Charles County
The La Plata Train Museum will be open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on scheduled dates. The museum is located at 101 Kent Ave. in La Plata. For group tours, call Danielle Mandley at 301-934-8421.
The Historic McConchie One-School, which originally served African-American students exclusively, now serves as a living museum and is open for tours and periodically throughout the year to the public. The schoolhouse is located inside the Charles County Fairgrounds, 8440 Fairground Road in La Plata. Contact Edward Holland at 301-848-3476 or HistoricMcConchieSchool@gmail.com.
St. Mary’s County
St. Clement’s Island Museum will host Art Kids noon to 3 p.m. through August. Participants will learn various art forms from local artist Ellen Duke Wilson. Registration required. Call 301-769-2222 or go to www.Facebook.com/SCIMuseum.
Piney Point Lighthouse is holding a free Lego contest in honor of its 185th anniversary. Build a version of any lighthouse and bring it to the museum for display and contest judging. Go to Facebook.com/1836Light.
Historic St. Mary’s City will be offering digital membership cards beginning this spring. Members will receive an invitation via email to download and save their cards in a digital wallet app on their smartphone. The cards will also include membership benefits and hours for the museum, giving each holder readily accessible information. Email Membership@DigsHistory.org or go to www.cuseum.com.
Patuxent River Naval Air Museum is open 10 a.m., to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. The flight simulator is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and other times by appointment. The museum is located at 22156 Three Notch Road in Lexington Park. Go to www.paxmuseum.org.
Historic Sotterley Plantation is offering self-guided tours that can be accessed from a mobile phone. The tours will be available on guided tours or the grounds tour. Reservations available. Guided tours will be held 10:30 and 11:30 a.m. and at 1, 2 and 3 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and at noon, 1, 2 and 3 p.m. Sundays. Call 301-373-2280.
The Old Jail Museum, St. Clement’s Island Museum & Piney Point Lighthouse Museum are open daily 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Go to www.Museum.StMarysMD.com.
The Old Jail Museum will be open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, July 16, during First Fridays. The museum is located at 41625 Court House Drive in Leonardtown. Free admission. Go to www.facebook.com/OldJailMuseum.
Historic Sotterley will host Family Friendly Friday 10:30 a.m. to noon Friday, July 16. Walk the gardens, learn about the plants growing in the flowerbeds and make a sweet bag to take home. For ages 4 and up. The cost is $5, free for ages 3 and younger.
St. Clement’s Island will host Conversations & A Cruise 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday, July 17. Enjoy a fun, educational and family-friendly morning of cruising on the water taxi. Registration required. Call 301-769-2222 or go to Facebook.com/SCIMuseum.
Piney Point will host an Outdoor Adventure Summer STEAM Program 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, July 19, to Friday, July 22. The program will focus on outdoor science and exploration. Space is limited. For ages 6 to 10. Call 301-994-1471 or go to www.Facebook.com/1836Light.
Calvert County
Bayside History Museum is open 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday through Sunday until Sunday, Oct 31, and from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday and Sunday through Saturday, April 30, 2022. The museum is located at 4025 Fourth Street in North Beach. If interested in being a volunteer, call 410-610-5970 or go to www.baysidehistorymuseum.org/index.htm.
Jefferson Patterson Park & Museum is offering audio tours which are accessible by a cellphone. The tours are “Walking in Their Footsteps: A Patuxent Community” focuses on the museum’s Indian village, “A Culture Revisited” allows listeners to relive the experiences of the people of Maryland who worked on lands from Colonial times to present, and “1812 Remembered,” which highlights the effects of the War of 1812 on Southern Maryland.
Jefferson Patterson Park and Museum is currently accepting registration for its summer camps. Camps being offered include River Life (July 19-23), Imagine If (July 26-30), Stewards (July 26-30) and Hands on History (Aug. 2-6). Call 410-586-8501 or go to https://jefpat.maryland.gov/.
Jefferson Patterson Park & Museum will host a craft fair 4 to 9 p.m. Friday, July 16. Free admission.
Calvert Marine Museum is offering an adult sunset sail aboard the Dee of St. Mary’s 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 16. Guests will have an opportunity to help raise and lower the sail. Tickets are $35. Registration required by Wednesday, July 14. Children under the age of 5 are not permitted. Go to www.calvertmarinemuseum.com.
Jefferson Patterson Park & Museum will host a free Village Day 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 17. Hands-on instruction on pottery, mini poplar baskets, stone tools, fire and hunting. Go to jefpat.maryland.gov.
Jefferson Patterson Park & Museum will host a guided hike 2 p.m. Friday, July 17. The cost is $5. Registration required. Go to www.jefpat.maryland.gov.
Calvert Marine Museum is offering a 20% discount to its members in the museum store Tuesday, July 20.
Calvert Marine Museum will host Things that Bloom & Buzz by the Bay 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, July 20. Exploration, crafts and stories relating to plants and pollinators. For ages 5-7. Space is limited. The cost is $10.