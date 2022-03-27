Here is what is happening at museums around Southern Maryland this week. Charles

The La Plata Train Museum will be open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on scheduled dates. The museum is located at 101 Kent Ave. in La Plata. For group tours, call Danielle Mandley at 301-934-8421.

The Maryland Veterans Museum is open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The museum is located at 1100 Crain Highway in Newburg. Go to www.mdvets.cc.

The Historic McConchie One-School, which originally served African-American students exclusively, now serves as a living museum and is open for tours and periodically throughout the year to the public. The schoolhouse is located inside the Charles County Fairgrounds, 8440 Fairground Road in La Plata. Contact Edward Holland at 301-848-3476 or HistoricMcConchieSchool@gmail.com.

General William Smallwood’s Retreat House and Ground will be open on selected dates. The house is located inside Smallwood State Park, 2750 Sweden Point Road in Marbury. Call 301-743-3048 or 301-743-7613.

St. Mary’s

The Drayden African American Schoolhouse will hold a free open house Saturday, April 2, in Drayden. The schoolhouse is one of the nation’s best-preserved one-room African American schoolhouses and represents a significant part of St. Mary’s County’s African American history. Hear the real stories about how African American students learned in this school until the mid-20th century. Volunteers will be available on-site during the open houses to share stories about the schoolhouse’s history with visitors. All ages are welcome, and admission is free to visit. To see the schoolhouse outside of regular hours, call 301-994-1471, or for more information, call 301-994-1471 or go to Facebook.com/DraydenSchool.

Historic Sotterley is looking for volunteers for its Growing for Good Potato Planting 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, April 2. Family friendly event for ages 5 and older. Gloves, shoes and old clothes are recommended. The program sustainably farms fresh produce each year and donates it to local food pantries and has donated more than 90,000 pounds of produce. Registration required. Email officemanager@sotterley.org or go to www.sotterley.org.

St. Clement’s Island Museum will host the annual First Landing Wine & Arts Festival 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 9, at 38370 Point Breeze Road in Colton’s Point. Celebrate St. Mary’s wineries on the Wine Trail, local artisans, craft vendors, kid’s activities, boat rides, food vendors, free admission and more. Call 301-769-2222 or go to www.Facebook.com/SCIMuseum.

Historic Sotterley will host its annual Garden Guild Plant Sale 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 23, and noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, April 24. Members of the Garden Guild will be on hand to answer questions and give tips. A free plant exchange will take place on April 23 until supplies last. Proceeds will be used to maintain the Colonial Revival Garden adjacent to the Manor House. Go to www.sotterley.org.

St. Clement’s Island Museum will host The Black Diamond Disaster Weekend 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 23, and Sunday, April 24. Call 301-769-2222 or go to www.Facebook.com/SCIMuseum.

St. Clement’s Island Museum will host a dinner and a cruise 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, April 24. Call 301-769-2222 or go to www.Facebook.com/SCIMuseum.

Historic Sotterley will host a symposium titled “Common Ground: Passage to Strength and Change” 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, April 29, and Saturday, April 30. The event will feature a roundtable with some of Sotterley’s diverse descendants, a living history performance, a study of genealogy and the Executive Vice-President of Content from Maryland Public Television telling his own journey using previews of the yet-to-be released films “Becoming Frederick Douglas” and “Harriet Tubman Visions of Freedom.” Free, but space is limited and registration is required. Go to www.sotterley.org/events.

The Drayden African American Schoolhouse will hold a free open house 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 7, in Drayden. The schoolhouse is one of the nation’s best-preserved one-room African American schoolhouses and represents a significant part of St. Mary’s County’s African American history. Hear the real stories about how African American students learned in this school until the mid-20th century. Volunteers will be available on-site during the open houses to share stories about the schoolhouse’s history with visitors. All ages are welcome, and admission is free to visit. To see the schoolhouse outside of regular hours, call 301-994-1471, or for more information, call 301-994-1471 or go to Facebook.com/DraydenSchool.

Piney Point Lighthouse Museum in conjunction with the Southern Maryland Boat Club’s Piney Point Regatta will host RetroFest on the Potomac Museum Art Kids 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 4. Call 301-769-2222 or go to www.Facebook.com/SCIMuseum.

The Drayden African American Schoolhouse will hold a free open house 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 4, in Drayden. The schoolhouse is one of the nation’s best-preserved one-room African American schoolhouses and represents a significant part of St. Mary’s County’s African American history. Hear the real stories about how African American students learned in this school until the mid-20th century. Volunteers will be available on-site during the open houses to share stories about the schoolhouse’s history with visitors. All ages are welcome, and admission is free to visit. To see the schoolhouse outside of regular hours, call 301-994-1471, or for more information, call 301-994-1471 or go to Facebook.com/DraydenSchool.

St. Clement’s Island Museum will host a Conversation and a Cruise 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday, June 11. Call 301-769-2222 or go to www.Facebook.com/SCIMuseum.

The Drayden African American Schoolhouse will hold a free open house June 18-20 for Juneteenth in Drayden. The schoolhouse is one of the nation’s best-preserved one-room African American schoolhouses and represents a significant part of St. Mary’s County’s African American history. Hear the real stories about how African American students learned in this school until the mid-20th century. Volunteers will be available on-site during the open houses to share stories about the schoolhouse’s history with visitors. All ages are welcome, and admission is free to visit. To see the schoolhouse outside of regular hours, call 301-994-1471, or for more information, call 301-994-1471 or go to Facebook.com/DraydenSchool.

St. Clement’s Island Museum will host Museum Art Kids noon to 3 p.m. Tuesday, June 21. Call 301-769-2222 or go to www.Facebook.com/SCIMuseum.

St. Clement’s Island Museum will host Heritage Day 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 25. Call 301-769-2222 or go to www.Facebook.com/SCIMuseum.

Piney Point Lighthouse Museum and Historic Park will host National Lighthouse Weekend 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 4. Call 301-769-2222 or go to www.Facebook.com/SCIMuseum.

The Drayden African American Schoolhouse will hold a free open house Saturday, July 2, in Drayden. The schoolhouse is one of the nation’s best-preserved one-room African American schoolhouses and represents a significant part of St. Mary’s County’s African American history. Hear the real stories about how African American students learned in this school until the mid-20th century. Volunteers will be available on-site during the open houses to share stories about the schoolhouse’s history with visitors. All ages are welcome, and admission is free to visit. To see the schoolhouse outside of regular hours, call 301-994-1471, or for more information, call 301-994-1471 or go to Facebook.com/DraydenSchool.

St. Clement’s Island Museum will host Children’s Day 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20. Call 301-769-2222 or go to www.Facebook.com/SCIMuseum.

The Drayden African American Schoolhouse will hold a free open house Saturday, Aug. 6, in Drayden. The schoolhouse is one of the nation’s best-preserved one-room African American schoolhouses and represents a significant part of St. Mary’s County’s African American history. Hear the real stories about how African American students learned in this school until the mid-20th century. Volunteers will be available on-site during the open houses to share stories about the schoolhouse’s history with visitors. All ages are welcome, and admission is free to visit. To see the schoolhouse outside of regular hours, call 301-994-1471, or for more information, call 301-994-1471 or go to Facebook.com/DraydenSchool.

The Drayden African American Schoolhouse will hold a free open house Saturday, Sept. 3, in Drayden. The schoolhouse is one of the nation’s best-preserved one-room African American schoolhouses and represents a significant part of St. Mary’s County’s African American history. Hear the real stories about how African American students learned in this school until the mid-20th century. Volunteers will be available on-site during the open houses to share stories about the schoolhouse’s history with visitors. All ages are welcome, and admission is free to visit. To see the schoolhouse outside of regular hours, call 301-994-1471, or for more information, call 301-994-1471 or go to Facebook.com/DraydenSchool.

The Drayden African American Schoolhouse will hold a free open house Saturday, Oct. 1, in Drayden. The schoolhouse is one of the nation’s best-preserved one-room African American schoolhouses and represents a significant part of St. Mary’s County’s African American history. Hear the real stories about how African American students learned in this school until the mid-20th century. Volunteers will be available on-site during the open houses to share stories about the schoolhouse’s history with visitors. All ages are welcome, and admission is free to visit. To see the schoolhouse outside of regular hours, call 301-994-1471, or for more information, call 301-994-1471 or go to Facebook.com/DraydenSchool.

Calvert

Jefferson Patterson Park and Museum will host a free exhibit titled “Southern Maryland History: Through Ebony Eyes” daily through Thursday, June 30. The exhibit embraces the heritage and culture of the region’s past. For an interactive story map, go to https://arcg.is/15588po.

Calvert Marine Museum recently announces it has joined Museums for All, a signature access program of the Institute of Museum and Library Services, to encourage people of all backgrounds to visit museums regularly and build lifelong museum-going habits. The program supports those receiving SNAP food assistance benefits to visit the museum for free admission, up to four people, with the presentation of a SNAP Electronic Benefits Transfer card. Similar free or reduced admission is available to eligible members of the public at more than 700 museums across the country. For more information, go to www.imls.gov.

The Chesapeake Beach Railway Museum is open 1 to 4 p.m. daily. The museum is located at 4155 Mears Ave. In Chesapeake Beach. Call 410-257-3892 or go to www.chesapeakebeachrailwaymuseum.com.

Calvert County Historical Society will hold its monthly Brown Bag Lunch series noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, April 14, at 70 Church St. in Prince Frederick. This month will be a workshop on writing family history topic. Free. Call 410-535-2452 or go to www.calverthistory.org.

Calvert Marine Museum members save 20% in the museum store Wednesday, April 20. Private Zoom sessions are also available.

Calvert Marine Museum will host a performance by Bob Zentz 7 p.m. Friday, April 29. The singer/songwriter plays dozens of instruments and spans folk, traditional, Celtic and maritime music. The concert is part of the museum’s 12th annual Maritime Performance Series. Doors open 6 p.m. Beer and wine will be available for purchase, Tickets are $25, $20 in advance. Go to bit.ly/MaritimeConcerts.

Calvert Marine Museum members save 20% in the museum store Friday, May 20. Private Zoom sessions are also available.

Calvert Marine Museum members save 20% in the museum store Monday, June 20. Private Zoom sessions are also available.