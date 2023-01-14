Here is what is happening at museums around Southern Maryland this week.
Charles
The Fairytale Museum is open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 2935 Festival Way in Waldorf. The museum has interactive exhibits, birthday celebrations, literacy programs and etiquette activities. Admission is $12, free for adults with paid child. Call 844-722-4642 or go to www.fairytalemuseum.org.
The La Plata Firehouse Museum is open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on selected dates. The museum is located at 3 Firehouse Alley in La Plata. For group visits, call Danielle Mandley at 301-934-8421 or historiclaplata@townoflaplata.org.
The La Plata Train Museum will be open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on scheduled dates. The museum is located at 101 Kent Ave. in La Plata. For group tours, call Danielle Mandley at 301-934-8421.
The Maryland Veterans Museum at Patriot Park is open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday and by appointment, at 11000 Crain Highway in Newburg. Admission is $5, $3.50 for children, free for veterans and members. An individual membership is $25 while a family membership of 4 is $35. Go to www.mdvets.cc/.
The Disabled American Veterans Chapter 36 is offering free assistance for claims support 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays at the Maryland Veteran’s Museum at Patriot’s Park, 11000 Crain Highway in Newburg. Appointments required. Call 202-531-0271.
The Historic McConchie One-School, which originally served African-American students exclusively, now serves as a living museum and is open for tours and periodically throughout the year to the public. The schoolhouse is located inside the Charles County Fairgrounds, 8440 Fairground Road in La Plata. Contact Edward Holland at 301-848-3476 or HistoricMcConchieSchool@gmail.com.
General William Smallwood’s Retreat House and Ground will be open on selected dates. The house is located inside Smallwood State Park, 2750 Sweden Point Road in Marbury. Call 301-743-3048 or 301-743-7613.
The Mount Carmel Monastery, which was established for the purpose of preserving the site of the first convent of religious women in the Thirteen Original Colonies is open 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily at 5678 Mt. Carmel Road in La Plata. There is also a gift shop. Go to www.restorersmtcarmelmd.org.
The Historic McConchie One-School committee is looking for school alumni and friends and relatives of alumni who are willing to be interviewed. The school is looking for experiences and plans to make a collection of videos after the rehabilitation to the school is completed. Contact Delores Walls at 301-932-5416 or akapc71@verizon.net.
St. Mary’s
The St. Mary’s County Department of Recreation & Parks’ Museum Division reminds visitors that the St. Clements Island Museum, Piney Point Lighthouse and Old Jail Museum are open year-round 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. There is no admission for the Old Jail Museum. Call 240- 925-3427 or go to www.Museums.StMarysMD.com.
The Patuxent Naval Air Museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays at 22156 Three Notch Landing Road in Lexington Park. The museum has exhibits, aircraft and a flight simulator. Call 301-863-1900 or go to www.paxmuseum.com.
St. Clement’s Island Museum will host its annual Appraiser Fair on January 28, 2023, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Appraisers for various types of items will be available at the museum. Call 301-769-2222 or go to Facebook.com/SCIMuseum.
St. Mary’s County Museums will host a Black History Month exhibit 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays Wednesday, Feb. 1, through Saturday, Feb. 25, at the U.S. Colored Troops Interpretive Center in Lexington Manor Passive Park, 21675 S. Coral Drive in Lexington Park. Go to www.facebook.com/events/730778558202832/730779084869446/.
Calvert
Jefferson Patterson Park & Museum will host MAC Lab Tours 1 to 2 p.m. Thursdays. See Maryland’s archaeological curation, conservation and research lab, which is home to more than 10 million archaeological artifacts from across the state. Drop-ins are welcome but registration is encouraged. Go to jefpat.maryland.gov.
The Chesapeake Beach Railway Museum is open 1 to 4 p.m. daily. The museum is located at 4155 Mears Ave. In Chesapeake Beach. Call 410-257-3892 or go to www.chesapeakebeachrailwaymuseum.com.
Calvert Marine Museum will hold Little Minnows 10:15 to 11:15 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 26. Discover the museum through music, stories and activities. Sessions last 25 to 40 minutes. This month’s theme is Five Senses. For ages 3 to 5 years and their caregivers. Free with admission. Sign up at the admissions desk.
Calvert Marine Museum members save 20% in the museum store 10:15 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20.
Calvert Marine Museum will host the Ken & Brad Kolodner Quartet 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27. Doors open 6 p.m. and beer and wine will be available for purchase. Tickets are $20 online, $25 at the door. Go to bit.ly/MaritimeConcerts.