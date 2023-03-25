Here is what is happening at museums around Southern Maryland this week.
Charles
The Fairytale Museum is open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 2935 Festival Way in Waldorf. The museum has interactive exhibits, birthday celebrations, literacy programs and etiquette activities. Admission is $12, free for adults with paid child. Call 844-722-4642 or go to www.fairytalemuseum.org.
The La Plata Firehouse Museum is open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on selected dates. The museum is located at 3 Firehouse Alley in La Plata. For group visits, call Danielle Mandley at 301-934-8421 or historiclaplata@townoflaplata.org.
The Maryland Veteran’s Museum at Patriot’s Park is open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The museum is located at 11000 Crain Highway in Newburg. Go to www.mdvets.cc.
The La Plata Train Museum will be open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on scheduled dates. The museum is located at 101 Kent Ave. in La Plata. For group tours, call Danielle Mandley at 301-934-8421.
The Maryland Veterans Museum at Patriot Park is open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday and by appointment, at 11000 Crain Highway in Newburg. Admission is $5, $3.50 for children, free for veterans and members. An individual membership is $25 while a family membership of 4 is $35. Go to www.mdvets.cc/.
The Disabled American Veterans Chapter 36 is offering free assistance for claims support 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays at the Maryland Veteran’s Museum at Patriot’s Park, 11000 Crain Highway in Newburg. Appointments required. Call 202-531-0271.
The Historic McConchie One-School, which originally served African-American students exclusively, now serves as a living museum and is open for tours and periodically throughout the year to the public. The schoolhouse is located inside the Charles County Fairgrounds, 8440 Fairground Road in La Plata. Contact Edward Holland at 301-848-3476 or HistoricMcConchieSchool@gmail.com.
General William Smallwood’s Retreat House and Ground will be open on selected dates. The house is located inside Smallwood State Park, 2750 Sweden Point Road in Marbury. Call 301-743-3048 or 301-743-7613.
The Mount Carmel Monastery, which was established for the purpose of preserving the site of the first convent of religious women in the Thirteen Original Colonies is open 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily at 5678 Mt. Carmel Road in La Plata. There is also a gift shop. Go to www.restorersmtcarmelmd.org.
The Historic McConchie One-School committee is looking for school alumni and friends and relatives of alumni who are willing to be interviewed. The school is looking for experiences and plans to make a collection of videos after the rehabilitation to the school is completed. Contact Delores Walls at 301-932-5416 or akapc71@verizon.net.
St. Mary’s
The St. Mary’s County Department of Recreation & Parks’ Museum Division reminds visitors that the St. Clements Island Museum, Piney Point Lighthouse and Old Jail Museum are open year-round 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Old Jail Museum is also open to 8 p.m. on First Fridays and has no admission. Museums are closed Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Call 240- 925-3427 or go to www.Museums.StMarysMD.com.
St. Clement’s Island Museum will host water taxi rides through Oct. 31. The taxi, which takes individuals to St. Clements Island State Park, will operate daily depending on weather. Rides cost $7. To schedule group rides call Christina Barbour at 301-769-2222 to schedule, or for hours of operation, go to www.Museums.StMarysMD.com.
The Patuxent Naval Air Museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays at 22156 Three Notch Landing Road in Lexington Park. The museum has exhibits, aircraft and a flight simulator. Call 301-863-1900 or go to www.paxmuseum.com.
St. Clement’s Island Museum will host its annual First Landing Wine & Arts festival 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 1. Food trucks, live music, local crafts and art and kids’ activities. Free admission. Go to www.Museums.StMarysMD.com.
The Drayden African American Schoolhouse will host an open house 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 1. Go to www.Museums.StMarysMD.com.
Historic Sotterley will hold an AeroPark Farmer’s Market 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, April 16, at 44200 Airport Road in California. There will be delicious and unique items made and grown locally. Go to www.sotterley.org.
Historic Sotterley will hold Forward Together: The Legacy of John Hanson Briscoe virtually 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 19. The presentation is the second of two connected events; Agnes Kane Callum was held last month. Registration required. Go to www.sotterley.org.
St. Clement’s Island Museum will host its Black Diamond Weekend April 22-23. Go to www.Museums.StMarysMD.com.
St. Clement’s Island Museum dinner cruises will run Sunday, April 23, through October. Go to www.Museums.StMarysMD.com.
Historic Sotterley will hold an AeroPark Farmer’s Market 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, May 21, at 44200 Airport Road in California. There will be delicious and unique items made and grown locally. Go to www.sotterley.org.
St. Clement’s Island Museum Art Kids program will run weekdays June through August. Go to www.Museums.StMarysMD.com.
St. Clement’s Island Museum will host its Island Heritage Day Saturday, June 3. Go to www.Museums.StMarysMD.com.
The Drayden African American Schoolhouse is offering free admission during Juneteenth June 17-19. Go to www.Museums.StMarysMD.com.
Historic Sotterley will hold an AeroPark Farmer’s Market 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, June 18, at 44200 Airport Road in California. There will be delicious and unique items made and grown locally. Go to www.sotterley.org.
Calvert
Jefferson Patterson Park and Museum will hold Horticulture Helpers 9 a.m, to non Wednesdays. Work with the horticulture staff on different projects. Tools provided and no experience needed. For ages 16 and older, and ages 15 and younger must be accompanied by an adult. Go to https://jefpat.maryland.gov/.
Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center is currently accepting registration for summer camps for non-members. Camps for grades 1 to 3 are full, but sign up for the wait list. Space open for camps for grades 4 to 6. Go to www.annmariegarden.org/annmarie2/summer-camps-2023.
Jefferson Patterson Park & Museum will host MAC Lab Tours 1 to 2 p.m. Thursdays. See Maryland’s archaeological curation, conservation and research lab, which is home to more than 10 million archaeological artifacts from across the state. Drop-ins are welcome but registration is encouraged. Go to jefpat.maryland.gov.
The Chesapeake Beach Railway Museum is open 1 to 4 p.m. daily. The museum is located at 4155 Mears Ave. In Chesapeake Beach. Call 410-257-3892 or go to www.chesapeakebeachrailwaymuseum.com.
Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center will host a Garden Market 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 1. Garden and yard art, flowering plants and vegetables, outdoor living products, gardening accessories, picnic supplies and more. Free admission to market. Go to www.annmariegarden.org.
Jefferson Patterson Park and Museum will hold a flint knapping workshop 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 4. Learn how to turn stone into tools and create your stone arrowheads. For ages 13 and older. The cost is $25, $20 for members. Registration required. Go to https://jefpat.maryland.gov/.
Calvert Marine Museum will host Spring Break Programming: Birds of the Marsh 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, April 5. Guided marsh walks will take place at 11 a.m. and 1 and 2 p.m. to explore and observe birds that make their home in our salt marsh. Learn how to identify birds by their tracks and feathers and play the Migration Game. For ages 4 to 10 and children must be accompanied by an adult. Included with museum admission.
Calvert Marine Museum will host Spring Break Programming: Predator/Prey Day 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, April 6. Learn about relationships between the animals in the museum and discover the ways the avoid falling prey to a predator, and adaptations that help predators catch their prey. For ages 4 to 10 and children must be accompanied by an adult. Included with museum admission.
Calvert Marine Museum will host Spring Break Programming: Learn About the Lighthouse Keepers 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, April 7. Learn about the keepers of the Drum Point Lighthouse from 1930–1931. Tours will be held 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. For all ages. Included with museum admission.
Calvert Marine Museum will host First Fossil Friday 1 to 4:30 p.m. Friday, April 7. Bring your fossils from Calvert Cliffs or other areas from to be identified. Free, but museum admission applies to enter museum.
Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center an opening reception for Fairies in the Garden 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, April 7. Live music. Admission is $5, $3 for kids, free for ages 2 and younger and members. Go to www.annmariegarden.org.
Calvert Marine Museum will host Spring Break Programming: Fossil Egg Hunt 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 8. Receive a container and fossil guide and look for eggs with real fossils. A follow-up activity for ages 5 and older allows excavating fossils from matrix. For ages 3 to 10. Included with museum admission.
Jefferson Patterson Park and Museum will hold an arrow making workshop 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 11. Take turkey feathers, pine pitch and sinew and turn them into arrows. ages 12 and older. The cost is $20, $16 for members. Registration required. Go to https://jefpat.maryland.gov/.
Calvert Marine Museum will host Sea Squirts 10:15 and 11:15 a.m. Thursday, April 13. Discover the museum through music, stories, and activities. The theme is Wacky Weather. Fr ages 2 and younger. Sessions are 25 to 40 minutes. Sign up at the front desk. Included with museum admission.
Calvert Marine Museum members save 20% off in the museum store 10:15 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Thursday, April 20.
Calvert Marine Museum will host Little Minnows 10:15 and 11:15 a.m. Thursday, April 20. Discover the museum through a story and craft. The theme is Wacky Weather. For ages 3 to 5. Sessions are 25 to 40 minutes. Sign up at the front desk. Included with museum admission.
Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center will host Earth Arts Fest: an Earth Day Celebration 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 22. Art, music, food, interactive artful experiences, demonstrations and viewing and creating art. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. Admission is $5 donation, free for kids. Go to www.annmariegarden.org.
Calvert Marine Museum will host a fossil club meeting and public lecture 1:30 p.m. Sunday, April 23. Guest speaker Dale Greenwalt, a Resident Research Associate in the Department of Paleobiology at the Smithsonian, will discuss fossil insect fauna in northwestern Montana. The lecture will also be held virtually.
Calvert Marine Museum will host Little Minnows 10:15 and 11:15 a.m. Thursday, April 27. Discover the museum through a story and craft. The theme is Wacky Weather. For ages 3 to 5. Sessions are 25 to 40 minutes. Sign up at the front desk. Included with museum admission.
Lulu’s Fate will perform 7 p.m. Friday, April 28, at the Calvert Marine Museum. Doors open 6 p.m. and beer and wine will be available for purchase. The concert is part of the Maritime Performance Series. Tickets are $20 online, $25 at the door. Go to bit.ly/MaritimeConcerts.
Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center will host Annmarie After Hours 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 5. Live music, tour the new exhibit, cash bar and food truck. Admission is $5, free for members. Go to www.annmariegarden.org.
Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center will host a Mother’s Day Market 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 13. Vendors will be offering all things handmade, homemade, and homegrown. Free admission to market. Go to www.annmariegarden.org.
Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center will host a Fairy & Gnome Home Festival 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, May 21. Activities, meet fairy friends, discover hidden gnome homes, crafts and food and drink vendors will be available. Advance timed-entry tickets required. Admission is $8, $10 at the gate if not sold out, free for ages 2 and younger and members. Reduced admission for SNAP card holders. Go to www.annmariegarden.org.
Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center will host a Cultural Arts Market 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 1. Celebrate the cultural and ethnic diversity of arts and craft design in our region, as well as how artists from across the country and around the globe inspire and influence each other. Free admission to market. Go to www.annmariegarden.org.
Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center will host Annmarie After Hours 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 9. Live music, tour the new exhibit, cash bar and food truck. Admission is $5, free for members. Go to www.annmariegarden.org.
Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center will host Mud Day 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 11. Celebrate International Mud Day with squishy art projects, play in the mud kitchen, create a terrarium, paint with mud and jump in the mud pit. Advance timed-entry tickets required. Admission is $8, $10 at the gate if not sold out, free for ages 2 and younger and members. Reduced admission available for SNAP card holders. Go to www.annmariegarden.org.