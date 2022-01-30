Charles
The La Plata Train Museum will be open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on scheduled dates. The museum is located at 101 Kent Ave. in La Plata. For group tours, call Danielle Mandley at 301-934-8421.
The Maryland Veterans Museum will host a fundraiser for disadvantaged and homeless veterans 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, at 1100 Crain Highway in Newburg. Food, entertainment, food, raffles and more. Business owners should bring business cards for special raffle. The event is sponsored by the Charles County Commission for Veterans Affairs. The museum is open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The museum is located Go to www.mdvets.cc.
The Historic McConchie One-School, which originally served African-American students exclusively, now serves as a living museum and is open for tours and periodically throughout the year to the public. The schoolhouse is located inside the Charles County Fairgrounds, 8440 Fairground Road in La Plata. Contact Edward Holland at 301-848-3476 or HistoricMcConchieSchool@gmail.com.
General William Smallwood’s Retreat House and Ground will be open on selected dates. The house is located inside Smallwood State Park, 2750 Sweden Point Road in Marbury. Call 301-743-3048 or 301-743-7613.
St. Mary’s
The Old Jail Museum, St. Clement’s Island Museum & Piney Point Lighthouse Museum will be be open daily noon to 4 p.m. through March 24, 2022, and from noon to 7 p.m. on First Fridays. The museum will be closed Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Go to www.Museum.StMarysMD.com.
Historic Sotterley Plantation will hold a free virtual webinar titled “People and Perspectives” 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 9. A panel featuring the Unified Committee for Afro-American Contributions Education Committee will discuss the importance, impact and scope of the Education Committee’s work in our area. The event is a part of Sotterley’s Common Ground Initiative. Go to www.sotterley.org.
The Patuxent Naval Air Museum will host an exhibit by artist Yanhui Kuang through Thursday, Feb. 17. Go to www.paxmuseum.com.
Calvert
The Chesapeake Beach Railway Museum is open 1 to 4 p.m. daily. The museum is located at 4155 Mears Ave. In Chesapeake Beach. Call 410-257-3892 or go to www.chesapeakebeachrailwaymuseum.com.
Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center will host an exhibit titled “Overcomer — Works by Sarah Matthews” through Sunday, Feb. 27, in the Murray Arts Building. The exhibit is a combination of artists’ books and prints which document Matthews’ journey through depression, anger, hope, peace and love. Amid a global pandemic, racial injustices, and social isolation, she was able to find her artistic voice. Carving large woodblocks, making layered prints with linoleum blocks, and binding books with colorful patterns have been a doorway to express her thoughts and feelings. Go to www.annemariegarden.org.
Calvert Marine Museum will hold a free Fossil Club meeting and public lecture 6:30 to 9 p.m. Monday, Feb. 7. Speaker Dale Greenwalt will discuss the preservation of Blood in the Fossil Record. The event might also be held on Zoom. Go to www.calvertmarinemuseum.com.
Calvert Marine Museum will hold its Sea Squirts 10:15 and 11:15 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 10. Discover the museum through music, stories, activities and a carry-out craft. This month’s theme is Animal Tracks. Sessions are 25-40 minutes. For ages 18 months to 3 years and their adult caregivers. Sign up at the admissions desk.
Calvert County Historical Society will hold its monthly Brown Bag Lunch series noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 10, at 70 Church St. in Prince Frederick. This month’s topic is “Disappearing black cemeteries of Southern Maryland.” Free. Call 410-535-2452 or go to www.calverthistory.org.
Calvert Marine Museum will hold Little Minnows 10:15 and 11:15 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 17. Story an a craft. The theme is This month’s theme is Whose Tracks are These? Sessions are 25-40 minutes. For ages 3 to 5 years and their adult caregivers. Sign up at the admissions desk.
Calvert Marine Museum will hold its annual Great Backyard Bird Count 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, and Sunday, Feb. 20. Check out a pair of binoculars and a bird tally sheet at the museum. For grades 3 and older and a parent. Included with museum admission. Data will assist the Cornell Lab of Ornithology and the National Audubon Society.
Calvert Marine Museum members save 20% at the museum store Sunday, Feb. 20. Between 10 and 11 a.m. members receive free sea salt caramels with $50 purchase. The museum store is also available virtually.
Calvert Marine Museum will hold Universal Coprolite Day 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 20. The event will celebrate coprolites wherever they may form in the universe. Fossils, activities and learning stations. Museum admission required. Admission is $9, $7 for seniors, military and seniors, $4 for ages 5 to 12, free for ages 4 and younger and members. Go to www.calvertmarinemuseum.com.
Calvert Marine Museum will hold Little Minnows 10:15 and 11:15 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 24. Story an a craft. The theme is This month’s theme is Whose Tracks are These? Sessions are 25-40 minutes. For ages 3 to 5 years and their adult caregivers. Sign up at the admissions desk.
Calvert Marine Museum will host a performance by Chrysalis 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25. The band features Jody Marshall on hammered dulcimer and piano and Jim Queen on fiddle and guitar. The concert is part of the museum’s 12th annual Maritime Performance Series. Doors open 6 p.m. Beer and wine will be available for purchase, Tickets are $25, $20 in advance. Go to bit.ly/MaritimeConcerts.
Calvert County Historical Society will hold its monthly Brown Bag Lunch series noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, March 10, at 70 Church St. in Prince Frederick. This month’s topic is “Ice on the Chesapeake Bay.” Free. Call 410-535-2452 or go to www.calverthistory.org.
Calvert Marine Museum will host a performance by Claude Bourbon 7 p.m. Friday, March 25. The guitarist is known for his blues, Spanish, and Middle Eastern stylings. The concert is part of the museum’s 12th annual Maritime Performance Series. Doors open 6 p.m. Beer and wine will be available for purchase, Tickets are $25, $20 in advance. Go to bit.ly/MaritimeConcerts.
Calvert County Historical Society will hold its monthly Brown Bag Lunch series noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, April 14, at 70 Church St. in Prince Frederick. This month will be a workshop on writing family history topic. Free. Call 410-535-2452 or go to www.calverthistory.org.
Calvert Marine Museum will host a performance by Bob Zentz 7 p.m. Friday, April 29. The singer/songwriter plays dozens of instruments and spans folk, traditional, Celtic and maritime music. The concert is part of the museum’s 12th annual Maritime Performance Series. Doors open 6 p.m. Beer and wine will be available for purchase, Tickets are $25, $20 in advance. Go to bit.ly/MaritimeConcerts.