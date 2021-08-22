Charles
The La Plata Train Museum will be open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on scheduled dates. The museum is located at 101 Kent Ave. in La Plata. For group tours, call Danielle Mandley at 301-934-8421.
The Maryland Veterans Museum is open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The museum is located at 1100 Crain Highway in Newburg. Go to www.mdvets.cc.
The Historic McConchie One-School, which originally served African-American students exclusively, now serves as a living museum and is open for tours and periodically throughout the year to the public. The schoolhouse is located inside the Charles County Fairgrounds, 8440 Fairground Road in La Plata. Contact Edward Holland at 301-848-3476 or HistoricMcConchieSchool@gmail.com.
St. Mary’s
Historic Sotterley Plantation will host its annual barn bash 1 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, at 44300 Sotterley Lane in Hollywood. Try a menu of more than 20 craft beers plus artisan vendors, food trucks, live music and lawn games. Purchase VIP tickets for exclusive tastings, additional tasting tickets and parking passes. The event will be held rain or shine and. Participants must be 21 with valid ID. Tickets are $30 for VIP, $20 for regular, $120 for under 21 and designated drivers and free for ages 5 and younger. Ticket sales end Aug. 25 and are nonrefundable. Contact 301-373-2280 Ext 1105 or officemanager@sotterley.org.
Drayden African American Schoolhouse will hold an open house 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, at 18287 Cherryfield Road in Drayden. Learn about one of the best preserved African-American schoolhouses in the country. Call 301-994-1471 or go to www.facebook.com/DraydenSchool.
Patuxent River Naval Air Museum will hold a Wheels & Wings car show 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25. Vendors, food trucks and activities. Tickets are $25-$30. The museum is located at 22156 Three Notch Road in Lexington Park. Go to www.paxmuseum.org.
Drayden African American Schoolhouse will hold an open house 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, at 18287 Cherryfield Road in Drayden. Learn about one of the best preserved African-American schoolhouses in the country. Call 301-994-1471 or go to www.facebook.com/DraydenSchool.
Calvert
Jefferson Patterson Park & Museum will host Pints and Pups 4 to 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27. Food and beverages available for purchase and live music by the Chanteymen. Portion of the priceeds will benefit a local animal shelter. Go to https://jefpat.maryland.gov/.
Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center will Food Truck Friday 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27. Take a walk, see a gallery show, frolic in the Fairy Lolly. Bring chairs and picnic blankets. Some evenings will include activities. Suggested donation is $5. Go to www.annmariegarden.org.
Jefferson Patterson Park & Museum will hold a hiking tour 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 27. The cost is $5. Registration required. Go to https://jefpat.maryland.gov/.
Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center will host a Light As a Feather summer community art session noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28. Help artist Eric Jackson make bird banners and nests. Go to www.annmariegarden.org.
Jefferson Patterson Park & Museum will host free Public Archaeology 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3. Children under the age of 15 must be accompanied by an adult. Limited to six participants. Free. Email Patricia Samford at patricia.samford@maryland.gov.
Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center will Food Truck Friday 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3. Take a walk, see a gallery show, frolic in the Fairy Lolly. Bring chairs and picnic blankets. Some evenings will include activities. Suggested donation is $5. Go to www.annmariegarden.org.
Jefferson Patterson Park & Museum will host Pattyfest 2 to 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3. Car show, exhibits, vendors, food trucks, games and live music. Tickets are $8, $2 for ages 4 to 12, free for ages 3 and younger. Go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/patty-fest-tickets-152371823225.
Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center will host a Light As a Feather summer community art session noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4 Help artist Eric Jackson make bird banners and nests. Go to www.annmariegarden.org.
Jefferson Patterson Park & Museum will host free Public Archaeology 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4. Children under the age of 15 must be accompanied by an adult. Limited to six participants. Free. Email Patricia Samford at patricia.samford@maryland.gov.
Jefferson Patterson Park & Museum will host free Public Archaeology 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10. Children under the age of 15 must be accompanied by an adult. Limited to six participants. Free. Email Patricia Samford at patricia.samford@maryland.gov.
Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center will Food Truck Friday 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10. Take a walk, see a gallery show, frolic in the Fairy Lolly. Bring chairs and picnic blankets. Some evenings will include activities. Suggested donation is $5. Go to www.annmariegarden.org.
Jefferson Patterson Park & Museum will host a Migration Magic discussion 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10. The talk is part of the Evening Ecology Series. The cost is $20. Go to www.jefpat.maryland.gov.
Jefferson Patterson Park & Museum will host Homeschool Day beginning 9:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 10. The theme is Icky History. Learn about local history through activities and games and learn about some of the worst jobs in history, discover the secret to colonial laundry and why zombies would have loved tanning hides with Native Americans. Registration required. Go to https://forms.gle/2AKDZvvDwT8G9YvCA.
Jefferson Patterson Park & Museum will host free Public Archaeology 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11. Children under the age of 15 must be accompanied by an adult. Limited to six participants. Free. Email Patricia Samford at patricia.samford@maryland.gov.
Jefferson Patterson Park & Museum will host Art in the Park 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17. Vendors wanted. Tables are $25 for a single, $35 for a double. Contact 410-586-8501 or jef.pat@maryland.gov.
Jefferson Patterson Park & Museum will host free Public Archaeology 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17. Children under the age of 15 must be accompanied by an adult. Limited to six participants. Free. Email Patricia Samford at patricia.samford@maryland.gov.
Jefferson Patterson Park & Museum will host a free Village Day 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18. Hands-on instruction on pottery, mini poplar baskets, stone tools, fire and hunting. Go to jefpat.maryland.gov.
Jefferson Patterson Park & Museum will host free Public Archaeology 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18. Children under the age of 15 must be accompanied by an adult. Limited to six participants. Free. Email Patricia Samford at patricia.samford@maryland.gov.
Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center will host Artsfest 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, and Sunday, Sept. 19. Artist booths, performers, activities, bubble artists and musicians. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. Go to www.annmariegarden.org.
Calvert Marine Museum is offering a 20% discount to its members in the museum store Monday, Sept. 20.
Jefferson Patterson Park & Museum will host free Public Archaeology 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24. Children under the age of 15 must be accompanied by an adult. Limited to six participants. Free. Email Patricia Samford at patricia.samford@maryland.gov.
Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center will Food Truck Friday 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24. Take a walk, see a gallery show, frolic in the Fairy Lolly. Bring chairs and picnic blankets. Some evenings will include activities. Suggested donation is $5. Go to www.annmariegarden.org.
Jefferson Patterson Park & Museum will host free Public Archaeology 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25. Children under the age of 15 must be accompanied by an adult. Limited to six participants. Free. Email Patricia Samford at patricia.samford@maryland.gov.
Jefferson Patterson Park and Museum will host a discussion on The Archaeology of Tattooing in North America and Beyond 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 30. The speaker is Aaron Deter-Wolf. The free talk is part of the Speaker’s Series. Go to https://jefpat.maryland.gov/Pages/education/speaker-series.
Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center will Food Truck Friday 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1. Take a walk, see a gallery show, frolic in the Fairy Lolly. Bring chairs and picnic blankets. Some evenings will include activities. Suggested donation is $5. Go to www.annmariegarden.org.
Jefferson Patterson Park & Museum will host a Nature’s Bounty discussion 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8. The talk is part of the Evening Ecology Series. The cost is $20. Go to www.jefpat.maryland.gov.
Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center will Food Truck Friday 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8. Take a walk, see a gallery show, frolic in the Fairy Lolly. Bring chairs and picnic blankets. Some evenings will include activities. Suggested donation is $5. Go to www.annmariegarden.org.
Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Art Center will host After Hours 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15. A casual adult evening of art, wine and beer, light hors d’oeuvres and live music. No registration required. Must be 21 years of age. Admission is $5, free for members. Go to www.annmariegarden.org/annmarie2/content/annmarie-after-hours.
Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center will Food Truck Friday 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15. Take a walk, see a gallery show, frolic in the Fairy Lolly. Bring chairs and picnic blankets. Some evenings will include activities. Suggested donation is $5. Go to www.annmariegarden.org.
- Jefferson Patterson Park & Museum will host a free Village Day 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16. Hands-on instruction on pottery, mini poplar baskets, stone tools, fire and hunting. Go to jefpat.maryland.gov.
Jefferson Patterson Park and Museum will host a discussion on Vodou and the Use of Caves as Sacred Space in Modern Haiti 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 21. The speaker is Patrick Wilkinson. The free talk is part of the Speaker’s Series. Go to https://jefpat.maryland.gov/Pages/education/speaker-series.
Jefferson Patterson Park and Museum will host a free American Indian Day 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6. Go to https://jefpat.maryland.gov.
Jefferson Patterson Park and Museum is looking for vendors for its Holiday Market, which will be held 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4. The market will feature craft vendors, food trucks, live music, a photo booth and wreath making and Carolina snowflake workshops. Contact 410-586-8501 or jef.pat@maryland.gov.