Charles
The La Plata Train Museum will be open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on scheduled dates. The museum is located at 101 Kent Ave. in La Plata. For group tours, call Danielle Mandley at 301-934-8421.
The Maryland Veterans Museum is open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The museum is located at 1100 Crain Highway in Newburg. Go to www.mdvets.cc.
The Historic McConchie One-School, which originally served African-American students exclusively, now serves as a living museum and is open for tours and periodically throughout the year to the public. The schoolhouse is located inside the Charles County Fairgrounds, 8440 Fairground Road in La Plata. Contact Edward Holland at 301-848-3476 or HistoricMcConchieSchool@gmail.com.
St. Mary’s
Patuxent River Naval Air Museum will hold a Wheels & Wings car show 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25. Vendors, food trucks and activities. Registration is $25-$30, spectators are $9, $4 for children. The museum is located at 22156 Three Notch Road in Lexington Park. Go to www.paxmuseum.org.
Historic St. Mary’s City will host RiverFest 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25. St. Maries City Militia, live music, birds of prey, tonging, seining, touch tanks, balloon animals, pumpkin and shell painting, kayaking, boat rides and tall ships. The river wade-in will be at 2 p.m. Free admission. Call 301-737-2903 or go to www.SMRWA.org.
St. Clement’s Island Museum will hold Blessing of the Fleet Saturday, Oct. 2, and Sunday, Oct. 3, at 38370 Point Breeze Road in Coltons Point. Live entertainment, free boat excursions, local food, art and craft vendors, evening concert, activities including lighthouse tours, children’s activities, fireworks and more. Tickets are $10, free for ages 12 and younger. Go to Facebook.com/BlessingofTheFleetSOMD.
Drayden African American Schoolhouse will hold an open house 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, at 18287 Cherryfield Road in Drayden. Learn about one of the best preserved African-American schoolhouses in the country. Call 301-994-1471 or go to www.facebook.com/DraydenSchool.
Calvert
Jefferson Patterson Park & Museum will host its new exhibit titled “African American Families of Calvert County” 10 a.m., to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays through Oct. 15. Free admission. Go to www.jefpat.maryland.gov.
Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center will Food Truck Friday 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1. Take a walk, see a gallery show, frolic in the Fairy Lolly. Bring chairs and picnic blankets. Some evenings will include activities. Suggested donation is $5. Go to www.annmariegarden.org.
Calvert Historical Society will host an art show and sale titled The Barns of Calvert County 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, at 70 Linden Church St. in Prince Frederick. Call 410-0535-2452.
Jefferson Patterson Park and Museum will hold a sunset hike 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7. Learn about life in early Maryland. Registration required. The cost is $5, $4 for members. Go to https://jefpat.maryland.gov.
Jefferson Patterson Park & Museum will host a Nature’s Bounty discussion 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8. The talk is part of the Evening Ecology Series. The cost is $20. Go to www.jefpat.maryland.gov.
Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center will Food Truck Friday 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8. Take a walk, see a gallery show, frolic in the Fairy Lolly. Bring chairs and picnic blankets. Some evenings will include activities. Suggested donation is $5. Go to www.annmariegarden.org.
Jefferson Patterson Park & Museum will host a discussion on Phragmites 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9. The talk is part of the Mighty Marshes Community Days. Registration required. Go to www.jefpat.maryland.gov.
Jefferson Patterson Park and Museum will hold a sunset hike 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 14. Learn about life in early Maryland. Registration required. The cost is $5, $4 for members. Go to https://jefpat.maryland.gov.
Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Art Center will host After Hours 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15. A casual adult evening of art, wine and beer, light hors d’oeuvres and live music. No registration required. Must be 21 years of age. Admission is $5, free for members. Go to www.annmariegarden.org/annmarie2/content/annmarie-after-hours.
Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center will Food Truck Friday 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15. Take a walk, see a gallery show, frolic in the Fairy Lolly. Bring chairs and picnic blankets. Some evenings will include activities. Suggested donation is $5. Go to www.annmariegarden.org.
Jefferson Patterson Park & Museum will host a workshop on historical cooking 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16. Use traditional recipes to recreate recipes from the 18th and 19th century. The cost is $25. Go to www.jefpat.maryland.gov.
Jefferson Patterson Park & Museum will host a free Village Day 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16. Hands-on instruction on pottery, mini poplar baskets, stone tools, fire and hunting. Go to jefpat.maryland.gov.
Jefferson Patterson Park and Museum will host a discussion on Vodou and the Use of Caves as Sacred Space in Modern Haiti 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 21. The speaker is Patrick Wilkinson. The free talk is part of the Speaker’s Series. Go to https://jefpat.maryland.gov/Pages/education/speaker-series.
Jefferson Patterson Park and Museum will hold a sunset hike 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 21. Learn about life in early Maryland. Registration required. The cost is $5, $4 for members. Go to https://jefpat.maryland.gov.
Jefferson Patterson Park and Museum will hold a sunset hike 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28. Learn about life in early Maryland. Registration required. The cost is $5, $4 for members. Go to https://jefpat.maryland.gov.
Jefferson Patterson Park & Museum will host a discussion on Goldenrod 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30. The talk is part of the Mighty Marshes Community Days. Registration required. Go to www.jefpat.maryland.gov.
Jefferson Patterson Park and Museum will host a free American Indian Day 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6. Go to https://jefpat.maryland.gov.
Jefferson Patterson Park and Museum will host a workshop on hide tanning 10 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 7. Learn how native Americans made buckskin and use native and modern tools. The cost is $125. Go to https://jefpat.maryland.gov.
Jefferson Patterson Park and Museum will host a workshop on hide tanning 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 13. Learn how native Americans made buckskin and use native and modern tools. The cost is $125. Go to https://jefpat.maryland.gov.
Jefferson Patterson Park & Museum will host a discussion on Iris 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13. The talk is part of the Mighty Marshes Community Days. Registration required. Go to www.jefpat.maryland.gov.
Jefferson Patterson Park and Museum will host a workshop on hide tanning 10 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 14. Learn how native Americans made buckskin and use native and modern tools. The cost is $125. Go to https://jefpat.maryland.gov.
Jefferson Patterson Park and Museum is looking for vendors for its Holiday Market, which will be held 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4. The market will feature craft vendors, food trucks, live music, a photo booth and wreath making and Carolina snowflake workshops. Contact 410-586-8501 or jef.pat@maryland.gov.
Jefferson Patterson Park and Museum will host a workshop on making a Carolina snowflake ornament 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 4. Create an ornament using flat reed or ash. The cost is $15. Go to https://jefpat.maryland.gov.
Jefferson Patterson Park and Museum will host a workshop on Blacksmithing: S-Hooks 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 11. Learn the basics and make an S-hook. The cost is $30. Go to https://jefpat.maryland.gov.
Jefferson Patterson Park and Museum will host a workshop on Blacksmithing: Fire Poker 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 18. Turn bars of steel into creations. The cost is $35, $40 after Dec. 1. Go to https://jefpat.maryland.gov.