June 19. Learn Native American cooking skills including baking without an oven, boiling water without a pot, and how to cook over an open fire. Registration required. Go to jefpat.maryland.gov.
Calvert Marine Museum will host a Father’s Day brunch cruise 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. or an evening cruise 5 to 6:30 p.m. aboard the Wm. B. Tennison Sunday, June 19. Catering by Boomerangs. Tickets are $35, $15 for ages 5 to 12, $10 for ages 4 and younger. Registration required. Go to http://www.calvertmarinemuseum.com/237/Wm-B-Tennison-Cruises.
Calvert Marine Museum will host a public sail aboard the Dee of St. Mary’s 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, June 19. Guests will have an opportunity to help raise and lower the sail. Limited space. Tickets are $35, $15 for ages 5 to 12. Children ages 4 and younger are not permitted. Registration required. Go to www.calvertmarinemuseum.com.
Calvert Marine Museum members save 20% in the museum store Monday, June 20. Private Zoom sessions are also available.
Calvert Marine Museum will host a public sightseeing cruise aboard the log-built bugeye Wm. B. Tennison 2 and 3:10 p.m. Monday, June 20. Tickets are $7, $4 for ages 5-12 years, free for ages 4 and younger with paid adult. Registration required. Go to www.calvertmarinemuseum.com/237/Wm-B-Tennison-Cruises.
Calvert Marine Museum will host Little Minnows 10:15 and 11:15 a.m. Thursday, June 23. Music, stories, activities and a carryout craft while supplies last. The theme is Chesapeake ABC. For ages 3 to 5. Sessions last 20-45 minutes. Sign up at the admission desk. Go to www.calvertmarinemuseum.com.