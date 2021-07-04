Charles
The Historic McConchie One-School, which originally served African-American students exclusively, now serves as a living museum and is open for tours and periodically throughout the year to the public. The schoolhouse is located inside the Charles County Fairgrounds, 8440 Fairground Road in La Plata. Contact Edward Holland at 301-848-3476 or HistoricMcConchieSchool@gmail.com.
St. Mary’s
St. Clement’s Island Museum will host Art Kids noon to 3 p.m. through August. Participants will learn various art forms from local artist Ellen Duke Wilson. Registration required. Call 301-769-2222 or go to www.Facebook.com/SCIMuseum.
Piney Point Lighthouse is holding a free Lego contest in honor of its 185th anniversary. Build a version of any lighthouse and bring it to the museum for display and contest judging. Go to Facebook.com/1836Light.
Historic St. Mary’s City is offering digital membership cards to its members, that will include membership benefits and hours for the museum, giving each holder readily accessible information. Email Membership@DigsHistory.org or go to www.cuseum.com.
Patuxent River Naval Air Museum is open 10 a.m., to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. The flight simulator is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and other times by appointment. The museum is located at 22156 Three Notch Road in Lexington Park. Admission required. Go to www.paxmuseum.org.
Historic Sotterley Plantation is offering self-guided tours that can be accessed from a mobile phone. The tours will be available on guided tours or the grounds tour. Reservations available. Guided tours will be held 10:30 and 11:30 a.m. and at 1, 2 and 3 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and at noon, 1, 2 and 3 p.m. Sundays. Call 301-373-2280.
The Old Jail Museum, St. Clement’s Island Museum & Piney Point Lighthouse Museum are open daily 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Go to www.Museum.StMarysMD.com.
The Old Jail Museum will be open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, July 9, during First Fridays. The museum is located at 41625 Court House Drive in Leonardtown. Free admission. Go to www.facebook.com/OldJailMuseum.
The three day 21st annual Potomac Jazz & Seafood Festival will kick off with a free street party beginning 5 p.m. Friday, July 9, on Fenwick St. in Leonardtown. Enjoy jazz, cocktails, performances, food, shopping along Fenwick and more. The festival continues Saturday at the St. Clements Island Museum with live performances and ends in Leonardtown on Sunday, July 11. Call 301-769-2222 or go to www.PotomacJazzAndSeafoodFestival.com.
Historic Sotterley will host Family Friendly Friday 10:30 a.m. to noon Friday, July 9. Learn about Sotterley’s Alice Elsa Kane and Grace Monroe and how household tasks like cooking and laundry were managed. For ages 4 and up. The cost is $5, free for ages 3 and younger.
Calvert
Bayside History Museum is open 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday through Sunday until Sunday, Oct 31, and from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday and Sunday through Saturday, April 30, 2022. The museum is located at 4025 Fourth Street in North Beach. If interested in being a volunteer, call 410-610-5970 or go to www.baysidehistorymuseum.org/index.htm.
Jefferson Patterson Park & Museum is offering audio tours which are accessible by a cellphone. The tours are “Walking in Their Footsteps: A Patuxent Community” focuses on the museum’s Indian village, “A Culture Revisited” allows listeners to relive the experiences of the people of Maryland who worked on lands from Colonial times to present, and “1812 Remembered,” which highlights the effects of the War of 1812 on Southern Maryland.
Calvert Marine Museum will host Summertime Blues 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, July 9. Sail on the William B. Tennison for a hands-on blue crab educational experience that uses live blue crabs to illustrate their life cycle. For ages 8-12. Space is limited. The cost is $20, which includes one child and one adult.
Jefferson Patterson Park & Museum will host a Happy Little Houseplants discussion and plant swap 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 9. The talk is part of the Evening Ecology Series. Go to www.jefpat.maryland.gov.
Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Art Center will host After Hours 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 9, in recognition of its Art Blooms exhibit. Art, wine and beer, light hors d’oeuvres and live music. No registration required. Must be 21 years of age. Suggested donation is $10. Go to www.annmariegarden.org/annmarie2/content/annmarie-after-hours.
Calvert Marine Museum is offering a 2-hour sail aboard the Dee of St. Mary’s at 2:30 and 4:30 p.m. Saturday, July 10. Guests will have an opportunity to help raise and lower the sail. Tickets are $25, $15 for ages 5 to 12, $35 for adults-only Friday evening cruises. Children under the age of 5 are not permitted. Go to www.calvertmarinemuseum.com.
Calvert Marine Museum will host Sharkfest 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 10. Shark facts, documentaries and photo ops in Megalodon jaws or a shark cage. Museum admission applies.
Jefferson Patterson Park and Museum is currently accepting registration for its summer camps. Camps being offered include Native Skills (July 12-16), River Life (July 19-23), Imagine If (July 26-30), Stewards (July 26-30) and Hands on History (Aug. 2-6). Call 410-586-8501 or go to https://jefpat.maryland.gov/.