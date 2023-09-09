Here is what is happening at museums around Southern Maryland this week.
Charles
The Fairytale Museum is open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 2935 Festival Way in Waldorf. The museum has interactive exhibits, birthday celebrations, literacy programs and etiquette activities. Admission is $12, free for adults with paid child. Call 844-722-4642 or go to www.fairytalemuseum.org.
The La Plata Firehouse Museum is open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on selected dates. The museum is located at 3 Firehouse Alley in La Plata. For group visits, call Danielle Mandley at 301-934-8421 or historiclaplata@townoflaplata.org.
The La Plata Train Museum will be open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on scheduled dates. The museum is located at 101 Kent Ave. in La Plata. Go to www.loc8nearme.com/maryland/la-plata/la-plata-train-station-museum/7300495/, or for group tours, call Danielle Mandley at 301-934-8421.
The Maryland Veterans Museum at Patriot Park is open noon to 4 p.m. Friday through Monday and by appointment, at 11000 Crain Highway in Newburg. Admission is $5, $2 for children, free for veterans and members. An individual membership is $25 while a family membership four 4 is $35. Go to www.mdvets.cc/.
The Dr. Samuel A. Mudd House Museum is open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays at 3725 Dr. Samuel Mudd Road in Waldorf. Admission is $10 for a house/farm tour. Call 301-645-6870 or go to https://drmudd.org/ or call 301-645-6870.
The Disabled American Veterans Chapter 36 is offering free assistance for claims support 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays at the Maryland Veteran’s Museum at Patriot’s Park, 11000 Crain Highway in Newburg. Appointments required. Call 202-531-0271.
The Historic McConchie One-School, which originally served African-American students exclusively, now serves as a living museum and is open for tours and periodically throughout the year to the public. The schoolhouse is located inside the Charles County Fairgrounds, 8440 Fairground Road in La Plata. Contact Edward Holland at 301-848-3476 or HistoricMcConchieSchool@gmail.com.
General William Smallwood’s Retreat House and Ground will be open on selected dates. The house is located inside Smallwood State Park, 2750 Sweden Point Road in Marbury. Call 301-743-3048 or 301-743-7613.
The Mount Carmel Monastery, which was established for the purpose of preserving the site of the first convent of religious women in the Thirteen Original Colonies is open 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily at 5678 Mt. Carmel Road in La Plata. There is also a gift shop. Go to www.restorersmtcarmelmd.org.
The Historic McConchie One-School committee is looking for school alumni and friends and relatives of alumni who are willing to be interviewed. The school is looking for experiences and plans to make a collection of videos after the rehabilitation to the school is completed. Contact Delores Walls at 301-932-5416 or akapc71@verizon.net.
St. Mary’s
The St. Mary’s County Department of Recreation & Parks’ Museum Division reminds visitors that the St. Clements Island Museum, Piney Point Lighthouse and Old Jail Museum are open year-round 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Old Jail Museum is also open to 7 p.m. on First Fridays and has no admission. Museums are closed Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Call 240- 925-3427 or go to www.Museums.StMarysMD.com.
St. Clements Island Museum will host water taxi rides through Oct. 31. The taxi, which takes individuals to St. Clements Island State Park, will operate daily depending on weather. Rides cost $7. To schedule group rides, call Christina Barbour at 301-769-2222 to schedule, or for hours of operation, go to www.Museums.StMarysMD.com.
The Patuxent Naval Air Museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays at 22156 Three Notch Road in Lexington Park. The museum has exhibits, aircraft and a flight simulator. Call 301-863-1900 or go to www.paxmuseum.com.
Piney Point Lighthouse will host RetroFest on the Potomac 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, at the Piney Point Museum. Live music, food, beer truck, ice cream, family activities, crafts, and retro activities and demonstrations. There will also be vintage cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats. Prizes will be awarded. Free admission. To enter a vehicle in the car show, call Ken at 301-994-1471, or for more information on the event, go to www.Museums.StMarysMD.com.
Patuxent Naval Air Museum will host Wheels & Wings 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16. Vintage custom cars food, music and fun. Museum admission applies. Go to www.paxmuseum.com.
Historic Sotterley will hold an AeroPark Farmer’s Market 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17, at 44200 Airport Road in California. There will be delicious and unique items made and grown locally. Go to www.sotterley.org.
Drayden African American Schoolhouse will host a free monthly open house 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7, at 18287 Cherryfield Road in Drayden. Learn about one of the nation’s best-preserved one-room African American schoolhouses and its rich history and importance to education in St. Mary’s County. Call 301-994-1471 or go to Facebook.com/DraydenSchool.
Historic Sotterley will hold an AeroPark Farmer’s Market 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 15, at 44200 Airport Road in California. There will be delicious and unique items made and grown locally. Go to www.sotterley.org.
The St. Mary’s Museum Division will host a dinner and a cruise 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 15. The cruise includes a seafood dinner at Morris Point Restaurant and dessert reception at St. Clement’s Island Museum. The theme will be an environmental topic. Tickets are $75, or $140 per couple. Go to www.DinnerAndACruise.eventbrite.com.
Historic Sotterley will hold an AeroPark Farmer’s Market 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 19, at 44200 Airport Road in California. There will be delicious and unique items made and grown locally. Go to www.sotterley.org.
Piney Point Lighthouse will host its holiday open house Sunday, Nov. 26. Go to www.Museums.StMarysMD.com.
St. Clement’s Island Museum will host its holiday open house Sunday, Dec. 3. Go to www.Museums.StMarysMD.com.
Historic Sotterley will hold an AeroPark Farmer’s Market 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 17, at 44200 Airport Road in California. There will be delicious and unique items made and grown locally. Go to www.sotterley.org.
Calvert
Jefferson Patterson Park and Museum will hold Horticulture Helpers 9 a.m. to noon Wednesdays. Work with the horticulture staff on different projects. Tools provided and no experience needed. For ages 16 and older, ages 15 and younger must be accompanied by an adult. Go to https://jefpat.maryland.gov/.
Jefferson Patterson Park & Museum will host MAC Lab Tours 1 to 2 p.m. Thursdays. See Maryland’s archaeological curation, conservation and research lab, which is home to more than 10 million archaeological artifacts from across the state. Drop-ins are welcome but registration is encouraged. Go to jefpat.maryland.gov.
The Chesapeake Beach Railway Museum is open 1 to 4 p.m. daily. The museum is located at 4155 Mears Ave. In Chesapeake Beach. Call 410-257-3892 or go to www.chesapeakebeachrailwaymuseum.com.
Calvert Marine Museum will hold Night at the Museum for Friends with Disabilities 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8. Open exclusively for guests with disabilities and their families, friends or caregivers. Take a 30-minute cruise on the Wm. B. Tennison at 5, 5:45 or 6:30 p.m. A calming room is available. Registration required for the cruises. Call 410-535-1600, ext. 8204 or 8205 to register for a Tennison cruise.
Calvert Marine Museum will host Sea Squirts: Rockin’ Reptiles 10:15 and 11:15 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 14. Stories and a craft. Sessions last 25 to 40 minutes. For ages 18 months to 3 years accompanied by an adult. Free with admission. Sign up at the admissions desk. Go to www.calvertmarinemuseum.com.
Calvert Marine Museum will hold Pirate Day 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16. Wear pirate garb, make a pirate craft, build a toy pirate boat, get a pirate tattoo, walk the plank and sing pirate songs. Included with paid admission. Suggested donation for boat building is $2. Go to www.calvertmarinemuseum.com.
Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center will host Artsfest 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, and Sunday, Sept. 17. More than 125 artist booths, 35 performers on four stages, kids Discovery Tent, Studio School, Zany Zone, street performers and musicians. Advance tickets are $10 online, $12 at the gate if not sold out, free for ages 11 and younger and members. Reduced admission available for SNAP card holders. Go to www.annmariegarden.org.
Calvert Marine Museum will hold a fossil club meeting and public lecture 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17. At 2:30 p.m. National Park Service Senior Paleontologist Vince Santucci will detail his favorite fossil locales in the National Parks and discuss the discovery of human footprints in White Sands National Park in New Mexico that are about 23,000 years old. Go to www.calvertmarinemuseum.com.
Calvert Marine Museum will offer members 20% off at the museum store 10:15 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20. Go to www.calvertmarinemuseum.com.
Calvert Marine Museum will host Little Minnows: Rockin’ Reptiles 10:15 and 11:15 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 21. Stories and a craft. Sessions last 25 to 40 minutes. For ages 3 to 5 years accompanied by an adult. Free with admission. Sign up at the admissions desk. Go to www.calvertmarinemuseum.com.
Calvert Marine Museum will host Teachers’ Night at the Museum 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 21. Learn about free educational programs for students and brainstorm ideas about how to better serve students and take home classroom and curriculum building resources. A sunset cruise will be offered to the first 20 arrivals. Free food and drinks and prizes. No registration required. Go to www.calvertmarinemuseum.com.
Calvert Marine Museum will host Homeschool Day: Food for Thought 10 a.m. to 1p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 27. Curious why animals eat different foods than humans, how they find food or why different animals eat different foods? Hands-on activities. In partnership with Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center. Go to www.calvertmarinemuseum.com.
Calvert Marine Museum will host Little Minnows: Rockin’ Reptiles 10:15 and 11:15 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 28. Stories and a craft. Sessions last 25 to 40 minutes. For ages 3 to 5 years accompanied by an adult. Free with admission. Sign up at the admissions desk. Go to www.calvertmarinemuseum.com.
Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center will host a Monster Market 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7. Shop for items that are weird, wild and wonderful, quirky, funky, bizarre and off-beat. Food and drinks vendors. Free admission to market. Go to www.annmariegarden.org.
Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center will host Annmarie After Hours 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 13. Live music, tour the new exhibit, cash bar and food truck. Admission is $5, free for members. Go to www.annmariegarden.org.
Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center will host Halloween in the Garden 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21. More than 50 community booths for trick-or-treating, DJ dance party, games, photo opps, music and food and drink vendors. Advance timed-entry tickets required. Admission is $5, $7 at the gate if not sold out, free for ages 2 and younger and members. Reduced admission for SNAP card holders available. Go to www.annmariegarden.org.
Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center will host Bad Art Night 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 27. Supplies provided. Prizes will be awarded. Cash bar and music. The cost is $7, free for members. Go to www.annmariegarden.org.
Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center will host Garden in Lights 5 to 9 p.m. nightly Nov 24 through Jan. 1, 2024. Discover magical creatures, wintery wonderlands, musical holiday scenes, deep sea treasures, shimmering trees, photo ops and more. Advance timed-entry tickets required. Admission is $15, $17 at the gate if not sold out. Reduced tickets for SNAP card holders. Go to www.annmariegarden.org.
Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center will host a Holiday Market 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2. Browse vendors selling unique jewelry, pottery, beauty products, home decor, small batch foods and more. Food and drink vendors. Free admission to market. Go to www.annmariegarden.org.
