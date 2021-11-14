Charles
The La Plata Train Museum will be open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on scheduled dates. The museum is located at 101 Kent Ave. in La Plata. For group tours, call Danielle Mandley at 301-934-8421.
The Maryland Veterans Museum is open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The museum is located at 1100 Crain Highway in Newburg. Go to www.mdvets.cc.
The Historic McConchie One-School, which originally served African-American students exclusively, now serves as a living museum and is open for tours and periodically throughout the year to the public. The schoolhouse is located inside the Charles County Fairgrounds, 8440 Fairground Road in La Plata. Contact Edward Holland at 301-848-3476 or HistoricMcConchieSchool@gmail.com.
St. Mary’s
The Old Jail Museum, St. Clement’s Island Museum & Piney Point Lighthouse Museum are now operating on winter hours, which is noon to 4 p.m. through March 24, 2022. The museums will be closed Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day). Go to Museum.StMarysMD.com.
Ron Hammans of Drum Point Design will be the the Patuxent River Naval Air Museum’s featured artist through Saturday, Dec. 11. Hammans will be exhibiting his space-themed art in mixed media construction. The museum is located at 22156 Three Notch Road in Lexington Park. Go to www.paxmuseum.com.
Calvert
Calvert Marine Museum members save 20% on purchases in the gift store 10:15 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20.
Calvert Marine Museum will be closed Thursday, Nov. 25, in honor of Thanksgiving Day. The museum will reopen Friday, Nov. 26.
Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center will host its annual Garden in Lights 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 26, throughSaturday, Jan. 1, 2022. The annual event transforms the grounds into an outdoor twinkling wonderland, complete with glowing “light sculptures” and light installations of magical creatures, wintery wonderlands, musical holiday scenes, deep sea treasures, trees and more. The event is closed Nov. 29-30, and Dec. 6-7 and 24-25. Advance timed tickets required. Admission is $10-$12, free for members and ages 2 and younger. Go to www.annmariegarden.org.
Calvert Marine Museum will celebrate Museum Store 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 28, and Monday, Nov. 29. Members will receive 25% off their purchase and have an opportunity to increase their discount up to 40%. One member may even receive their purchase for free. Non-members will receive 20% off.
Jefferson Patterson Park and Museum is looking for vendors for its Holiday Market, which will be held 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4. The market will feature craft vendors, food trucks, live music, a photo booth and wreath making and Carolina snowflake workshops. Contact 410-586-8501 or jef.pat@maryland.gov.
Annmarie Sculpture Garden @ Arts Center will host a holiday wreath workshop at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4. The cost is $25 per session. Registration required. Email programs@annmariegarden.org.
Jefferson Patterson Park and Museum will host a workshop on Blacksmithing: S-Hooks 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 11. Learn the basics and make an S-hook. The cost is $30. Go to https://jefpat.maryland.gov.
Jefferson Patterson Park and Museum will host a workshop on Blacksmithing: Fire Poker 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 18. Turn bars of steel into creations. The cost is $35, $40 after Dec. 1. Go to https://jefpat.maryland.gov.