Charles
The La Plata Train Museum will be open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on scheduled dates. The museum is located at 101 Kent Ave. in La Plata. For group tours, call Danielle Mandley at 301-934-8421.
The Historic McConchie One-School, which originally served African-American students exclusively, now serves as a living museum and is open for tours and periodically throughout the year to the public. The schoolhouse is located inside the Charles County Fairgrounds, 8440 Fairground Road in La Plata. Contact Edward Holland at 301-848-3476 or HistoricMcConchieSchool@gmail.com.
St. Mary’s
St. Clement’s Island Museum will host Art Kids noon to 3 p.m. through August. Participants will learn various art forms from local artist Ellen Duke Wilson. Registration required. Call 301-769-2222 or go to www.Facebook.com/SCIMuseum.
Piney Point Lighthouse is holding a free Lego contest in honor of its 185th anniversary. Build a version of any lighthouse and bring it to the museum for display and contest judging. Go to Facebook.com/1836Light.
Historic St. Mary’s City will be offering digital membership cards beginning this spring. Members will receive an invitation via email to download and save their cards in a digital wallet app on their smartphone. The cards will also include membership benefits and hours for the museum, giving each holder readily accessible information. Email Membership@DigsHistory.org or go to www.cuseum.com.
Patuxent River Naval Air Museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. The flight simulator is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and other times by appointment. The museum is located at 22156 Three Notch Road in Lexington Park. Go to www.paxmuseum.org.
Historic Sotterley Plantation is offering self-guided tours that can be accessed from a mobile phone. The tours will be available on guided tours or the grounds tour. Reservations available. Guided tours will be held 10:30 and 11:30 a.m. and at 1, 2 and 3 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and at noon, 1, 2 and 3 p.m. Sundays. Call 301-373-2280.
The Old Jail Museum, St. Clement’s Island Museum & Piney Point Lighthouse Museum are open daily 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Go to www.Museum.StMarysMD.com.
Piney Point Lighthouse Museum will celebrate National Lighthouse Weekend with an open house 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, and Sunday, Aug. 8, at 44720 Lighthouse Road in Piney Point. Tours and exhibits. Go to www.facebook.com/events/381917746437928
Drayden African American Schoolhouse will hold an open house 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, at 18287 Cherryfield Road in Drayden. Learn about one of the best preserved African-American schoolhouses in the country. Call 301-994-1471 or go to www.facebook.com/DraydenSchool.
The Old Jail Museum will be open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13, during First Fridays. The museum is located at 41625 Court House Drive in Leonardtown. Free admission. Go to www.facebook.com/OldJailMuseum.
The Old Jail Museum will be open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20, during First Fridays. The museum is located at 41625 Court House Drive in Leonardtown. Free admission. Go to www.facebook.com/OldJailMuseum.
St. Clement’s Island Museum will hold a free Children’s Day 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21. Games, crafts, bike raffle, snow cones, balloons and more. Got to www.facebook.com/events/764695867724009.Calvert
Old Wallville School is a reconstructed African American One-Room Schoolhouse that was built in the 1880s and was in use until 1934. The schoolhouse is located on the grounds of the old Calvert Elementary School on East Dares Beach Road in Prince Frederick. To schedule a tour, call 410-474-3868 or go to www.oldwallvilleschool.org.
The Port Republic School No. 7 One-Room Schoolhouse was built in 1876 and isn use until it closed in 1932. It was restored by retired school personnel in 1976. The school is located at 30380 Broomes Island Road in Port Republic. Go to www.calvertononeroomschool.org.
Bayside History Museum is open 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday through Sunday until Sunday, Oct 31, and from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday and Sunday through Saturday, April 30, 2022. The museum is located at 4025 Fourth Street in North Beach. If interested in being a volunteer, call 410-610-5970 or go to www.baysidehistorymuseum.org/index.htm.Jefferson Patterson Park & Museum is offering audio tours which are accessible by a cellphone. The tours are “Walking in Their Footsteps: A Patuxent Community” focuses on the museum’s Indian village, “A Culture Revisited” allows listeners to relive the experiences of the people of Maryland who worked on lands from Colonial times to present, and “1812 Remembered,” which highlights the effects of the War of 1812 on Southern Maryland.
Jefferson Patterson Park & Museum will hold a hiking tour 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 6. The cost is $5. Registration required. Go to https://jefpat.maryland.gov/.
Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center will hold a maker’s market 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7. Priducts from artists and craftspeople. Admission is free. Go to www.annmariegarden.org/annmarie2/content/makers-market.
Jefferson Patterson Park & Museum will hold a free Time Traveling Kids Storytime 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10. Registration required. Go to https://jefpat.maryland.gov/.
The Calvert One-Room Schoolhouse will hold a free ice cream social 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11, at 3080 Broomes Island Road in Port Republic. Calvert Big Band will perform. Go to https://calvertoneroomschool.org/.
Jefferson Patterson Park & Museum will host a Power to the Pollinators discussion 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13. The talk is part of the Evening Ecology Series. The cost is $20. Go to www.jefpat.maryland.gov.
Jefferson Patterson Park & Museum will host a basket making with natural materials workshop 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 14. For ages 13 and older. The cost is $20, $15 for members. Go to www.jefpat.maryland.gov.
Calvert County Historical Society will host a free concert 7:30 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 19, at 70 Church St. in Prince Frederick. Calvert Kettle Corn and Calvert Kona Ice will be on site. Bring chairs, blankets and coolers. The concert is part of the Front Porch Concert Series. Call 410-535-2452.