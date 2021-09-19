Charles
The La Plata Train Museum will be open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on scheduled dates. The museum is located at 101 Kent Ave. in La Plata. For group tours, call Danielle Mandley at 301-934-8421.
The Maryland Veterans Museum is open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The museum is located at 1100 Crain Highway in Newburg. Go to www.mdvets.cc.
The Historic McConchie One-School, which originally served African-American students exclusively, now serves as a living museum and is open for tours and periodically throughout the year to the public. The schoolhouse is located inside the Charles County Fairgrounds, 8440 Fairground Road in La Plata. Contact Edward Holland at 301-848-3476 or HistoricMcConchieSchool@gmail.com.
St. Mary’s
Patuxent River Naval Air Museum will hold a Wheels & Wings car show 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25. Vendors, food trucks and activities. Registration is $25-$30, spectators are $9, $4 for children. The museum is located at 22156 Three Notch Road in Lexington Park. Go to www.paxmuseum.org.
Historic St. Mary’s City will host RiverFest 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25. St. Maries City Militia, live music, birds of prey, tonging, seining, touch tanks, balloon animals, pumpkin and shell painting, kayaking, boat rides and tall ships. The river wade-in will be at 2 p.m. Free admission. Call 301-737-2903 or go to www.SMRWA.org.
St. Clement’s Island Museum will hold Blessing of the Fleet Saturday, Oct. 2, and Sunday, Oct. 3, at 38370 Point Breeze Road in Coltons Point. Live entertainment, free boat excursions, local food, art and craft vendors, evening concert, activities including lighthouse tours, children’s activities, fireworks and more. Tickets are $10, free for ages 12 and younger. Go to Facebook.com/BlessingofTheFleetSOMD.
Drayden African American Schoolhouse will hold an open house 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, at 18287 Cherryfield Road in Drayden. Learn about one of the best preserved African-American schoolhouses in the country. Call 301-994-1471 or go to www.facebook.com/DraydenSchool.
Historic Sotterley will host a free webinar titled History Unearthed: Archaeological Discoveries at Sotterley 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6. Archaeologist Julie King reviews some of the exciting and unexpected findings from St. Mary’s College of Maryland’s recent archaeological survey of Sotterley, including traces of a pre-Sotterley dwelling and the houses of families who self-emancipated in the War of 1812. The webinar is part of Sotterley’s Common Ground Initiative. Registration required. Go to https://event.webinarjam.com/register/44/kr12yh28.
Calvert
Jefferson Patterson Park & Museum is looking for Horticulture Helpers 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays. Contact 410-586-8501 or jef.pat@maryland.gov.
Jefferson Patterson Park & Museum will host free public Archaeology 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24. Children under the age of 15 must be accompanied by an adult. Limited to six participants. Free. Email Patricia Samford at patricia.samford@maryland.gov.
Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center will Food Truck Friday 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24. Take a walk, see a gallery show, frolic in the Fairy Lolly. Bring chairs and picnic blankets. Some evenings will include activities. Suggested donation is $5. Go to www.annmariegarden.org.
Jefferson Patterson Park & Museum will host Pints and Pups 4 to 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24. Live music, games and food and beverages will be available for purchase. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to a local animal shelter. Tickets are $8-15. Go to www.annmariegarden.org.
Calvert Marine Museum will host toy boat building 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25. For ages 5 and up. Space is limited. Suggested donation is $2 per boat. Museum admission required.
Jefferson Patterson Park & Museum will host free public Archaeology 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25. Children under the age of 15 must be accompanied by an adult. Limited to six participants. Free. Email Patricia Samford at patricia.samford@maryland.gov.
Calvert Marine Museum will host free lecture titled “Miocene Sharks and the Origins of the Modern Shark Fauna” by Bretton Kent 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 30. The talk is part of the Sharks! Sink Your Teeth In! Lecture Series.
Calvert Marine Museum will Little Minnows 10:15 and 11:15 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 30. The theme is Sharks, No Bones About It! Story and carryout craft while supplies last. For ages 3 to 5 and an adult. Space is limited. Sign up at admission desk.
Jefferson Patterson Park and Museum will host a discussion on The Archaeology of Tattooing in North America and Beyond 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 30. The speaker is Aaron Deter-Wolf. The free talk is part of the Speaker’s Series. Go to https://jefpat.maryland.gov/Pages/education/speaker-series.
Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center will Food Truck Friday 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1. Take a walk, see a gallery show, frolic in the Fairy Lolly. Bring chairs and picnic blankets. Some evenings will include activities. Suggested donation is $5. Go to www.annmariegarden.org.
Calvert Historical Society will host an art show and sale titled The Barns of Calvert County 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, at 70 Linden Church St. In Prince Frederick. Call 410-0535-2452.
Jefferson Patterson Park & Museum will host a Nature’s Bounty discussion 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8. The talk is part of the Evening Ecology Series. The cost is $20. Go to www.jefpat.maryland.gov.
Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center will Food Truck Friday 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8. Take a walk, see a gallery show, frolic in the Fairy Lolly. Bring chairs and picnic blankets. Some evenings will include activities. Suggested donation is $5. Go to www.annmariegarden.org.
Jefferson Patterson Park & Museum will host a discussion on Phragmites 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9. The talk is part of the Mighty Marshes Community Days. Registration required. Go to www.jefpat.maryland.gov.
Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Art Center will host After Hours 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15. A casual adult evening of art, wine and beer, light hors d’oeuvres and live music. No registration required. Must be 21 years of age. Admission is $5, free for members. Go to www.annmariegarden.org/annmarie2/content/annmarie-after-hours.
Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center will Food Truck Friday 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15. Take a walk, see a gallery show, frolic in the Fairy Lolly. Bring chairs and picnic blankets. Some evenings will include activities. Suggested donation is $5. Go to www.annmariegarden.org.
Jefferson Patterson Park & Museum will host a free Village Day 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16. Hands-on instruction on pottery, mini poplar baskets, stone tools, fire and hunting. Go to jefpat.maryland.gov.
Jefferson Patterson Park and Museum will host a discussion on Vodou and the Use of Caves as Sacred Space in Modern Haiti 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 21. The speaker is Patrick Wilkinson. The free talk is part of the Speaker’s Series. Go to https://jefpat.maryland.gov/Pages/education/speaker-series.
Jefferson Patterson Park & Museum will host a discussion on Goldenrod 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30. The talk is part of the Mighty Marshes Community Days. Registration required. Go to www.jefpat.maryland.gov.
Jefferson Patterson Park and Museum will host a free American Indian Day 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6. Go to https://jefpat.maryland.gov.
Jefferson Patterson Park & Museum will host a discussion on Iris 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13. The talk is part of the Mighty Marshes Community Days. Registration required. Go to www.jefpat.maryland.gov.
Jefferson Patterson Park and Museum is looking for vendors for its Holiday Market, which will be held 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4. The market will feature craft vendors, food trucks, live music, a photo booth and wreath making and Carolina snowflake workshops. Contact 410-586-8501 or jef.pat@maryland.gov.