Here is what is happening at museums around Southern Maryland this week.
Charles
The Fairytale Museum is open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 2935 Festival Way in Waldorf. The museum has interactive exhibits, birthday celebrations, literacy programs and etiquette activities. Admission is $12, free for adults with paid child. Call 844-722-4642 or go to www.fairytalemuseum.org.
The La Plata Firehouse Museum is open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on selected dates. The museum is located at 3 Firehouse Alley in La Plata. For group visits, call Danielle Mandley at 301-934-8421 or historiclaplata@townoflaplata.org.
The Maryland Veteran’s Museum at Patriot’s Park is open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The museum is located at 1100 Crain Highway in Newburg. Go to www.mdvets.cc.
The La Plata Train Museum will be open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on scheduled dates. The museum is located at 101 Kent Ave. in La Plata. For group tours, call Danielle Mandley at 301-934-8421.
The Disabled American Veterans Chapter 36 is offering free assistance for claims support 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays at the Maryland Veteran’s Museum at Patriot’s Park, 11000 Crain Highway in Newburg. Appointments required. Call 202-531-0271.
The Historic McConchie One-School, which originally served African-American students exclusively, now serves as a living museum and is open for tours and periodically throughout the year to the public. The schoolhouse is located inside the Charles County Fairgrounds, 8440 Fairground Road in La Plata. Contact Edward Holland at 301-848-3476 or HistoricMcConchieSchool@gmail.com.
General William Smallwood’s Retreat House and Ground will be open on selected dates. The house is located inside Smallwood State Park, 2750 Sweden Point Road in Marbury. Call 301-743-3048 or 301-743-7613.
The Mount Carmel Monastery, which was established for the purpose of preserving the site of the first convent of religious women in the Thirteen Original Colonies is open 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily at 5678 Mt. Carmel Road in La Plata. There is also a gift shop. Go to www.restorersmtcarmelmd.org.
The Historic McConchie One-School committee is looking for school alumni and friends and relatives of alumni who are willing to be interviewed. The school is looking for experiences and plans to make a collection of videos after the rehabilitation to the school is completed. Contact Delores Walls at 301-932-5416 or akapc71@verizon.net.
St. Mary’s
The St. Mary’s County Department of Recreation & Parks’ Museum Division reminds visitors that the St. Clements Island Museum, Piney Point Lighthouse and Old Jail Museum are open year-round 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. The Drayden African American Schoolhouse is open 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the first Saturday of each month. There is no admission for the Old Jail Museum or the Drayden African American schoolhouse. Call 240- 925-3427 or go to www.Museums.StMarysMD.com.
The Patuxent Naval Air Museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays at 22156 Three Notch Landing Road in Lexington Park. The museum has exhibits, aircraft and a flight simulator. Call 301-863-1900 or go to www.paxmuseum.com.
Historic Sotterley will hold an airport farmer’s market 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, at 44200 Airport Road in California. Delicious and unique items made and grown locally. To see a vendor list, go to www.sotterley.org.
The Seventeen Men Exhibit: A Traveling Civil War Display will be open 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, and Saturday, Dec. 10, at the U.S. Colored Troops Interpretive Center in Lexington Manor Passive Park, 21675 S. Coral Drive in Lexington Park. Free admission. Go to www.facebook.com/events/476221280593328.
The Piney Point Lighthouse Museum will host an open house for its “A Very Retro Christmas” 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27. Go to www.facebook.com/events/399547108987314.
The St. Clements Island Museum will host a free open house for its holiday exhibit of antique and collectible dolls, classic trains and other retro toys 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4. Look at and operate trains, see dolls, write a letter to Santa. The exhibit runs through Jan. 1, 2023. Go to www.facebook.com/events/1125081674886554/1125081724886549/?event_time_id=11250817248865494.
St. Clement’s Island Museum and Piney Point Lighthouse Museum will host Second Saturdays Outdoor Adventures: Outdoor Play for the Holidays noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10. Explore nature and the outdoors through curiosity and play. “Shore Combing: A Look at the Smaller Side of Life” for adults will be held 2 to 3:30 p.m. Registration required. Included with museum admission. Go to www.Facebook.com/SCIMuseum.
Historic Sotterley will hold an airport farmer’s market 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, at 44200 Airport Road in California. Delicious and unique items made and grown locally. To see a vendor list, go to www.sotterley.org.
Calvert
Jefferson Patterson Park & Museum will host MAC Lab Tours 1 to 2 p.m. Thursdays. See Maryland’s archaeological curation, conservation and research lab, which is home to more than 10 million archaeological artifacts from across the state. Drop-ins are welcome but registration is encouraged. Go to jefpat.maryland.gov.
The Chesapeake Beach Railway Museum is open 1 to 4 p.m. daily. The museum is located at 4155 Mears Ave. In Chesapeake Beach. Call 410-257-3892 or go to www.chesapeakebeachrailwaymuseum.com.
Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center will hold its annual Garden in Lights outdoor holiday light show 5 to 9 p.m. nightly through Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, at 13470 Dowell Road in Dowell. The event will be closed Dec. 5-6 and Dec. 24-25. Admission is $10-$12 and advance timed-entry tickets required. Go to www.annmariegarden.org.
Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center will hold a maker’s market 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3. Craft and farmer’s market. Go to www.annmariegarden.org.
Calvert Marine Museum will hold Sea Squirts 10:15 and 11:15 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 8. Discover the museum through music, stories, and special activities. This month’s theme is dinosaurs. For ages 18 months to 3 years with an adult. Included with museum admission. Sign in at the admissions desk when you arrive.
Calvert Marine Museum will host a Solomons Christmas Walk 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at 14200 S. Solomons Island Road in Solomons. Meet Santa and the otter mascot, crafts, music, shopping, beverages and cookies. Go to www.calvertmarinemuseum.com.
Calvert Marine Museum will hold Sea Squirts 10:15 and 11:15 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 15. Discover the museum through music, stories, and special activities. This month’s theme is dinosaurs. For ages 18 months to 3 years with an adult. Included with museum admission. Sign in at the admissions desk when you arrive.
Calvert Marine Museum members save 20% in the museum store 10:15 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20. Call 410-326-2750.
Calvert Marine Museum will hold Little Minnows 10:15 and 11:15 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 22. Discover the museum through stories, and special activities. This month’s theme is dinosaurs. For ages 3 to 5 years with an adult. Included with museum admission. Sign in at the admissions desk when you arrive.
Calvert Marine Museum will be open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 24, and will be closed all day, Dec. 25.
The Calvert Marine Museum and Museum Store will close at 2 p.m.
Calvert Marine Museum will host Winter Break Programing: Hibernation 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28. Discover how different species cope with the arrival of winter at the museum. For ages 4-10. Included with museum admission.
Calvert Marine Museum will hold Little Minnows 10:15 and 11:15 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 29. Discover the museum through stories, and special activities. This month’s theme is dinosaurs. For ages 3 to 5 years with an adult. Included with museum admission. Sign in at the admissions desk when you arrive.
Calvert Marine Museum will host Winter Break Programing: Chesapeake Horseshoe Crabs 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29. Discover how different species cope with the arrival of winter at the museum. Called living fossils by some, horseshoe crabs are a truly ancient species that we are fortunate to have as part of today’s Chesapeake ecosystem. Identify the amazing adaptions that have helped horseshoe crabs to survive for millennia and see live Atlantic horseshoe crabs in the museum’s animal collection. For ages 4-10. Included with museum admission.
Calvert Marine Museum will host Winter Break Programing: Evolution and Extinction — Megalodon 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30. Discover how the massive shark evolved and how it ultimately met its extinction during the Pliocene Epoch. For ages 4 to 10. Included with museum admission.
Calvert Marine Museum will be open only for members 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31.
Calvert Marine Museum will hold a free New Year’s Eve party for members only 10 a.m. to noon Saturday Dec. 31. Make a party mask, confetti popper, marvel at the juggler’s skills, and join the dance party with Bubbles the Otter mascot. Toast in the new year with sparkling gingerale, fish cracker snacks, and a giant confetti blast.