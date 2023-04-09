Here is what is happening at museums around Southern Maryland this week.
Charles
The Fairytale Museum is open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 2935 Festival Way in Waldorf. The museum has interactive exhibits, birthday celebrations, literacy programs and etiquette activities. Admission is $12, free for adults with paid child. Call 844-722-4642 or go to www.fairytalemuseum.org.
The La Plata Firehouse Museum is open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on selected dates. The museum is located at 3 Firehouse Alley in La Plata. For group visits, call Danielle Mandley at 301-934-8421 or historiclaplata@townoflaplata.org.
The Maryland Veteran’s Museum at Patriot’s Park is open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The museum is located at 11000 Crain Highway in Newburg. Go to www.mdvets.cc.
The La Plata Train Museum will be open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on scheduled dates. The museum is located at 101 Kent Ave. in La Plata. Go to www.loc8nearme.com/maryland/la-plata/la-plata-train-station-museum/7300495/, or for group tours, call Danielle Mandley at 301-934-8421.
The Maryland Veterans Museum at Patriot Park is open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday and by appointment, at 11000 Crain Highway in Newburg. Admission is $5, $3.50 for children, free for veterans and members. An individual membership is $25 while a family membership of 4 is $35. Go to www.mdvets.cc/.
The Disabled American Veterans Chapter 36 is offering free assistance for claims support 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays at the Maryland Veteran’s Museum at Patriot’s Park, 11000 Crain Highway in Newburg. Appointments required. Call 202-531-0271.
The Historic McConchie One-School, which originally served African-American students exclusively, now serves as a living museum and is open for tours and periodically throughout the year to the public. The schoolhouse is located inside the Charles County Fairgrounds, 8440 Fairground Road in La Plata. Contact Edward Holland at 301-848-3476 or HistoricMcConchieSchool@gmail.com.
General William Smallwood’s Retreat House and Ground will be open on selected dates. The house is located inside Smallwood State Park, 2750 Sweden Point Road in Marbury. Call 301-743-3048 or 301-743-7613.
The Mount Carmel Monastery, which was established for the purpose of preserving the site of the first convent of religious women in the Thirteen Original Colonies is open 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily at 5678 Mt. Carmel Road in La Plata. There is also a gift shop. Go to www.restorersmtcarmelmd.org.
The Historic McConchie One-School committee is looking for school alumni and friends and relatives of alumni who are willing to be interviewed. The school is looking for experiences and plans to make a collection of videos after the rehabilitation to the school is completed. Contact Delores Walls at 301-932-5416 or akapc71@verizon.net.
St. Mary’s
The St. Mary’s County Department of Recreation & Parks’ Museum Division reminds visitors that the St. Clements Island Museum, Piney Point Lighthouse and Old Jail Museum are open year-round 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Old Jail Museum is also open to 7 p.m. on First Fridays and has no admission. Museums are closed Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Call 240- 925-3427 or go to www.Museums.StMarysMD.com.
St. Clement’s Island Museum will host water taxi rides through Oct. 31. The taxi, which takes individuals to St. Clements Island State Park, will operate daily depending on weather. Rides cost $7. To schedule group rides call Christina Barbour at 301-769-2222 to schedule, or for hours of operation, go to www.Museums.StMarysMD.com.
The Patuxent Naval Air Museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays at 22156 Three Notch Landing Road in Lexington Park. The museum has exhibits, aircraft and a flight simulator. Call 301-863-1900 or go to www.paxmuseum.com.
Historic St. Mary’s City will host Bee-friendly 1 p.m. Saturday, April 15, at 18751 Hogaboom Lane in St. Mary’s City. Join certified master beekeeper Diane Wellons on the importance of the honeybee and Beekeeping. Free. Go to www.hsmcdigshistory.org/.
Historic St. Mary’s City will host Spring Saturdays – Plant Swap 9:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday, April 15, at 47414 Old State House Road in St. Mary’s City. Exchange anything plant related: cuttings, houseplants, transplants, seeds, pots and tools. Free. Go to www.hsmcdigshistory.org/.
Historic Sotterley will hold an AeroPark Farmer’s Market 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, April 16, at 44200 Airport Road in California. There will be delicious and unique items made and grown locally. Go to www.sotterley.org.
Historic Sotterley will hold Forward Together: The Legacy of John Hanson Briscoe virtually 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 19. The presentation is the second of two connected events; Agnes Kane Callum was held last month. Registration required. Go to www.sotterley.org.
Calvert
Historic St. Mary’s City will host Little Explorers: If you plant a seed 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 19, at Godiah Spray Tobacco Plantation, 47621 Old Cove Road in Lexington Park. Learn and make discoveries through stories, play, art, music and nature. For ages 3 to 5 with an adult. The cost is $4, $3 for members, free for accompanying adult. Go to www.hsmcdigshistory.org/.
Historic St. Mary’s City will host a lecture titled Recent Research at St. Mary’s Fort and the Brick Chapel 7 p.m. Thursday, April 20, at 18751 Hogaboom Lane in St. Mary’s City. Free. Go to www.hsmcdigshistory.org/.
St. Clement’s Island Museum will host its Black Diamond Weekend 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 22, and Sunday, April 23, at 38370 Point Breeze Road in Colton’s Point. The event commemorates the 87 lives lost in the Civil War ship accident. Free water taxi rides, lighthouse tours, Civil War-themed exhibits and displays, ceremony and period concert. Call 301-769-2222 or go to Facebook.com/SCIMuseum.
St. Clement’s Island Museum dinner cruises will run Sunday, April 23, through October. Go to www.Museums.StMarysMD.com.
The St. Mary’s Museum Division will host a dinner and a cruise 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, April 23. The cruise includes a seafood dinner at Morris Point Restaurant and dessert reception at St. Clement’s Island Museum. The theme is The Civil War and St. Clement’s Island. Tickets are $75, or $140 per couple. Go to www.DinnerAndACruise.eventbrite.com.
Historic St. Mary’s City will host a series of Homeschool Wednesday Workshops Wednesday, April 26. A program for homeschool families, with interpretive discussions, demonstrations, and hands-on activities. The schedule is: Cream of the Crop — Dairying in 17th-Century Maryland 10:30 a.m. to noon at Godiah Spray Tobacco Plantation, 47621 Old Cove Road in Lexington Park; Law and Disorder regarding crime and punishment in 17th century Maryland 1 to 2:30 p.m. in the Town Center; Eastern Woodland Music 1 to 2:30 p.m. at the Woodland Indian Hamlet; and Flourishing Flags 10:30 a.m. to noon on the waterfront. For ages 6 and older. Registration required. Admission is $10, $8 for members, additional workshops are $7, $5 for members. Go to www.hsmcdigshistory.org/.
Historic St. Mary’s City will host Little Explorers: Big Adventures 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 3, at Godiah Spray Tobacco Plantation, 47621 Old Cove Road in Lexington Park. Learn and make discoveries through stories, play, art, music and nature. For ages 3 to 5 with an adult. The cost is $4, $3 for members, free for accompanying adult. Go to www.hsmcdigshistory.org/.
The St. Mary’s Museum Division will host a dinner and a cruise 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, May 11. The cruise includes a seafood dinner at Morris Point Restaurant and dessert reception at St. Clement’s Island Museum. The theme is History Beneath the Chesapeake. Tickets are $75, or $140 per couple. Go to www.DinnerAndACruise.eventbrite.com.
Historic St. Mary’s City will host Little Explorers: Color Color Everywhere 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 17, at Godiah Spray Tobacco Plantation, 47621 Old Cove Road in Lexington Park. Learn and make discoveries through stories, play, art, music and nature. For ages 3 to 5 with an adult. The cost is $4, $3 for members, free for accompanying adult. Go to www.hsmcdigshistory.org/.
Historic Sotterley will hold an AeroPark Farmer’s Market 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, May 21, at 44200 Airport Road in California. There will be delicious and unique items made and grown locally. Go to www.sotterley.org.
Historic St. Mary’s City will host Little Explorers: Mad About Mud 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 7, at Godiah Spray Tobacco Plantation, 47621 Old Cove Road in Lexington Park. Learn and make discoveries through stories, play, art, music and nature. For ages 3 to 5 with an adult. The cost is $4, $3 for members, free for accompanying adult. Go to www.hsmcdigshistory.org/.
St. Clement’s Island Museum Art Kids program will run weekdays June through August. Go to www.Museums.StMarysMD.com.
St. Clement’s Island Museum will host its Island Heritage Day Saturday, June 3. Go to www.Museums.StMarysMD.com.
The St. Mary’s Museum Division will host a dinner and a cruise 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, June 11. The cruise includes a seafood dinner at Morris Point Restaurant and dessert reception at St. Clement’s Island Museum. The theme is Inside Blackistone Lighthouse. Tickets are $75, or $140 per couple. Go to www.DinnerAndACruise.eventbrite.com.
The Drayden African American Schoolhouse is offering free admission during Juneteenth June 17-19. Go to www.Museums.StMarysMD.com.
Historic Sotterley will hold an AeroPark Farmer’s Market 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, June 18, at 44200 Airport Road in California. There will be delicious and unique items made and grown locally. Go to www.sotterley.org.
St. Clement’s Island Museum will host the Potomac Jazz and Seafood Festival July 7-9. Go to www.Museums.StMarysMD.com.
Historic Sotterley will hold an AeroPark Farmer’s Market 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, July 16, at 44200 Airport Road in California. There will be delicious and unique items made and grown locally. Go to www.sotterley.org.
The St. Mary’s Museum Division will host a dinner and a cruise 3:30 to 8:30 p.m. Sunday, July 16. The cruise includes a seafood dinner at Morris Point Restaurant and dessert reception at St. Clement’s Island Museum. The theme is The Piscataway. Tickets are $75, or $140 per couple. Go to www.DinnerAndACruise.eventbrite.com.
St. Clement’s Island Museum will host National Lighthouse Weekend Aug. 5-6. Go to www.Museums.StMarysMD.com.
The St. Mary’s Museum Division will host a dinner and a cruise 3:30 to 8:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 6. The cruise includes a seafood dinner at Morris Point Restaurant and dessert reception at St. Clement’s Island Museum. The theme is Inside the Blackistone Lighthouse. Tickets are $75, or $140 per couple. Go to www.DinnerAndACruise.eventbrite.com.
St. Clement’s Island Museum will host Children’s Day Saturday, Aug. 19. Go to www.Museums.StMarysMD.com.
St. Clement’s Island Museum will host a murder-mystery fundraiser Friday, Aug. 25. Go to www.Museums.StMarysMD.com.
Historic Sotterley will hold an AeroPark Farmer’s Market 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 20, at 44200 Airport Road in California. There will be delicious and unique items made and grown locally. Go to www.sotterley.org.
The St. Mary’s Museum Division will host a dinner and a cruise 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10. The cruise includes a seafood dinner at Morris Point Restaurant and dessert reception at St. Clement’s Island Museum. The theme is World War II on the Potomac. Tickets are $75, or $140 per couple. Go to www.DinnerAndACruise.eventbrite.com.
Piney Point Lighthouse will host RetroFest on the Potomac Saturday, Sept. 16. Go to www.Museums.StMarysMD.com.
Historic Sotterley will hold an AeroPark Farmer’s Market 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17, at 44200 Airport Road in California. There will be delicious and unique items made and grown locally. Go to www.sotterley.org.
Historic Sotterley will hold an AeroPark Farmer’s Market 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 15, at 44200 Airport Road in California. There will be delicious and unique items made and grown locally. Go to www.sotterley.org.
The St. Mary’s Museum Division will host a dinner and a cruise 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 15. The cruise includes a seafood dinner at Morris Point Restaurant and dessert reception at St. Clement’s Island Museum. The theme will be an environmental topic. Tickets are $75, or $140 per couple. Go to www.DinnerAndACruise.eventbrite.com.
Historic Sotterley will hold an AeroPark Farmer’s Market 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 19, at 44200 Airport Road in California. There will be delicious and unique items made and grown locally. Go to www.sotterley.org.
Piney Point Lighthouse will host its holiday open house Sunday, Nov. 26. Go to www.Museums.StMarysMD.com.
St. Clement’s Island Museum will host its holiday open house Sunday, Dec. 3. Go to www.Museums.StMarysMD.com.
Historic Sotterley will hold an AeroPark Farmer’s Market 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 17, at 44200 Airport Road in California. There will be delicious and unique items made and grown locally. Go to www.sotterley.org.
Calvert
Jefferson Patterson Park and Museum will hold Horticulture Helpers 9 a.m, to non Wednesdays. Work with the horticulture staff on different projects. Tools provided and no experience needed. For ages 16 and older, and ages 15 and younger must be accompanied by an adult. Go to https://jefpat.maryland.gov/.
Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center is currently accepting registration for summer camps for non-members. Camps for grades 1 to 3 are full, but sign up for the wait list. Space open for camps for grades 4 to 6. Go to www.annmariegarden.org/annmarie2/summer-camps-2023.
Jefferson Patterson Park & Museum will host MAC Lab Tours 1 to 2 p.m. Thursdays. See Maryland’s archaeological curation, conservation and research lab, which is home to more than 10 million archaeological artifacts from across the state. Drop-ins are welcome but registration is encouraged. Go to jefpat.maryland.gov.
The Chesapeake Beach Railway Museum is open 1 to 4 p.m. daily. The museum is located at 4155 Mears Ave. In Chesapeake Beach. Call 410-257-3892 or go to www.chesapeakebeachrailwaymuseum.com.
Calvert Marine Museum members save 20% off in the museum store 10:15 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Thursday, April 20.
Calvert Marine Museum will host Little Minnows 10:15 and 11:15 a.m. Thursday, April 20. Discover the museum through a story and craft. The theme is Wacky Weather. For ages 3 to 5. Sessions are 25 to 40 minutes. Sign up at the front desk. Included with museum admission.
Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center will host Earth Arts Fest: an Earth Day Celebration 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 22. Art, music, food, interactive artful experiences, demonstrations and viewing and creating art. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. Admission is $5 donation, free for kids. Go to www.annmariegarden.org.
Calvert Marine Museum will host a fossil club meeting and public lecture 1:30 p.m. Sunday, April 23. Guest speaker Dale Greenwalt, a Resident Research Associate in the Department of Paleobiology at the Smithsonian, will discuss fossil insect fauna in northwestern Montana. The lecture will also be held virtually.
Calvert Marine Museum will host Little Minnows 10:15 and 11:15 a.m. Thursday, April 27. Discover the museum through a story and craft. The theme is Wacky Weather. For ages 3 to 5. Sessions are 25 to 40 minutes. Sign up at the front desk. Included with museum admission.
Lulu’s Fate will perform 7 p.m. Friday, April 28, at the Calvert Marine Museum. Doors open 6 p.m. and beer and wine will be available for purchase. The concert is part of the Maritime Performance Series. Tickets are $20 online, $25 at the door. Go to bit.ly/MaritimeConcerts.
Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center will host Annmarie After Hours 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 5. Live music, tour the new exhibit, cash bar and food truck. Admission is $5, free for members. Go to www.annmariegarden.org.
Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center will host a Mother’s Day Market 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 13. Vendors will be offering all things handmade, homemade, and homegrown. Free admission to market. Go to www.annmariegarden.org.
Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center will host a Fairy & Gnome Home Festival 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, May 21. Activities, meet fairy friends, discover hidden gnome homes, crafts and food and drink vendors will be available. Advance timed-entry tickets required. Admission is $8, $10 at the gate if not sold out, free for ages 2 and younger and members. Reduced admission for SNAP card holders. Go to www.annmariegarden.org.
Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center will host a Cultural Arts Market 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 1. Celebrate the cultural and ethnic diversity of arts and craft design in our region, as well as how artists from across the country and around the globe inspire and influence each other. Free admission to market. Go to www.annmariegarden.org.
Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center will host Annmarie After Hours 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 9. Live music, tour the new exhibit, cash bar and food truck. Admission is $5, free for members. Go to www.annmariegarden.org.
Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center will host Mud Day 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 11. Celebrate International Mud Day with squishy art projects, play in the mud kitchen, create a terrarium, paint with mud and jump in the mud pit. Advance timed-entry tickets required. Admission is $8, $10 at the gate if not sold out, free for ages 2 and younger and members. Reduced admission available for SNAP card holders. Go to www.annmariegarden.org.
Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center will host a Sea Glass & Beach Crafts Market 9 a.m. t o 2 p.m. Saturday, July 1. More than 50 booths will feature handmade, homemade, and homegrown products. Food and drink vendors will be available. Free admission to market. Go to www.annmariegarden.org.
Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center will host an opening reception for its 3-day Art Blooms Floral Design exhibit 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 7. The exhibit features works by more than 35 floral designers from across the region. Live music. Admission is $10. Go to www.annmariegarden.org.
Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center will host INSECTIVAL: Celebrate & Investigate Insects! 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 22. Celebrate and investigate insects with educational and insect-themed challenges, nature activities, crafts, bug hunts and show & tell. Advance timed-entry tickets required. Admission is $8, $10 at the gate if not sold out, free for ages 2 and younger and members. Reduced admission available for SNAP card holders. Go to www.annmariegarden.org.
Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center will host a Craft & Flea Market 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5. Shop a mix of arts and crafts people, fresh produce and home décor along with collectibles and vintage items, refurbished, salvaged and more. Free admission to market. Go to www.annmariegarden.org.
Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center will host an adults-only Bad Art Night 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25. Supplies provided. Prizes will be awarded. Cash bar, bad snacks and music. The cost is $7, free for members. Go to www.annmariegarden.org.
Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center will host Artsfest 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, and Sunday, Sept. 17. More than 125 artist booths, 35 performers on four stages, kids Discovery Tent, Studio School, Zany Zone, street performers and musicians. Advance tickets are $10 online, $12 at the gate if not sold out, free for ages 11 and younger and members. Reduced admission available for SNAP card holders. Go to www.annmariegarden.org.
Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center will host a Monster Market 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7. Shop for items that are weird, wild and wonderful, quirky, funky, bizarre and off-beat. Food and drinks vendors. Free admission to market. Go to www.annmariegarden.org.
Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center will host Annmarie After Hours 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 13. Live music, tour the new exhibit, cash bar and food truck. Admission is $5, free for members. Go to www.annmariegarden.org.
Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center will host Halloween in the Garden 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21. More than 50 community booths for trick-or-treating, DJ dance party, games, photo opps, music and food and drink vendors. Advance timed-entry tickets required. Admission is $5, $7 at the gate if not sold out, free for ages 2 and younger and members. Reduced admission for SNAP card holders available. Go to www.annmariegarden.org.
Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center will host Bad Art Night 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 27. Supplies provided. Prizes will be awarded. Cash bar and music. The cost is $7, free for members. Go to www.annmariegarden.org.
Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center will host Garden in Lights 5 to 9 p.m. nightly Nov 24 through Jan. 1, 2024. Discover magical creatures, wintery wonderlands, musical holiday scenes, deep sea treasures, shimmering trees, photo ops and more. Advance timed-entry tickets required. Admission is $15, $17 at the gate if not sold out. Reduced tickets for SNAP card holders. Go to www.annmariegarden.org.
Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center will host a Holiday Market 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2. Browse vendors selling unique jewelry, pottery, beauty products, home decor, small batch foods and more. Food and drink vendors. Free admission to market. Go to www.annmariegarden.org.