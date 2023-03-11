Here is what is happening at museums around Southern Maryland this week.
Charles
The Fairytale Museum is open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 2935 Festival Way in Waldorf. The museum has interactive exhibits, birthday celebrations, literacy programs and etiquette activities. Admission is $12, free for adults with paid child. Call 844-722-4642 or go to www.fairytalemuseum.org.
The La Plata Firehouse Museum is open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on selected dates. The museum is located at 3 Firehouse Alley in La Plata. For group visits, call Danielle Mandley at 301-934-8421 or historiclaplata@townoflaplata.org.
The Maryland Veteran’s Museum at Patriot’s Park is open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The museum is located at 1100 Crain Highway in Newburg. Go to www.mdvets.cc.
The La Plata Train Museum will be open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on scheduled dates. The museum is located at 101 Kent Ave. in La Plata. For group tours, call Danielle Mandley at 301-934-8421.
The Maryland Veterans Museum at Patriot Park is open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday and by appointment, at 11000 Crain Highway in Newburg. Admission is $5, $3.50 for children, free for veterans and members. An individual membership is $25 while a family membership of 4 is $35. Go to www.mdvets.cc/.
The Disabled American Veterans Chapter 36 is offering free assistance for claims support 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays at the Maryland Veteran’s Museum at Patriot’s Park, 11000 Crain Highway in Newburg. Appointments required. Call 202-531-0271.
The Historic McConchie One-School, which originally served African-American students exclusively, now serves as a living museum and is open for tours and periodically throughout the year to the public. The schoolhouse is located inside the Charles County Fairgrounds, 8440 Fairground Road in La Plata. Contact Edward Holland at 301-848-3476 or HistoricMcConchieSchool@gmail.com.
General William Smallwood’s Retreat House and Ground will be open on selected dates. The house is located inside Smallwood State Park, 2750 Sweden Point Road in Marbury. Call 301-743-3048 or 301-743-7613.
The Mount Carmel Monastery, which was established for the purpose of preserving the site of the first convent of religious women in the Thirteen Original Colonies is open 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily at 5678 Mt. Carmel Road in La Plata. There is also a gift shop. Go to www.restorersmtcarmelmd.org.
The Historic McConchie One-School committee is looking for school alumni and friends and relatives of alumni who are willing to be interviewed. The school is looking for experiences and plans to make a collection of videos after the rehabilitation to the school is completed. Contact Delores Walls at 301-932-5416 or akapc71@verizon.net.
St. Mary’s
The St. Mary’s County Department of Recreation & Parks’ Museum Division reminds visitors that the St. Clements Island Museum, Piney Point Lighthouse and Old Jail Museum are open year-round 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Old Jail Museum is also open to 8 p.m. on First Fridays and has no admission. Museums are closed Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. The water taxi at St. Clements Island Museum runs March 24 through Oct. 1. Call 240- 925-3427 or go to www.Museums.StMarysMD.com.
The Patuxent Naval Air Museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays at 22156 Three Notch Landing Road in Lexington Park. The museum has exhibits, aircraft and a flight simulator. Call 301-863-1900 or go to www.paxmuseum.com.
Historic Sotterley will hold an AeroPark Farmer’s Market 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, March 19, at 44200 Airport Road in California. There will be delicious and unique items made and grown locally. Go to www.sotterley.org.
St. Clement’s Island Museum will host Maryland Day 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, March 25. Kids’ activities, lighthouse tours, food truck, music, an interpreter, exhibits and free water taxi rides from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. A ceremony will be held 11 a.m. commemorating the first Mass in the English-speaking New World. Go to www.Museums.StMarysMD.com.
Historic St. Mary’s City will host Maryland Day 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 25, at 18571 Hogaboom Lane in St. Mary’s City. Living history, Ceremony of the Flags and keynote speaker will be St. Mary’s College of Maryland President Tuajuanda C. Jordan. Free. Go to www.HSMCdigshistory.org.
St. Clement’s Island Museum will host its First Landing Wine & Arts festival Saturday, April 1. Go to www.Museums.StMarysMD.com.
The Drayden African American Schoolhouse will host an open house 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 1. Go to www.Museums.StMarysMD.com.
Historic Sotterley will hold an AeroPark Farmer’s Market 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, April 16, at 44200 Airport Road in California. There will be delicious and unique items made and grown locally. Go to www.sotterley.org.
St. Clement’s Island Museum will host its Black Diamond Weekend April 22-23. Go to www.Museums.StMarysMD.com.
St. Clement’s Island Museum dinner cruises will run Sunday, April 23, through October. Go to www.Museums.StMarysMD.com.
Historic Sotterley will hold an AeroPark Farmer’s Market 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, May 21, at 44200 Airport Road in California. There will be delicious and unique items made and grown locally. Go to www.sotterley.org.
Calvert
Jefferson Patterson Park and Museum will hold Horticulture Helpers 9 a.m, to non Wednesdays. Work with the horticulture staff on different projects. Tools provided and no experience needed. For ages 16 and older, and ages 15 and younger must be accompanied by an adult. Go to https://jefpat.maryland.gov/.
Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center is currently accepting registration for summer camps for non-members. Camps for grades 1 to 3 are full but sign up for wait list. Space open for camps for grades 4 to 6. Go to www.annmariegarden.org/annmarie2/summer-camps-2023.
Jefferson Patterson Park & Museum will host MAC Lab Tours 1 to 2 p.m. Thursdays. See Maryland’s archaeological curation, conservation and research lab, which is home to more than 10 million archaeological artifacts from across the state. Drop-ins are welcome but registration is encouraged. Go to jefpat.maryland.gov.
The Chesapeake Beach Railway Museum is open 1 to 4 p.m. daily. The museum is located at 4155 Mears Ave. In Chesapeake Beach. Call 410-257-3892 or go to www.chesapeakebeachrailwaymuseum.com.
Jefferson Patterson Park and Museum will hold an egg decorating workshop 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, March 25. Create two heirloom quality, hand-decorated eggs inspired by Wedgwood and other European designers. For ages 15 and older. The cost is $25, $20 for members. Registration required. Go to https://jefpat.maryland.gov/.
Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center will hold its Vibe Check: A Teen Art Exhibit 5 to 7 p.m. through Sunday, March 26. Admission is $5, $3 for kids, free for ages 2 and younger and members. Go to www.annmariegarden.org.
Calvert Marine Museum will host Sea Squirts: Seahorses 10:15 and 11:15 a.m. Thursday, March 16. Discover the museum through music, stories and activities. Sessions last 25 to 40 minutes. For ages 18 months to 3 years. Sign in at admissions desk. Free with paid admission. Go to www.calvertmarinemuseum.com.
Calvert Marine Museum members save 20% in the store 10:15 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Monday, March 20.
Calvert Marine Museum will host Little Minnows: Seahorses 10:15 and 11:15 a.m. Thursday, March 23. Discover the museum through music, stories and activities. Sessions last 25 to 40 minutes. For ages 3 to 5 years. Sign in at admissions desk. Free with paid admission. Go to www.calvertmarinemuseum.com.
Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center will host Teen Takeover 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, March 24. Live music, karaoke, photo ops, interactive and teen art exhibits, fire pit, games, food and more. Free event for high school teens. Go to www.annmariegarden.org.
The Eastman Strings Band will perform 7 p.m. Friday, March 24, at the Calvert Marine Museum. Doors open 6 p.m. and beer and wine will be available for purchase. The concert is part of the Maritime Performance Series. Tickets are $20 online, $25 at the door and wine and beer will be available for purchase. Go to bit.ly/MaritimeConcerts.
St. Clements Island Museum will host Maryland Day 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, March 25. Celebrate the founding of Maryland at the state’s birthplace. Free admission and water taxi rides, ceremony featuring guest speakers, ceremonial gift exchange, commemorative mass, kids activities, food truck, live entertainment, historic documents and more. Go to www.Facebook.com/SCIMuseum.
Calvert Marine Museum will host Ottermania! 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 25. Activities, craft and meet otters Chumley, Chessie Grace and Calvert. Museum admission applies, but free for members. Go to www.calvertmarinemuseum.com.
Calvert Marine Museum will host dockside tours of the Dee of St. Mary’s 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 25. See the 56-foot deck with crew members during the offseason and learn how watermen dredge for oysters, hoist the sail, and navigate the waterways of the Chesapeake. Included with museum admission. Go to www.calvertmarinemuseum.com.
Calvert Marine Museum and Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Crnter will co-host Homeschool Day: Investigating Earth noon to 3 p.m. Wednesday, March 29. Museum admission applies for both locations. Go to www.calvertmarinemuseum.com or www.annmariegarden.org.
Calvert Marine Museum will host Little Minnows: Seahorses 10:15 and 11:15 a.m. Thursday, March 30. Discover the museum through music, stories and activities. Sessions last 25 to 40 minutes. For ages 3 to 5 years. Sign in at admissions desk. Free with paid admission. Go to www.calvertmarinemuseum.com.
Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center will host a Garden Market 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 1. Garden and yard art, flowering plants and vegetables, outdoor living products, gardening accessories, picnic supplies and more. Free admission to market. Go to www.annmariegarden.org.
Jefferson Patterson Park and Museum will hold a flint knapping workshop 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 4. Learn how to turn stone into tools and create your stone arrowheads. For ages 13 and older. The cost is $25, $20 for members. Registration required. Go to https://jefpat.maryland.gov/.
Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center an opening reception for Fairies in the Garden 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, April 7. Live music. Admission is $5, $3 for kids, free for ages 2 and younger and members. Go to www.annmariegarden.org.
Jefferson Patterson Park and Museum will hold an arrow making workshop 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 11. Take turkey feathers, pine pitch and sinew and turn them into arrows. ages 12 and older. The cost is $20, $16 for members. Registration required. Go to https://jefpat.maryland.gov/.
Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center will host Earth Arts Fest: an Earth Day Celebration 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 22. Art, music, food, interactive artful experiences, demonstrations and viewing and creating art. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. Admission is $5 donation, free for kids. Go to www.annmariegarden.org.
Lulu’s Fate will perform 7 p.m. Friday, April 28, at the Calvert Marine Museum. Doors open 6 p.m. and beer and wine will be available for purchase. The concert is part of the Maritime Performance Series. Tickets are $20 online, $25 at the door. Go to bit.ly/MaritimeConcerts.
Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center will host Annmarie After Hours 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 5. Live music, tour the new exhibit, cash bar and food truck. Admission is $5, free for members. Go to www.annmariegarden.org.
Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center will host a Mother’s Day Market 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 13. Vendors will be offering all things handmade, homemade, and homegrown. Free admission to market. Go to www.annmariegarden.org.
Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center will host a Fairy & Gnome Home Festival 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, May 21. Activities, meet fairy friends, discover hidden gnome homes, crafts and food and drink vendors will be available. Advance timed-entry tickets required. Admission is $8, $10 at the gate if not sold out, free for ages 2 and younger and members. Reduced admission for SNAP card holders. Go to www.annmariegarden.org.
Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center will host a Cultural Arts Market 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 1. Celebrate the cultural and ethnic diversity of arts and craft design in our region, as well as how artists from across the country and around the globe inspire and influence each other. Free admission to market. Go to www.annmariegarden.org.