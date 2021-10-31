Charles
The La Plata Train Museum will be open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on scheduled dates. The museum is located at 101 Kent Ave. in La Plata. For group tours, call Danielle Mandley at 301-934-8421.
The Maryland Veterans Museum is open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The museum is located at 1100 Crain Highway in Newburg. Go to www.mdvets.cc.
The Historic McConchie One-School, which originally served African-American students exclusively, now serves as a living museum and is open for tours and periodically throughout the year to the public. The schoolhouse is located inside the Charles County Fairgrounds, 8440 Fairground Road in La Plata. Contact Edward Holland at 301-848-3476 or HistoricMcConchieSchool@gmail.com.
St. Mary’s
The Old Jail Museum, St. Clement’s Island Museum & Piney Point Lighthouse Museum will operate on winter hours, which is noon to 4 p.m. through March 24, 2022. The museums will be closed Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day). Go to Museum.StMarysMD.com.
Bobby J. Smith II will host a virtual webinar titled “Food and Black Freedom: Reflections on Race, Resistance, and the Legacy of Food Justice” 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10. Smith will trace how the relationship between food, race, and power shape the social, political, and economic dynamics of the American Black Freedom Struggle and will examine the story of food during one of the most celebrated and hotly contested eras in American History — the Civil Rights Movement in the Mississippi Delta. The event is part of Historic Sotterley’s Common Ground event. Free, but registration is required. Go to www.sotterley.org.
Historic Sotterley will host NovenBEER noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13. Craft beers, live music, artisan vendors, lawn games and food and beverage will be available for purchase. VIP tickets are $30 in advance, $35 at the door, general admission is $20 in advance, $25 at the door, $10 for non-beer drinkers and designated drivers. Go to www.sotterley.org/event/novembeer/.
Calvert
Jefferson Patterson Park and Museum will host a free American Indian Day 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6. Flint knapping, cooking, basket making, plant walk, exploration and canoe scraping. Go to https://jefpat.maryland.gov.
Jefferson Patterson Park and Museum will host a workshop on hide tanning 10 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 7. Learn how native Americans made buckskin and use native and modern tools. The cost is $125. Go to https://jefpat.maryland.gov.
The Calvert Marine Museum will hold an On Watch Memorial Service to honor the veterans of the past 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 7, at the memorial in Dowell. Light refreshments will be served. Registration required. Call 410-326-2042.
The Calvert Marine Museum is offering free admission to active military, veterans and their families on Thursday, Nov. 11.
Calvert Marine Museum will host its Little Minnows program at 10:15 a.m. and 11:5 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 11. A story and take-away craft. The theme is Waterman – Where are the Oysters? For ages 3 to 5 and an adult. Sign up at the admission desk. Museum admission required.
Jefferson Patterson Park and Museum will host a workshop on hide tanning 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 13. Learn how native Americans made buckskin and use native and modern tools. The cost is $125. Go to https://jefpat.maryland.gov.
Jefferson Patterson Park & Museum will host a discussion on Iris 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13. The talk is part of the Mighty Marshes Community Days. Registration required. Go to www.jefpat.maryland.gov.
Jefferson Patterson Park and Museum will host a workshop on hide tanning 10 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 14. Learn how native Americans made buckskin and use native and modern tools. The cost is $125. Go to https://jefpat.maryland.gov.
Calvert Marine Museum Fossil Club will host a virtual meeting and public lecture 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 15. Emily Willoughby from the University of Minnesota will speak on the art of dinosaur-bird evolution. Registration required. Go to www.calvertmarinemuseum.com/209/Fossil-Club.
Calvert Marine Museum will host its Little Minnows program at 10:15 a.m. and 11:5 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 18. A story and take-away craft. The theme is Waterman – Where are the Oysters? For ages 3 to 5 and an adult. Sign up at the admission desk. Museum admission required.
Calvert Marine Museum members save 20% on purchases in the gift store 10:15 a.m. To 4:45 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20.
Calvert Marine Museum will be closed Thursday, Nov. 25, in honor of Thanksgiving Day. The museum will reopen Friday, Nov. 26.
Calvert Marine Museum will celebrate Museum Store 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 28, and Monday, Nov. 29. Members will receive 25% off their purchase and have an opportunity to increase their discount up to 40%. One member may even receive their purchase for free. Non-members will receive 20% off.
Jefferson Patterson Park and Museum is looking for vendors for its Holiday Market, which will be held 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4. The market will feature craft vendors, food trucks, live music, a photo booth and wreath making and Carolina snowflake workshops. Contact 410-586-8501 or jef.pat@maryland.gov.
Annmarie Sculpture Garden @ Arts Center will host a holiday wreath workshop at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4. The cost is $25 per session. Registration required. Email programs@annmariegarden.org.
Jefferson Patterson Park and Museum will host a workshop on Blacksmithing: S-Hooks 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 11. Learn the basics and make an S-hook. The cost is $30. Go to https://jefpat.maryland.gov.
Jefferson Patterson Park and Museum will host a workshop on Blacksmithing: Fire Poker 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 18. Turn bars of steel into creations. The cost is $35, $40 after Dec. 1. Go to https://jefpat.maryland.gov.