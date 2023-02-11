Here is what is happening at museums around Southern Maryland this week.
Charles
The Fairytale Museum is open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 2935 Festival Way in Waldorf. The museum has interactive exhibits, birthday celebrations, literacy programs and etiquette activities. Admission is $12, free for adults with paid child. Call 844-722-4642 or go to www.fairytalemuseum.org.
The La Plata Firehouse Museum is open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on selected dates. The museum is located at 3 Firehouse Alley in La Plata. For group visits, call Danielle Mandley at 301-934-8421 or historiclaplata@townoflaplata.org.
The Maryland Veteran’s Museum at Patriot’s Park is open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The museum is located at 1100 Crain Highway in Newburg. Go to www.mdvets.cc.
The La Plata Train Museum will be open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on scheduled dates. The museum is located at 101 Kent Ave. in La Plata. For group tours, call Danielle Mandley at 301-934-8421.
The Maryland Veterans Museum at Patriot Park is open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday and by appointment, at 11000 Crain Highway in Newburg. Admission is $5, $3.50 for children, free for veterans and members. An individual membership is $25 while a family membership of 4 is $35. Go to www.mdvets.cc/.
The Disabled American Veterans Chapter 36 is offering free assistance for claims support 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays at the Maryland Veteran’s Museum at Patriot’s Park, 11000 Crain Highway in Newburg. Appointments required. Call 202-531-0271.
The Historic McConchie One-School, which originally served African-American students exclusively, now serves as a living museum and is open for tours and periodically throughout the year to the public. The schoolhouse is located inside the Charles County Fairgrounds, 8440 Fairground Road in La Plata. Contact Edward Holland at 301-848-3476 or HistoricMcConchieSchool@gmail.com.
General William Smallwood’s Retreat House and Ground will be open on selected dates. The house is located inside Smallwood State Park, 2750 Sweden Point Road in Marbury. Call 301-743-3048 or 301-743-7613.
The Mount Carmel Monastery, which was established for the purpose of preserving the site of the first convent of religious women in the Thirteen Original Colonies is open 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily at 5678 Mt. Carmel Road in La Plata. There is also a gift shop. Go to www.restorersmtcarmelmd.org.
The Historic McConchie One-School committee is looking for school alumni and friends and relatives of alumni who are willing to be interviewed. The school is looking for experiences and plans to make a collection of videos after the rehabilitation to the school is completed. Contact Delores Walls at 301-932-5416 or akapc71@verizon.net.
St. Mary’s
The St. Mary’s County Department of Recreation & Parks’ Museum Division reminds visitors that the St. Clements Island Museum, Piney Point Lighthouse and Old Jail Museum are open year-round 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Old Jail Museum is also open to 8 p.m. on First Fridays and has no admission. Museums are closed Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. The water taxi at St. Clements Island Museum runs March 24 through Oct. 1. Call 240- 925-3427 or go to www.Museums.StMarysMD.com.
The Patuxent Naval Air Museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays at 22156 Three Notch Landing Road in Lexington Park. The museum has exhibits, aircraft and a flight simulator. Call 301-863-1900 or go to www.paxmuseum.com.
St. Mary’s County Museums will host a Black History Month exhibit 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays through Saturday, Feb. 25, at the U.S. Colored Troops Interpretive Center in Lexington Manor Passive Park, 21675 S. Coral Drive in Lexington Park. Go to www.facebook.com/events/730778558202832/730779084869446/.
Historic Sotterley will hold Forward Together: The Legacy of Agnes Kane Callum virtually 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22. A guest panel will include Sotterley descendants Martina Callum, Gwen Bankins, Jerome Spears and Dante Eubanks, as well as Merideth Taylor and Sam Baldwin. McCallum is a Sotterley descendant and Trustee Emeritus. Part 2 will feature John Hanson Briscoe, who along with McCallum, helped save Sotterley. Go to www.sotterley.org.
Historic Sotterley will accept submissions for St. Mary’s County History Day through Monday, Feb. 27. The goal is for students to practice academic research and create projects in one of five categories: paper, exhibit, documentary, website or performance. This year’s theme is Frontiers in History: People, Places, Ideas. Students must register on History Day website with a teacher or parent. Go to www.md-smcdc.nhd.org.
Historic Sotterley will hold an AeroPark Farmer’s Market 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, March 19, at 44200 Airport Road in California. There will be delicious and unique items made and grown locally. Go to www.sotterley.org.
Calvert
Jefferson Patterson Park & Museum will host MAC Lab Tours 1 to 2 p.m. Thursdays. See Maryland’s archaeological curation, conservation and research lab, which is home to more than 10 million archaeological artifacts from across the state. Drop-ins are welcome but registration is encouraged. Go to jefpat.maryland.gov.
The Chesapeake Beach Railway Museum is open 1 to 4 p.m. daily. The museum is located at 4155 Mears Ave. In Chesapeake Beach. Call 410-257-3892 or go to www.chesapeakebeachrailwaymuseum.com.
Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center is currently hosting Narratives by artist Sharon Robinson, at 13470 Dowell Road in Dowell. The exhibit, which coincides with Martin Luther King Jr. Days, runs through Sunday, Feb. 26. The gallery is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is suggested $5 donation. For more information, call 410-326-4640 or go to www.annmariegarden.org.
Ash & Eric will perform 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17, at the Calvert Marine Museum. Doors open 6 p.m. and beer and wine will be available for purchase. The concert is part of the Maritime Performance Series. Tickets are $20 online, $25 at the door and wine and beer will be available for purchase. Go to bit.ly/MaritimeConcerts.
Calvert Marine Museum will host the Great Backyard Bird Count 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17, and Saturday, Feb. 18. Check out a pair of binoculars and a bird count tally sheet in the museum lobby to assist us with this program on your own or on a guided walk with museum educators. For grades 3 and older with an adult. Included with museum admission. Go to www.calvertmarinemuseum.com.
Bayside History Museum will host Damsels in Distress: Mermaid Mysteries 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19, in Chesapeake Beach. Presenter Ralph Eshelman will discuss the history of mermaids throughout the centuries. Wear your favorite mermaid costume. For all ages. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/7916422.
Calvert Marine Museum will host a Universal Coprolite Day Celebration 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Feb. 20. Celebrate coprolites, also known as fossilized poop with stations featuring fossilized feces and their storiesIncluded with museum admission. Go to www.calvertmarinemuseum.com.
Calvert Marine Museum will off 20% off in the museum store 10:15 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Monday, Feb. 20. Go to www.calvertmarinemuseum.com.
Calvert Marine Museum will hold Dee of St. Mary’s dockside tours 1 to 4 p.m. Monday, Feb. 20. Receive an up close tour of the museum’s 56-foot sailing skipjack and learn how watermen dredge for oysters, hoist the sail, and navigate the waterways of the Chesapeake. Go to www.calvertmarinemuseum.com.
Calvert Marine Museum will host Little Minnows 10:15 and 11:15 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 23. Story and craft, while supplies last. The theme is Masked Bandit. For ages 3 to 5 with an adult. Sessions are 25 to 40 minutes. Sign up at the admissions desk. Free with paid admission. Go to www.calvertmarinemuseum.com.
Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center will hold an opening reception for Vibe Check: A Teen Art Exhibit 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 3. Live music. Admission is $5, $3 for kids, free for ages 2 and younger and members. Go to www.annmariegarden.org.
Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center will host Teen Takeover Friday, March 24, 2023; 7:00-10:00pm; free event for high school teens. Live music, karaoke, photo ops, interactive and teen art exhibits, fire pit, games, food and more. Go to www.annmariegarden.org.
The Eastman Strings Band will perform 7 p.m. Friday, March 24, at the Calvert Marine Museum. Doors open 6 p.m. and beer and wine will be available for purchase. The concert is part of the Maritime Performance Series. Tickets are $20 online, $25 at the door and wine and beer will be available for purchase. Go to bit.ly/MaritimeConcerts.
Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center will host a Garden Market 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 1. Garden and yard art, flowering plants and vegetables, outdoor living products, gardening accessories, picnic supplies and more. Free admission to market. Go to www.annmariegarden.org.
Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center an opening reception for Fairies in the Garden 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, April 7. Live music. Admission is $5, $3 for kids, free for ages 2 and younger and members. Go to www.annmariegarden.org.
Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center will host Earth Arts Fest: an Earth Day Celebration 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 22. Art, music, food, interactive artful experiences, demonstrations and viewing and creating art. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. Admission is $5 donation, free for kids. Go to www.annmariegarden.org.
Lulu’s Fate will perform 7 p.m. Friday, April 28, at the Calvert Marine Museum. Doors open 6 p.m. and beer and wine will be available for purchase. The concert is part of the Maritime Performance Series. Tickets are $20 online, $25 at the door. Go to bit.ly/MaritimeConcerts.
Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center will host Annmarie After Hours 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 5. Live music, tour the new exhibit, cash bar and food truck. Admission is $5, free for members. Go to www.annmariegarden.org.
Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center will host a Mother’s Day Market 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 13. Vendors will be offering all things handmade, homemade, and homegrown. Free admission to market. Go to www.annmariegarden.org.
Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center will host a Fairy & Gnome Home Festival 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, May 21. Activities, meet fairy friends, discover hidden gnome homes, crafts and food and drink vendors will be available. Advance timed-entry tickets required. Admission is $8, $10 at the gate if not sold out, free for ages 2 and younger and members. Reduced admission for SNAP card holders. Go to www.annmariegarden.org.
Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center will host a Cultural Arts Market 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 1. Celebrate the cultural and ethnic diversity of arts and craft design in our region, as well as how artists from across the country and around the globe inspire and influence each other. Free admission to market. Go to www.annmariegarden.org.
- Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center will host Annmarie After Hours 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 9. Live music, tour the new exhibit, cash bar and food truck. Admission is $5, free for members. Go to www.annmariegarden.org.
- Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center will host Mud Day 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 11. Celebrate International Mud Day with squishy art projects, play in the mud kitchen, create a terrarium, paint with mud and jump in the mud pit. Advance timed-entry tickets required. Admission is $8, $10 at the gate if not sold out, free for ages 2 and younger and members. Reduced admission available for SNAP card holders. Go to www.annmariegarden.org.
- Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center will host a Sea Glass & Beach Crafts Market 9 a.m. t o 2 p.m. Saturday, July 1. More than 50 booths will feature handmade, homemade, and homegrown products. Food and drink vendors will be available. Free admission to market. Go to www.annmariegarden.org.
- Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center will host an opening reception for its 3-day Art Blooms Floral Design exhibit 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 7. The exhibit features works by more than 35 floral designers from across the region. Live music. Admission is $10. Go to www.annmariegarden.org.
- Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center will host INSECTIVAL: Celebrate & Investigate Insects!
9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 22. Celebrate and investigate insects with educational and insect-themed challenges, nature activities, crafts, bug hunts and show & tell. Advance timed-entry tickets required. Admission is $8, $10 at the gate if not sold out, free for ages 2 and younger and members. Reduced admission available for SNAP card holders. Go to www.annmariegarden.org.
- Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center will host a Craft & Flea Market 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5. Shop a mix of arts and crafts people, fresh produce and home décor along with collectibles and vintage items, refurbished, salvaged and more. Free admission to market. Go to www.annmariegarden.org.
- Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center will host an adults-only Bad Art Night 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25. Supplies provided. Prizes will be awarded. Cash bar, bad snacks and music. The cost is $7, free for members. Go to www.annmariegarden.org.
- Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center will host Artsfest 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, and Sunday, Sept. 17. More than 125 artist booths, 35 performers on four stages, kids Discovery Tent, Studio School, Zany Zone, street performers and musicians. Advance tickets are $10 online, $12 at the gate if not sold out, free for ages 11 and younger and members. Reduced admission available for SNAP card holders. Go to www.annmariegarden.org.
- Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center will host a Monster Market 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7. Shop for items that are weird, wild and wonderful, quirky, funky, bizarre and off-beat. Food and drinks vendors. Free admission to market. Go to www.annmariegarden.org.
- Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center will host Annmarie After Hours 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 13. Live music, tour the new exhibit, cash bar and food truck. Admission is $5, free for members. Go to www.annmariegarden.org.
- Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center will host Halloween in the Garden 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21. More than 50 community booths for trick-or-treating, DJ dance party, games, photo opps, music and food and drink vendors. Advance timed-entry tickets required. Admission is $5, $7 at the gate if not sold out, free for ages 2 and younger and members. Reduced admission for SNAP card holders available. Go to www.annmariegarden.org.
- Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center will host Bad Art Night 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 27. Supplies provided. Prizes will be awarded. Cash bar and music. The cost is $7, free for members. Go to www.annmariegarden.org.
- Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center will host Garden in Lights 5 to 9 p.m. nightly Nov 24 through Jan. 1, 2024. Discover magical creatures, wintery wonderlands, musical holiday scenes, deep sea treasures, shimmering trees, photo ops and more. Advance timed-entry tickets required. Admission is $15, $17 at the gate if not sold out. Reduced tickets for SNAP card holders. Go to www.annmariegarden.org.
- Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center will host a Holiday Market 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2. Browse vendors selling unique jewelry, pottery, beauty products, home decor, small batch foods and more. Food and drink vendors. Free admission to market. Go to www.annmariegarden.org.