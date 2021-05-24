Charles
The Historic McConchie One-School, which originally served African-American students exclusively, now serves as a living museum and is open for tours and periodically throughout the year to the public. The schoolhouse is located inside the Charles County Fairgrounds, 8440 Fairground Road in La Plata. Contact Edward Holland at 301-848-3476 or HistoricMcConchieSchool@gmail.com.
St. Mary’s
Historic St. Mary’s City will be offering digital membership cards beginning this spring. Members will receive an invitation via email to download and save their cards in a digital wallet app on their smartphone. The cards will also include membership benefits and hours for the museum, giving each holder readily accessible information. Email Membership@DigsHistory.org or go to www.cuseum.com.
Historic Sotterley Plantation is offering self-guided tours that can be accessed from a mobile phone. The tours will be available on guided tours or the grounds tour. Reservations available. Guided tours will be held 10:30 and 11:30 a.m. and at 1, 2 and 3 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and every hour on the hour from noon to 3 p.m. on Sundays. Call 301-373-2280.
The Old Jail Museum, St. Clement’s Island Museum & Piney Point Lighthouse Museum are open daily to 5 p.m. Go to www.Museum.StMarysMD.com.
The Old Jail Museum will be open noon to 4 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 4, during First Fridays. The museum is located at 41625 Court House Drive in Leonardtown. Free admission. Go to www.facebook.com/OldJailMuseum.
St. Clement’s Island will host Heritage Day 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 5. Celebrate the history and heritage of St. Clement’s Island with free activities and programs, games, lighthouse tours, music and more. Call 301-769-2222 or go to www.facebook.com/SCIMuseum.
Drayden African American Schoolhouse will hold an open house 11 a.m. Saturday, June 5, at 18287 Cherryfield Road in Drayden. Learn about one of the best preserved African-American schoolhouses in the country. Call 301-994-1471 or go to www.facebook.com/DraydenSchool.
Calvert
Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center is holding Artists in Action through Monday, May 31. Get a closer look at artists in action with new artists weekly and have the opportunity to observe and interact with the artists as they work. Learn about their process and have a chance to try out techniques. Works will be available for purchase in the front. The museum and arts center, which is located at 13470 Dowell Road in Dowell, is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Go to www.annmariegarden.org.
Jefferson Patterson Park & Museum is offering audio tours which are accessible by a cellphone. The tours are “Walking in Their Footsteps: A Patuxent Community” focuses on the museum’s Indian village, “A Culture Revisited” allows listeners to relive the experiences of the people of Maryland who worked on lands from Colonial times to present, and “1812 Remembered,” which highlights the effects of the War of 1812 on Southern Maryland.
Jefferson Patterson Park & Museum will host a guided hiking tour of the grounds 2 p.m. Saturday, May 28. Visitors can learn about the 9,000 years of history uncovered at the park. Space is limited and registration is required. The cost is $5. Go to jefpat.maryland.gov/pages/visit-park/trails.
Calvert Marine Museum will host a virtual lecture titled Development of Chesapeake Bay Watercraft and Fishing 5 p.m. Thursday, June 3. The event is part of the Maryland in the Age of Sail Series. Contact Mark Wilkins at 410-326-2042, Ext. 8046 or Mark.Wilkins@calvertcountymd.gov, or for the link, go to www.calvertmarinemuseum.com.