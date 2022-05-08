Here is what is happening at museums around Southern Maryland this week.
Charles
The La Plata Firehouse Museum is open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on selected dates. The museum is located at 3 Firehouse Alley in La Plata. For group visits, call Danielle Mandley at 301-934-8421 or historiclaplata@townoflaplata.org.
The Maryland Veteran’s Museum at Patriot’s Park is open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The museum is located at 1100 Crain Highway in Newburg. Go to www.mdvets.cc.
The La Plata Train Museum will be open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on scheduled dates. The museum is located at 101 Kent Ave. in La Plata. For group tours, call Danielle Mandley at 301-934-8421.
The Disabled American Veterans Chapter 36 is offering free assistance for claims support 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays at the Maryland Veteran’s Museum at Patriot’s Park, 11000 Crain Highway in Newburg. Appointments required. Call 202-531-0271.
The Historic McConchie One-School, which originally served African-American students exclusively, now serves as a living museum and is open for tours and periodically throughout the year to the public. The schoolhouse is located inside the Charles County Fairgrounds, 8440 Fairground Road in La Plata. Contact Edward Holland at 301-848-3476 or HistoricMcConchieSchool@gmail.com.
General William Smallwood’s Retreat House and Ground will be open on selected dates. The house is located inside Smallwood State Park, 2750 Sweden Point Road in Marbury. Call 301-743-3048 or 301-743-7613.
St. Mary’s
The Old Jail Museum, St. Clement’s Island Museum & Piney Point Lighthouse Museum will be open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily through October 31. The Old Jail Museum will also be open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on the first Friday of each month for Leonardtown’s First Fridays. Call 240- 925-3427 or go to Facebook.com/TheOldJailMuseumGo to www.Museums.StMarysMD.com.
St. Clement’s Island Museum will hold a dinner and a cruise 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, May 15. Cruise on the water taxi, dessert reception at St. Clement’s Island Museum and choice of three meals at Morris Point Restaurant. All meals include one nonalcoholic drink. The tour will include a guided presentation titled “Maryland’s Beginnings.” Tickets are $75, or two for $140. Call 301-769-2222 or go to www.Facebook.com/SCIMuseum.
Piney Point Lighthouse Museum in conjunction with the Southern Maryland Boat Club’s Piney Point Regatta will host RetroFest on the Potomac Museum Art Kids 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 4. Call 301-769-2222 or go to www.Facebook.com/SCIMuseum.
The Drayden African American Schoolhouse will hold a free open house 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 4, in Drayden. Learn more about one of the nation’s best-preserved one-room African American schoolhouses and its history and importance to education in St. Mary’s County. Call 301-994-1471 or go to www.Facebook.com/DraydenSchool.
Piney Point Lighthouse Museum and Historic Park will host National Lighthouse Weekend 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 4. Call 301-769-2222 or go to www.Facebook.com/SCIMuseum.
St. Clement’s Island Museum will host a Conversation and a Cruise 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday, June 11. Call 301-769-2222 or go to www.Facebook.com/SCIMuseum.
St. Clement’s Island Museum will hold a dinner and a cruise 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, June 12. Cruise on the water taxi, dessert reception at St. Clement’s Island Museum and choice of three meals at Morris Point Restaurant. All meals include one nonalcoholic drink. The tour will include a guided presentation titled “Lost Towns of Tidewater Maryland.” Tickets are $75, or two for $140. Call 301-769-2222 or go to www.Facebook.com/SCIMuseum.
The Drayden African American Schoolhouse will hold a free open house June 18-20 for Juneteenth in Drayden. Learn more about one of the nation’s best-preserved one-room African American schoolhouses and its history and importance to education in St. Mary’s County. Call 301-994-1471 or go to www.Facebook.com/DraydenSchool.
St. Clement’s Island Museum will host Art Kids classes 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesday, June 21, through Thursday, June 23. The classes cost $3 and all materials are provided. Sessions are geared toward ages 7 to 17. Registration required. Call 301-769-4723 or go to www.facebook.com/SCIMuseum.
St. Clement’s Island Museum will host Heritage Day 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 25. Call 301-769-2222 or go to www.Facebook.com/SCIMuseum.
The Drayden African American Schoolhouse will hold a free open house Saturday, July 2, in Drayden. Learn more about one of the nation’s best-preserved one-room African American schoolhouses and its history and importance to education in St. Mary’s County. Call 301-994-1471 or go to www.Facebook.com/DraydenSchool.
St. Clement’s Island Museum will host Art Kids classes 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesday, July 5, through Thursday, July 7. The classes are $3 and all materials are provided. Sessions are geared toward ages 7 to 17. Registration required. Call 301-769-4723 or go to www.facebook.com/SCIMuseum.
St. Clement’s Island Museum will hold a dinner and a cruise 3:30 to 8:30 p.m. Sunday, July 12. Cruise on the water taxi, dessert reception at St. Clement’s Island Museum and choice of three meals at Morris Point Restaurant. All meals include one nonalcoholic drink. The tour will include a guided tour of the Blackistone Lighthouse on St. Clement’s Island. Tickets are $75, or two for $140. Call 301-769-2222 or go to www.Facebook.com/SCIMuseum.
The Drayden African American Schoolhouse will hold a free open house Saturday, Aug. 6, in Drayden. Learn more about one of the nation’s best-preserved one-room African American schoolhouses and its history and importance to education in St. Mary’s County. Call 301-994-1471 or go to www.Facebook.com/DraydenSchool.
Calvert
Jefferson Patterson Park and Museum will host a free exhibit titled “Southern Maryland History: Through Ebony Eyes” daily through Thursday, June 30. The exhibit embraces the heritage and culture of the region’s past. For an interactive story map, go to https://arcg.is/15588po.
Calvert Marine Museum recently announces it has joined Museums for All, a signature access program of the Institute of Museum and Library Services, to encourage people of all backgrounds to visit museums regularly and build lifelong museum-going habits. The program supports those receiving SNAP food assistance benefits to visit the museum for free admission, up to four people, with the presentation of a SNAP Electronic Benefits Transfer card. Go to www.imls.gov.
The Chesapeake Beach Railway Museum is open 1 to 4 p.m. daily. The museum is located at 4155 Mears Ave. In Chesapeake Beach. Call 410-257-3892 or go to www.chesapeakebeachrailwaymuseum.com.
Calvert Marine Museum will hold Little Minnows 10:15 and 11:15 a.m. Thursday, May 19. Stories and a craft. The theme is Bees, Bugs & Flowers. Sessions are 25-40 minutes. For ages 3 to 5 years and their adult caregiver. Sign up at the admissions desk.
Calvert Marine Museum will hold a free Night at the Museum for Friends with Disabilities 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 20. Meet the museum otter mascot, learn about fish, fossils, river otters, skates and rays, maritime history and activities. Cruises on the Wm. B. Tennison will be held at 5 p.m., 5:45 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. and registration is required. Call 410-535-1600, Ext. 8204 or 8205.
Calvert Marine Museum members save 20% in the museum store Friday, May 20. Private Zoom sessions are also available.
Calvert Marine Museum will hold a public sail aboard the Dee of St. Mary’s 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, May 21. Guests will have an opportunity to help raise and lower the sail. Weather dependent. Adults only. Go to www.calvertmarinemuseum.com/238/Dee-of-St-Marys-Cruises.
Calvert Marine Museum will hold Little Minnows 10:15 and 11:15 a.m. Thursday, May 26. Stories and a craft. The theme is Bees, Bugs & Flowers. Sessions are 25-40 minutes. For ages 3 to 5 years and their adult caregiver. Sign up at the admissions desk.
Calvert Marine Museum will host a performance by Diane Daly 7 p.m. Friday, May 27. Daly has spent her career exploring a world of music from the strictest classical solos to avant-garde cabaret. The concert is part of the Maritime Performance Series. Tickets are $20, $25 at the door. Go to bit.ly/MaritimeConcerts.
Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center will hold Annmarie After Hours for an opening reception for its “Strange Paradise: a window into surrealism” exhibit 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 27. Live music, tour the exhibit, take a walk, cash bar and food truck. Admission is $5; free for members. Go to www.annmariegarden.org.
Calvert Marine Museum will hold a public sail aboard the Dee of St. Mary’s 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, May 29. Guests will have an opportunity to help raise and lower the sail. Weather dependent. Adults only. Go to www.calvertmarinemuseum.com/238/Dee-of-St-Marys-Cruises.
Christ Church will celebrate its 350th anniversary 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 4, at 3100 Broomes Island Road in Port Republic. There will be a comedy and magic Show, dances, cemetery tour, jousting demonstration, balloon artists, arts and crafts, pony rides, a petting zoo, face painting and more.
Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center will hold a Green Life Festival & Market 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 4. A day of learning, playing, discovering and engaging with the people, products, and information needed to live a sustainable and healthy lifestyle. Presentations, demonstrations, recycled art projects and activities, healthy dining options and entertainment. Free admission. The event will be held rain or shine and no smoking or pets. Go to www.annmariegarden.org.
Old Dominion will play the Calvert Marine Museum Friday, June 10. The band is the reigning CMA and ACM “Group of the Year” and recently won its fifth consecutive “Group of the Year” award at the 2022 ACM Awards. The concert is part of the Waterside Music Series. Tickets are $39-$89. Go to www.calvertmarinemuseum.com.
Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center will hold Annmarie After Hours for an opening reception for its “I’ll Be There: an exhibition about love” exhibit 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 10. Live music, tour the exhibit, take a walk, cash bar and food truck. Admission is $5; free for members. Go to www.annmariegarden.org.
Calvert Marine Museum members save 20% in the museum store Monday, June 20. Private Zoom sessions are also available.
Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center will hold a Sea Glass & Beach Crafts Market 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 2. Browse more than 50 booths featuring handmade, homemade and homegrown products. Free admission. Well-behaved pets on a short leash are welcome, but no smoking or vaping. Rain or shine. Go to www.annmariegarden.org.
Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center will hold an Art Blooms Celebration 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 8, to celebrate its newest exhibit. Tour the floral design exhibit, live music, grab dinner and a drink. Registration not required. No pets. Tickets are $10/person; reservations are not required. Go to www.annmariegarden.org.
Maryland native duo Brothers Osborne will perform Saturday, July 16, at the Calvert Marine Museum. The band, which is currently on its “We’re Not For Everyone” tour, took home their fourth “Vocal Duo of the Year” trophy at the 55th Annual CMA Awards, in addition to being a 2-time winner of the Duo of the Year. The concert is part of the Waterside Music Series. Tickets are $39-$69. Go to www.calvertmarinemuseum.com.
Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center will hold Insectival 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 23. Investigate insects with educational and artsy challenges, activities, crafts, bug hunts, and show & tell investigations. Tickets are $8, free for members and ages 2 and younger and advance timed-entry tickets required. Go to www.annmariegarden.org.
Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center will hold a craft and flea market 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6. Arts and crafts people, fresh produce, home décor, collectibles and vintage items and upcycled, refurbished and salvaged items. Go to www.annmariegarden.org.
- Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center will hold an adults-only Bad Art Night: What a Nightmare 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26. Create bad art based on the museum’s newest show, Strange Paradise: A Window into Surrealism. All materials supplied. Music, prizes and cash bar and snacks. No registration but must be 21 years of age. Tickets are $7. Go to www.annmariegarden.org.
Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center will hold Artsfest 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, and Sunday, Sept. 18. Artist booths, performers, kid’s activities. Tickets are $12 at the gate, $10 online, free for ages 11 and younger. Go to www.annmariegarden.org.
Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center will hold a Monster Market 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1. All things weird, wild, wonderful, quirky, funky, bizarre and off-beat. Go to www.annmariegarden.org.
Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center will hold Annmarie After Hours 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14. Live music, exhibit tour, cash bar and food truck. Admission is $5, free for members. Reservations not required. Go to www.annmariegarden.org
Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center will hold Halloween in the Garden 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22. Community booths, games, photo ops, music and food and beverages available for purchase. Advance timed-entry tickets required. Tickets are $5, free for ages 2 and younger and members. Rain or shine event. No pets or smoking. Go to www.annmariegarden.org
Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center will hold its annual Annmarie Garden in Lights outdoor holiday light show Friday, Nov. 25, through Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. Special nights include Holiday Train Display, Santa Nights, Wine & Lights Night, Local Heroes Nights, Special Needs Night, Golf Cart Tours and more. Admission is $10-12 and advance timed-entry tickets required. No pets or smoking. Go to www.annmariegarden.org.
Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center will hold a Holiday Market 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3. Browse the market for unique jewelry, pottery, beauty products, home decor, small batch foods and more. The Annmarie Gift Shop, the Holiday Gift Show, and the Ornament Show & Sale will also be open. Free admission. Rain or shine. Go to www.annmariegarden.org