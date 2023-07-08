Here is what is happening at museums around Southern Maryland this week.
Charles
The Fairytale Museum is open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 2935 Festival Way in Waldorf. The museum has interactive exhibits, birthday celebrations, literacy programs and etiquette activities. Admission is $12, free for adults with paid child. Call 844-722-4642 or go to www.fairytalemuseum.org.
The La Plata Firehouse Museum is open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on selected dates. The museum is located at 3 Firehouse Alley in La Plata. For group visits, call Danielle Mandley at 301-934-8421 or historiclaplata@townoflaplata.org.
The Maryland Veteran’s Museum at Patriot’s Park is open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The museum is located at 11000 Crain Highway in Newburg. Go to www.mdvets.cc.
The La Plata Train Museum will be open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on scheduled dates. The museum is located at 101 Kent Ave. in La Plata. Go to www.loc8nearme.com/maryland/la-plata/la-plata-train-station-museum/7300495/, or for group tours, call Danielle Mandley at 301-934-8421.
The Maryland Veterans Museum at Patriot Park is open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday and by appointment, at 11000 Crain Highway in Newburg. Admission is $5, $3.50 for children, free for veterans and members. An individual membership is $25 while a family membership of 4 is $35.
Go to www.mdvets.cc/.
The Dr. Samuel A. Mudd House Museum is open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays at 3725 Dr. Samuel Mudd Road in Waldorf. Admission is $10 for a house/farm tour. Call 301-645-6870 or go to https://drmudd.org/ or call 301-645-6870.
The Disabled American Veterans Chapter 36 is offering free assistance for claims support 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays at the Maryland Veteran’s Museum at Patriot’s Park, 11000 Crain Highway in Newburg. Appointments required. Call 202-531-0271.
The Historic McConchie One-School, which originally served African-American students exclusively, now serves as a living museum and is open for tours and periodically throughout the year to the public. The schoolhouse is located inside the Charles County Fairgrounds, 8440 Fairground Road in La Plata. Contact Edward Holland at 301-848-3476 or HistoricMcConchieSchool@gmail.com.
General William Smallwood’s Retreat House and Ground will be open on selected dates. The house is located inside Smallwood State Park, 2750 Sweden Point Road in Marbury. Call 301-743-3048 or 301-743-7613.
The Mount Carmel Monastery, which was established for the purpose of preserving the site of the first convent of religious women in the Thirteen Original Colonies is open 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily at 5678 Mt. Carmel Road in La Plata. There is also a gift shop. Go to www.restorersmtcarmelmd.org.
The Historic McConchie One-School committee is looking for school alumni and friends and relatives of alumni who are willing to be interviewed. The school is looking for experiences and plans to make a collection of videos after the rehabilitation to the school is completed. Contact Delores Walls at 301-932-5416 or akapc71@verizon.net.
St. Mary’s
The St. Mary’s County Department of Recreation & Parks’ Museum Division reminds visitors that the St. Clements Island Museum, Piney Point Lighthouse and Old Jail Museum are open year-round 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Old Jail Museum is also open to 7 p.m. on First Fridays and has no admission. Museums are closed Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Call 240- 925-3427 or go to www.Museums.StMarysMD.com.
St. Clement’s Island Museum will host water taxi rides through Oct. 31. The taxi, which takes individuals to St. Clements Island State Park, will operate daily depending on weather. Rides cost $7. To schedule group rides, call Christina Barbour at 301-769-2222 to schedule, or for hours of operation, go to www.Museums.StMarysMD.com.
The Patuxent Naval Air Museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays at 22156 Three Notch Road in Lexington Park. The museum has exhibits, aircraft and a flight simulator. Call 301-863-1900 or go to www.paxmuseum.com.
Historic Sotterley will hold an AeroPark Farmer’s Market 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, July 16, at 44200 Airport Road in California. There will be delicious and unique items made and grown locally. Go to www.sotterley.org.
The St. Mary’s Museum Division will host a dinner and a cruise 3:30 to 8:30 p.m. Sunday, July 16. The cruise includes a seafood dinner at Morris Point Restaurant and dessert reception at St. Clement’s Island Museum. The theme is The Piscataway. Tickets are $75, or $140 per couple. Go to www.DinnerAndACruise.eventbrite.com.
Patuxent Naval Air Museum will host Family Day noon to 2 p.m. Saturday July 22. Family-friendly activities and cold treats. Museum admission applies. Go to www.paxmuseum.com.
St. Clement’s Island Museum will host Art Kids classes July 25-27. Artists will expand their understanding of art and history while learning to sketch, paint, and sculpt and learn how art can impact society in positives way for future generations. Participants create an individualized work of art. For ages 7 to 17. Registration required. The cost is $5 and materials are provided. Call 301-769-4723 or go to Facebook.com/SCIMuseum.
Patuxent Naval Air Museum will host an aviation craft workshop 3 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, July 26. Visitors will make aviation-related crafts such as paper airplanes or rockets. Museum admission applies. Go to www.paxmuseum.com.
The Old Jail Museum will host Historic Skill Set Social Hour: Kid’s Sewing 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 3, in Leonardtown. Learn the history of the museum. Go to www.Facebook.com/TheOldJailMuseum.
Patuxent Naval Air Museum will host Film on the Flight Line 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5. Bring blankets, chairs and snacks. Admission is $10, $4 for ages 12 and younger and concessions are included. Go to www.paxmuseum.com.
Drayden African American Schoolhouse will host a free open house 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, in Drayden. Learn about one of the nation’s best-preserved one-room African American schoolhouses and its history and importance to education in St. Mary’s County. Go to www.Facebook.com/DraydenSchool.
St. Clement’s Island Museum will host National Lighthouse Weekend Aug. 5-6. Go to www.Museums.StMarysMD.com.
The St. Mary’s Museum Division will host a dinner and a cruise 3:30 to 8:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 6. The cruise includes a seafood dinner at Morris Point Restaurant and dessert reception at St. Clement’s Island Museum. The theme is Inside the Blackistone Lighthouse. Tickets are $75, or $140 per couple. Go to www.DinnerAndACruise.eventbrite.com.
St. Clement’s Island Museum will host Art Kids classes Aug. 8-10. Instructor Ellen Duke Wilson help artists expand their understanding of art and history while learning to sketch, paint, and sculpt. Students will also reflect on how making art can impact society in positives way for future generations. At the end of each session, participants create an individualized work of art. For ages 7 to 17. Registration required as space is limited. The cost is $5 and materials are provided. Call 301-769-4723 or go to Facebook.com/SCIMuseum.
Patuxent Naval Air Museum will host an aviation craft workshop 3 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9. Visitors will make aviation-related crafts such as paper airplanes or rockets. Museum admission applies. Go to www.paxmuseum.com.
The Old Jail Museum will host Historic Skill Set Social Hour: Kid’s Sewing 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10, in Leonardtown. Learn the history of the museum. Go to www.Facebook.com/TheOldJailMuseum.
The Old Jail Museum will host Historic Skill Set Social Hour: Kid’s Sewing 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17, in Leonardtown. Learn the history of the museum. Go to www.Facebook.com/TheOldJailMuseum.
St. Clement’s Island Museum will host Children’s Day 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19. Free games, crafts, outdoor fun and more. Go to www.Museums.StMarysMD.com.
Historic Sotterley will hold an AeroPark Farmer’s Market 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 20, at 44200 Airport Road in California. There will be delicious and unique items made and grown locally. Go to www.sotterley.org.
Patuxent Naval Air Museum will host an aviation craft workshop 3 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 23. Visitors will make aviation-related crafts such as paper airplanes or rockets. Museum admission applies. Go to www.paxmuseum.com.
St. Clement’s Island Museum will host a murder-mystery fundraiser Friday, Aug. 25. Go to www.Museums.StMarysMD.com.
Patuxent Naval Air Museum will host a Back 2 School Bash noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27. Hands-on, educational activities and a school supply drive. Refreshments provided. Museum admission applies. Go to www.paxmuseum.com.
Patuxent Naval Air Museum will host Film on the Flight Line 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2. Bring blankets, chairs and snacks. Admission is $10, $4 for ages 12 and younger and concessions are included. Go to www.paxmuseum.com.
The St. Mary’s Museum Division will host a dinner and a cruise 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10. The cruise includes a seafood dinner at Morris Point Restaurant and dessert reception at St. Clement’s Island Museum. The theme is World War II on the Potomac. Tickets are $75, or $140 per couple. Go to www.DinnerAndACruise.eventbrite.com.
Piney Point Lighthouse will host RetroFest on the Potomac Saturday, Sept. 16. Go to www.Museums.StMarysMD.com.
Patuxent Naval Air Museum will host Wheels & Wings 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16. Vintage custom cars food, music and fun. Museum admission applies. Go to www.paxmuseum.com.
Historic Sotterley will hold an AeroPark Farmer’s Market 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17, at 44200 Airport Road in California. There will be delicious and unique items made and grown locally. Go to www.sotterley.org.
Historic Sotterley will hold an AeroPark Farmer’s Market 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 15, at 44200 Airport Road in California. There will be delicious and unique items made and grown locally. Go to www.sotterley.org.
The St. Mary’s Museum Division will host a dinner and a cruise 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 15. The cruise includes a seafood dinner at Morris Point Restaurant and dessert reception at St. Clement’s Island Museum. The theme will be an environmental topic. Tickets are $75, or $140 per couple. Go to www.DinnerAndACruise.eventbrite.com.
Historic Sotterley will hold an AeroPark Farmer’s Market 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 19, at 44200 Airport Road in California. There will be delicious and unique items made and grown locally. Go to www.sotterley.org.
Piney Point Lighthouse will host its holiday open house Sunday, Nov. 26. Go to www.Museums.StMarysMD.com.
St. Clement’s Island Museum will host its holiday open house Sunday, Dec. 3. Go to www.Museums.StMarysMD.com.
Historic Sotterley will hold an AeroPark Farmer’s Market 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 17, at 44200 Airport Road in California. There will be delicious and unique items made and grown locally. Go to www.sotterley.org.
Calvert
Jefferson Patterson Park and Museum will hold Horticulture Helpers 9 a.m. to noon Wednesdays. Work with the horticulture staff on different projects. Tools provided and no experience needed. For ages 16 and older, ages 15 and younger must be accompanied by an adult. Go to https://jefpat.maryland.gov/.
Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center is currently accepting registration for summer camps for non-members. Camps for grades 1 to 3 are full, but sign up for the wait list. Space open for camps for grades 4 to 6. Go to www.annmariegarden.org/annmarie2/summer-camps-2023.
Jefferson Patterson Park & Museum will host MAC Lab Tours 1 to 2 p.m. Thursdays. See Maryland’s archaeological curation, conservation and research lab, which is home to more than 10 million archaeological artifacts from across the state. Drop-ins are welcome but registration is encouraged. Go to jefpat.maryland.gov.
The Chesapeake Beach Railway Museum is open 1 to 4 p.m. daily. The museum is located at 4155 Mears Ave. In Chesapeake Beach. Call 410-257-3892 or go to www.chesapeakebeachrailwaymuseum.com.
Calvert Marine Museum will host Mornings at the Museum: Otters and Opossums?! 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, July 18. Learn about the mammals at the museum that are found within the Chesapeake Bay estuary with activities, games and crafts. For ages 5 to 7. The cost is $10. Go to www.calvertmarinemuseum.com.
Calvert Marine Museum will host Mornings at the Museum: Fossil Adventures 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, July 19. Participants are dropped off at Cove Point Lighthouse where they learn about Miocene fossils before searching the beach. After, learn what fossils were found. For ages 8 to 12. The cost is $10. Go to www.calvertmarinemuseum.com.
Calvert Marine Museum store will offer a 20% discount 10:15 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Thursday, July 20. Go to www.calvertmarinemuseum.com.
Calvert Marine Museum will host Little Minnows: Shark Relatives 10:15 and 11:15 a.m. Thursday, July 20. Stories and a craft. Sessions are 25-40 minutes. For ages 3 to 5. Free with museum admission. Sign up at the admissions desk. Go to www.calvertmarinemuseum.com.
Calvert Marine Museum will host Mornings at the Museum: Summertime Blues 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, July 21. Join an educator on the historic William B. Tennison for a hands-on blue crab educational experience which includes their life cycle and how to identify males and females, the history of the blue crab fishery on the Patuxent and the ins and outs of the annual blue crab harvest. The cost is $20. Registration required. Go to www.calvertmarinemuseum.com.
Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center will host INSECTIVAL: Celebrate & Investigate Insects!
9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 22. Celebrate and investigate insects with educational and insect-themed challenges, nature activities, crafts, bug hunts and show & tell. Advance timed-entry tickets required. Admission is $8, $10 at the gate if not sold out, free for ages 2 and younger and members. Reduced admission available for SNAP card holders. Go to www.annmariegarden.org.
Calvert Marine Museum will host Little Minnows: Shark Relatives 10:15 and 11:15 a.m. Thursday, July 27. Stories and a craft. Sessions are 25-40 minutes. For ages 3 to 5. Free with museum admission. Sign up at the admissions desk. Go to www.calvertmarinemuseum.com.
Calvert Marine Museum will host Lee Brice 7 p.m. Thursday, July 27. The opening act is Elle King. Gates open 5 p.m. Tickets are $39-$89. Go to www.calvertmarinemuseum.com.
Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center will host a Craft & Flea Market 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5. Shop a mix of arts and crafts people, fresh produce and home décor along with collectibles and vintage items, refurbished, salvaged and more. Free admission to market. Go to www.annmariegarden.org.
Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center will host an adults-only Bad Art Night 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25. Supplies provided. Prizes will be awarded. Cash bar, bad snacks and music. The cost is $7, free for members. Go to www.annmariegarden.org.
Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center will host Artsfest 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, and Sunday, Sept. 17. More than 125 artist booths, 35 performers on four stages, kids Discovery Tent, Studio School, Zany Zone, street performers and musicians. Advance tickets are $10 online, $12 at the gate if not sold out, free for ages 11 and younger and members. Reduced admission available for SNAP card holders. Go to www.annmariegarden.org.
Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center will host a Monster Market 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7. Shop for items that are weird, wild and wonderful, quirky, funky, bizarre and off-beat. Food and drinks vendors. Free admission to market. Go to www.annmariegarden.org.
Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center will host Annmarie After Hours 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 13. Live music, tour the new exhibit, cash bar and food truck. Admission is $5, free for members. Go to www.annmariegarden.org.
Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center will host Halloween in the Garden 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21. More than 50 community booths for trick-or-treating, DJ dance party, games, photo opps, music and food and drink vendors. Advance timed-entry tickets required. Admission is $5, $7 at the gate if not sold out, free for ages 2 and younger and members. Reduced admission for SNAP card holders available. Go to www.annmariegarden.org.
Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center will host Bad Art Night 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 27. Supplies provided. Prizes will be awarded. Cash bar and music. The cost is $7, free for members. Go to www.annmariegarden.org.
Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center will host Garden in Lights 5 to 9 p.m. nightly Nov 24 through Jan. 1, 2024. Discover magical creatures, wintery wonderlands, musical holiday scenes, deep sea treasures, shimmering trees, photo ops and more. Advance timed-entry tickets required. Admission is $15, $17 at the gate if not sold out. Reduced tickets for SNAP card holders. Go to www.annmariegarden.org.
Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center will host a Holiday Market 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2. Browse vendors selling unique jewelry, pottery, beauty products, home decor, small batch foods and more. Food and drink vendors. Free admission to market. Go to www.annmariegarden.org.
