Here is what is happening at museums around Southern Maryland this week.
Charles
The Fairytale Museum is open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 2935 Festival Way in Waldorf. The museum has interactive exhibits, birthday celebrations, literacy programs and etiquette activities. Admission is $12, free for adults with paid child. Call 844-722-4642 or go to www.fairytalemuseum.org.
The La Plata Firehouse Museum is open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on selected dates. The museum is located at 3 Firehouse Alley in La Plata. For group visits, call Danielle Mandley at 301-934-8421 or historiclaplata@townoflaplata.org.
The Maryland Veteran’s Museum at Patriot’s Park is open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The museum is located at 1100 Crain Highway in Newburg. Go to www.mdvets.cc.
The La Plata Train Museum will be open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on scheduled dates. The museum is located at 101 Kent Ave. in La Plata. For group tours, call Danielle Mandley at 301-934-8421.
The Disabled American Veterans Chapter 36 is offering free assistance for claims support 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays at the Maryland Veteran’s Museum at Patriot’s Park, 11000 Crain Highway in Newburg. Appointments required. Call 202-531-0271.
The Historic McConchie One-School, which originally served African-American students exclusively, now serves as a living museum and is open for tours and periodically throughout the year to the public. The schoolhouse is located inside the Charles County Fairgrounds, 8440 Fairground Road in La Plata. Contact Edward Holland at 301-848-3476 or HistoricMcConchieSchool@gmail.com.
General William Smallwood’s Retreat House and Ground will be open on selected dates. The house is located inside Smallwood State Park, 2750 Sweden Point Road in Marbury. Call 301-743-3048 or 301-743-7613.
St. Mary’s
The St. Mary’s County Department of Recreation & Parks’ Museum Division is offering free admission for active members of the armed forces, as well as up to five family members through Sept. 5. Museums include St. Clement’s Island Museum and Piney Point Lighthouse Museum. There is no admission for the Old Jail Museum and Drayden African American Schoolhouse, but guests are encouraged to visit them. Free admission does not apply to water taxi fee at St. Clement’s Island Museum.
The Patuxent Naval Air Museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays at 22156 Three Notch Landing Road in Lexington Park. The museum has exhibits, aircraft and a flight simulator. Call 301-863-1900 or go to www.paxmuseum.com.
The Old Jail Museum, St. Clement’s Island Museum & Piney Point Lighthouse Museum will be open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily through October 31. The Old Jail Museum will also be open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on the first Friday of each month for Leonardtown’s First Fridays. Call 240- 925-3427 or go to Facebook.com/TheOldJailMuseumGo to www.Museums.StMarysMD.com.
St. Clements Island Museum and Leonardtown will host The Potomac Jazz & Seafood Festival Friday, July 8, through Sunday, July 10. There will be concerts featuring jazz artists, receptions and the new All-White Attire Summer Soiree. Go to www.PotomacJazzandSeafoodFestival.com.
Historic Sotterley will hold an airport farmer’s market 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, July 10, at 44200 Airport Road in California. Delicious and unique items made and grown locally. To see a vendor list, go to www.sotterley.org.
St. Clement’s Island Museum will hold a dinner and a cruise 3:30 to 8:30 p.m. Sunday, July 12. Cruise on the water taxi, dessert reception at St. Clement’s Island Museum and choice of three meals at Morris Point Restaurant. All meals include one nonalcoholic drink. The tour will include a guided tour of the Blackistone Lighthouse on St. Clement’s Island. Tickets are $75, or two for $140. Call 301-769-2222 or go to www.Facebook.com/SCIMuseum.
Historic Sotterley will hold Family Friendly Fridays 10 a.m. to noon Friday, July 15, at 44300 Sotterley Lane in Hollywood. Learning, exploration and fun. Learn about Sotterley’s exhibits and history and find a little bit of treasure. The cost is $5, free for ages 3 and under and members. Check in at the visitor center. Go to www.sotterley.org.
Historic Sotterley will hold Family Friendly Fridays 10 a.m. to noon Friday, July 22, at 44300 Sotterley Lane in Hollywood. This week will be a Colonial kitchen demonstration. The cost is $5, free for ages 3 and under and members. Check in at the visitor center. Go to www.sotterley.org.
Historic Sotterley will hold Family Friendly Fridays 10 a.m. to noon Friday, July 29, at 44300 Sotterley Lane in Hollywood. This week will be a weaving demonstration. The cost is $5, free for ages 3 and under and members. Check in at the visitor center. Go to www.sotterley.org.
The Drayden African American Schoolhouse will hold a free open house Saturday, Aug. 6, in Drayden. Learn more about one of the nation’s best-preserved one-room African American schoolhouses and its history and importance to education in St. Mary’s County. Call 301-994-1471 or go to www.Facebook.com/DraydenSchool.
St. Clement’s Island Museum will hold a dinner and a cruise 3:30 to 8:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7. Cruise on the water taxi, dessert reception at St. Clement’s Island Museum and choice of three meals at Morris Point Restaurant. All meals include one nonalcoholic drink. The tour will include a presentation titled “Inside the Blackistone Lighthouse” and a guided tour of the Blackistone Lighthouse on St. Clement’s Island. Tickets are $75, or two for $140. Call 301-769-2222 or go to www.Facebook.com/SCIMuseum.
St. Clement’s Island Museum will host Art Kids classes 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9, through Thursday, Aug. 11. The classes are $3 and all materials are provided. Sessions are geared toward ages 7 to 17. Registration required. Call 301-769-4723 or go to www.facebook.com/SCIMuseum.
Calvert
Jefferson Patterson Park & Museum will host MAC Lab Tours 1 to 2 p.m. Thursdays. See Maryland’s archaeological curation, conservation and research lab, which is home to more than 10 million archaeological artifacts from across the state. Drop-ins are welcome but registration is encouraged. Go to jefpat.maryland.gov.
The Chesapeake Beach Railway Museum is open 1 to 4 p.m. daily. The museum is located at 4155 Mears Ave. In Chesapeake Beach. Call 410-257-3892 or go to www.chesapeakebeachrailwaymuseum.com.
The Bayside History Museum is open 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday through Saturday through Oct. 31. The museum is located at 4025 Fourth St. in North Beach. Call 410-610-5970 or go to www.baysidehistorymuseum.org.
Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center will hold an Art Blooms Celebration 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 8, to celebrate its newest exhibit. Tour the floral design exhibit, live music, grab dinner and a drink. Registration not required. No pets. Tickets are $10/person; reservations are not required. Go to www.annmariegarden.org.
Calvert Marine Museum will host Summertime Blues 10 a.m. to noon Friday, July 8. Climb aboard the Wm. B. Tennyson for a hands-on blue crab educational experience. Discover the history of the blue crab fishery on the Patuxent River, and learn the ins and outs of our annual blue crab harvest. Children must be accompanied by an adult. For ages 8 to 12. Registration required as space limited. Go to www.calvertmarinemuseum.com/492/Mornings-at-the-Museum.
Jefferson Patterson Park & Museum will host Horticulture Helpers: Summer Sessions 8 to 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 13. Become a garden volunteer and receive tips and free plants. Summer projects include potting plants, plant giveaways, weeding and foraging. Go to jefpat.maryland.gov.
Calvert Marine Museum will host Sea Squirts 10:15 to 11:15 a.m. Thursday, July 14. Discover the museum through music, stories and activities and a carryout craft while supplies last. The theme is Sharks. Sessions are 25 to 40 minutes. Sign up at the admissions desk. For ages 18 months to 3 years. This month’s theme is Sharks!
Calvert Marine Museum will host an adults-only Dee of St. Mary’s sunset sail 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 15. Guests will have an opportunity to help raise and lower the sail. Space is limited to 30 guests. Tickets are $45. Registration required. Go to www.calvertmarinemuseum.com/237/Wm-B-Tennison-Cruises.
Maryland native duo Brothers Osborne will perform Saturday, July 16, at the Calvert Marine Museum. The band, which is currently on its “We’re Not For Everyone” tour, took home their fourth “Vocal Duo of the Year” trophy at the 55th Annual CMA Awards, in addition to being a 2-time winner of the Duo of the Year. Ashland Craft will be the opening act. The concert is part of the Waterside Music Series. Tickets are $39-$69. Go to www.calvertmarinemuseum.com.
Jefferson Patterson Park & Museum will host Village Days, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 16. See a replica American Indian Village and Garden and explore what life was like 500 years ago with fence mending and gardening. Go to jefpat.maryland.gov.
The Calvert County Historical Society will host a free concert by Deanna Dove 7 to 8:30 p.m. Sunday, July 17, at 70 Church St. in Prince Frederick. Bring lawn chairs and coolers, and snacks will be available for purchase. Overflow parking available at Trinity United Methodist Church. The event is part of the Front Porch Summer Concert Series. Go to www.calverthistory.org.
Calvert Marine Museum will host Things That Bloom & Buzz by the Bay 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, July 19. Exploration, crafts, stories and fun related to plants and pollinators. For ages 5 to 7. The cost is $10. Registration required. Go to www.calvertmarinemuseum.com/492/Mornings-at-the-Museum.
Calvert Marine Museum will host Fossil Adventure Days 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, July 20. Hear about the Miocene era, search for fossils at Cove Point and identify the fossils at the museum. For ages 8 to 12. Registration required. The cost is $10. Go to www.calvertmarinemuseum.com/492/Mornings-at-the-Museum.
Calvert Marine Museum will offer a 20% discount in the museum store Wednesday, July 20. Virtual sessions also available.
Jefferson Patterson Park & Museum will host Horticulture Helpers: Summer Sessions 8 to 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 20. Become a garden volunteer and receive tips and free plants. Summer projects include potting plants, plant giveaways, weeding and foraging. Go to jefpat.maryland.gov.
Jefferson Patterson Park & Museum will host Bruce Blackistone who will discuss “Things We Think We Know: The Evolving Image of the Viking” 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 21. Blackistone will talk about all things Norse, both new and old, and show off some of his projects, including a Viking Longship. The event is part of the Speaker Series. Go to jefpat.maryland.gov.
Calvert Marine Museum will host Little Minnows 10:15 to 11:15 a.m. Thursday, July 21. Discover the museum through music, stories and activities and a carryout craft while supplies last. The theme is Sharks. Sessions are 25 to 40 minutes. Sign up at the admissions desk. For ages 3 to 5 years. This month’s theme is Sharks.
Calvert Marine Museum will host Summertime Blues 10 a.m. to noon Friday, July 22. Climb aboard the Wm. B. Tennyson for a hands-on blue crab educational experience. Discover the history of the blue crab fishery on the Patuxent River, and learn the ins and outs of our annual blue crab harvest. Children must be accompanied by an adult. For ages 8 to 12. Registration required as space limited. Go to www.calvertmarinemuseum.com/492/Mornings-at-the-Museum.
Calvert Marine Museum will host toy boat building 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 23. Space and materials are limited and will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. For ages 5 and up. Museum admission required with a suggested donation of $2 per boat.
Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center will hold Insectival 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 23. Investigate insects with educational and artsy challenges, activities, crafts, bug hunts, and show & tell investigations. Tickets are $8, free for members and ages 2 and younger and advance timed-entry tickets required. Go to www.annmariegarden.org.
Calvert Marine Museum will host a Dee of St. Mary’s public sail 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, July 23. Guests will have an opportunity to help raise and lower the sail. Space is limited to 30 guests. Tickets are $35, $15 for ages 5 to 12. Children ages 4 and younger not permitted. Registration required. Go to www.calvertmarinemuseum.com/237/Wm-B-Tennison-Cruises.
Jefferson Patterson Park & Museum will host an archaeology hike 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday, July 24. Registration required. Go to jefpat.maryland.gov.
Jefferson Patterson Park & Museum will host Horticulture Helpers: Summer Sessions 8 to 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 27. Become a garden volunteer and receive tips and free plants. Summer projects include potting plants, plant giveaways, weeding and foraging. Go to jefpat.maryland.gov.
Calvert Marine Museum will host Little Minnows 10:15 to 11:15 a.m. Thursday, July 28. Discover the museum through music, stories and activities and a carryout craft while supplies last. The theme is Sharks. Sessions are 25 to 40 minutes. Sign up at the admissions desk. For ages 3 to 5 years. This month’s theme is Sharks.
Calvert Marine Museum will host an adults-only Dee of St. Mary’s sunset sail 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 29. Guests will have an opportunity to help raise and lower the sail. Space is limited to 30 guests. Tickets are $45. Registration required. Go to www.calvertmarinemuseum.com/237/Wm-B-Tennison-Cruises.
The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra will perform 7 p.m. Saturday, July 30, at the Calvert Marine Museum. The concert is part of the symphony’s Music for Maryland Tour. Tickets are $5. Go to www.bsomusic.org/Summer.
The Port Republic School #7 One-Room Schoolhouse will host an old-fashioned ice cream social 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5, next to Christ Church, 3080 Broomes Island Road in Port Republic. Visit the school, activities, artifacts, live music by the Calvert County Dance Band and first serving of ice cream is free. Go to https://calvertoneroomschool.org/events.
Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center will hold a craft and flea market 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6. Arts and crafts people, fresh produce, home décor, collectibles and vintage items and upcycled, refurbished and salvaged items. Go to www.annmariegarden.org.
The Calvert County Historical Society will host a free concert by The 2 4 U Band 7 to 8:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21, at 70 Church St. in Prince Frederick. Bring lawn chairs and coolers, and snacks will be available for purchase. Overflow parking available at Trinity United Methodist Church. The event is part of the Front Porch Summer Concert Series. Go to www.calverthistory.org.