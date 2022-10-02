Here is what is happening at museums around Southern Maryland this week.
Charles
The Fairytale Museum is open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 2935 Festival Way in Waldorf. The museum has interactive exhibits, birthday celebrations, literacy programs and etiquette activities. Admission is $12, free for adults with paid child. Call 844-722-4642 or go to www.fairytalemuseum.org.
The La Plata Firehouse Museum is open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on selected dates. The museum is located at 3 Firehouse Alley in La Plata. For group visits, call Danielle Mandley at 301-934-8421 or historiclaplata@townoflaplata.org.
The Maryland Veteran’s Museum at Patriot’s Park is open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The museum is located at 1100 Crain Highway in Newburg. Go to www.mdvets.cc.
The La Plata Train Museum will be open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on scheduled dates. The museum is located at 101 Kent Ave. in La Plata. For group tours, call Danielle Mandley at 301-934-8421.
The Disabled American Veterans Chapter 36 is offering free assistance for claims support 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays at the Maryland Veteran’s Museum at Patriot’s Park, 11000 Crain Highway in Newburg. Appointments required. Call 202-531-0271.
The Historic McConchie One-School, which originally served African-American students exclusively, now serves as a living museum and is open for tours and periodically throughout the year to the public. The schoolhouse is located inside the Charles County Fairgrounds, 8440 Fairground Road in La Plata. Contact Edward Holland at 301-848-3476 or HistoricMcConchieSchool@gmail.com.
General William Smallwood’s Retreat House and grounds will be open on selected dates. The house is located inside Smallwood State Park, 2750 Sweden Point Road in Marbury. Call 301-743-3048 or 301-743-7613.
St. Mary’s
The St. Mary’s County Department of Recreation & Parks’ Museum Division reminds visitors that the St. Clements Island Museum, Piney Point Lighthouse and Old Jail Museum are open year-round 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Closed Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. The water water taxi at St. Clement’s Island Museum runs March 24 to Oct. 31. The Drayden African American Schoolhouse is open 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the first Saturday of each month. There is no admission for the Old Jail Museum or the Drayden African American schoolhouse. Call 240- 925-3427 or go to www.Museums.StMarysMD.com.
The Patuxent Naval Air Museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays at 22156 Three Notch Landing Road in Lexington Park. The museum has exhibits, aircraft and a flight simulator. Call 301-863-1900 or go to www.paxmuseum.com.
The Seventeen Men Exhibit: A Traveling Civil War Display will be open 2 p.m. Wednesdays, 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, Nov. 12, and Dec. 10, at the U.S. Colored Troops Interpretive Center in Lexington Manor Passive Park, 21675 S. Coral Drive in Lexington Park. Free admission. Go to www.facebook.com/events/476221280593328.
St. Clement’s Island Museum will hold a dinner and a cruise 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9. Cruise on the water taxi, dessert reception at St. Clement’s Island Museum and choice of three meals at Morris Point Restaurant. All meals include one nonalcoholic drink. The tour will include an environmental presentation. Tickets are $75, or two for $140. Call 301-769-2222 or go to www.Facebook.com/SCIMuseum.
Historic Sotterley will hold an airport farmer’s market 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9, at 44200 Airport Road in California. Delicious and unique items made and grown locally. To see a vendor list, go to www.sotterley.org.
St. Clement’s Island Museum will host Outdoor Adventures noon to 3 p.m, Saturday, Oct. 8. Explore nature and the outdoors through curiosity and play. For babies and pre-teens. Registration required. Included with museum admission. Go to www.facebook.com/events/806378900355083/806378907021749/.
St. Clement’s Island Museum and Piney Point Lighthouse Museum will host Second Saturdays Outdoor Adventures: Outdoor Autumn Play Skills and Forest Stories noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12. Explore nature and the outdoors through curiosity and play and encourages discovering nature through hands-on, tactile and “no right or wrong way to play” experiences. Included with museum admission. Go to www.Facebook.com/SCIMuseum.
Historic Sotterley will hold an airport farmer’s market 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, at 44200 Airport Road in California. Delicious and unique items made and grown locally. To see a vendor list, go to www.sotterley.org.
St. Clement’s Island Museum and Piney Point Lighthouse Museum will host Second Saturdays Outdoor Adventures: Outdoor Play for the Holidays noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10. Explore nature and the outdoors through curiosity and play and encourages discovering nature through hands-on, tactile and “no right or wrong way to play” experiences. Included with museum admission. Go to www.Facebook.com/SCIMuseum.
Historic Sotterley will hold an airport farmer’s market 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, at 44200 Airport Road in California. Delicious and unique items made and grown locally. To see a vendor list, go to www.sotterley.org.
Calvert
Jefferson Patterson Park & Museum will host MAC Lab Tours 1 to 2 p.m. Thursdays. See Maryland’s archaeological curation, conservation and research lab, which is home to more than 10 million archaeological artifacts from across the state. Drop-ins are welcome but registration is encouraged. Go to jefpat.maryland.gov.
The Chesapeake Beach Railway Museum is open 1 to 4 p.m. daily. The museum is located at 4155 Mears Ave. In Chesapeake Beach. Call 410-257-3892 or go to www.chesapeakebeachrailwaymuseum.com.
The Bayside History Museum is open 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday through Saturday through Oct. 31. The museum is located at 4025 Fourth St. in North Beach. Call 410-610-5970 or go to www.baysidehistorymuseum.org.
Calvert Marine Museum is offering public cruises aboard the Wm. B Tennison 2 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and 2 and 3:10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday through October. Limited space. Tickets are $7, $4 for ages 5 to 12 years, free for ages 4 and younger with paid adult. Registration required.
Calvert Marine Museum will host its annual Patuxent River Appreciation Day 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8. Music, food, home goods, petting zoo, boat rides, toy boat building, displays and activities. Free admission. Go to www.calvertmarinemuseum.com/PRAD.
Calvert Historical Society will host “A Quilt Show at Linden” 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9, at 70 Church St. in Prince Frederick. More than 40 quilts will be on display. Suggested donation is $5. Go to www.calverthistory.org.
Calvert Marine Museum will hold Sea Squirts Otters sessions 10:15 and 11:15 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 13. Discover the museum through music, stories, activities and a takeaway craft. This month’s theme is Otters. Sessions are 20 to 45 minutes. Sign up at the admissions desk. Free with museum admission. For ages 18 months to 3 years with an adult.
Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center will hold Annmarie After Hours 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14. Live music, exhibit tour, cash bar and food truck. Admission is $5, free for members. Reservations not required. Go to www.annmariegarden.org.
Calvert Marine Museum will hold a public sail aboard the Dee of St. Mary’s 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16. Guests will have an opportunity to help raise and lower the sail. Tickets are $35, $15 for ages 5 to 12. Ages 4 and younger are not permitted. Registration required.
Calvert Marine Museum will offer a 20% discount to members all day Thursday, Oct. 20. Virtual sessions are available.
Calvert Marine Museum will hold Little Minnows 10:15 and 11:15 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 20. Discover the museum through music, stories, activities and a takeaway craft. This month’s theme is Otters. Sessions are 20 to 45 min utes. Sign up at the admissions desk. Free with museum admission. For ages 3 to 5 years wiuth an adult.
Calvert Marine Museum will host Fossil Day 1 to 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21. Discover facts about the Miocene fossils that come from Calvert Cliffs and excavate real fossils while supplies last. For ages 4 to 10. Museum admission required.
Calvert Marine Museum will hold a public sail aboard the Dee of St. Mary’s 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22. Guests will have an opportunity to help raise and lower the sail. Tickets are $35, $15 for ages 5 to 12. Ages 4 and younger are not permitted. Registration required. Go to www.calvertmarinemuseum.com/Dee-of-St-Marys-Cruises.
Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center will hold Halloween in the Garden 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22. Community booths, games, photo ops, music and food and beverages available for purchase. Advance timed-entry tickets required. Tickets are $5, free for ages 2 and younger and members. Rain or shine event. No pets or smoking. Go to www.annmariegarden.org.
Calvert Marine Museum will hold Little Minnows 10:15 and 11:15 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 27. Discover the museum through music, stories, activities and a takeaway craft. This month’s theme is Otters. Sessions are 20 to 45 minutes. Sign up at the admissions desk. Free with museum admission. For ages 3 to 5 years wiuth an adult.
Calvert Marine Museum will hold a public sail aboard the Dee of St. Mary’s 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30. Guests will have an opportunity to help raise and lower the sail. Tickets are $35, $15 for ages 5 to 12. Ages 4 and younger are not permitted. Registration required.
Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center will hold a maker’s market 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5. Craft and farmer’s market. Go to www.annmariegarden.org.
Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center will hold its annual Annmarie Garden in Lights outdoor holiday light show Friday, Nov. 25, through Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. Special nights include Holiday Train Display, Santa Nights, Wine & Lights Night, Local Heroes Nights, Special Needs Night, Golf Cart Tours and more. Admission is $10-12 and advance timed-entry tickets required. No pets or smoking. Go to www.annmariegarden.org.
Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center will hold a maker’s market 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3. Craft and farmer’s market. Go to www.annmariegarden.org.