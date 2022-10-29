Here is what is happening at museums around Southern Maryland this week.
Charles
The Fairytale Museum is open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 2935 Festival Way in Waldorf. The museum has interactive exhibits, birthday celebrations, literacy programs and etiquette activities. Admission is $12, free for adults with paid child. Call 844-722-4642 or go to www.fairytalemuseum.org.
The La Plata Firehouse Museum is open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on selected dates. The museum is located at 3 Firehouse Alley in La Plata. For group visits, call Danielle Mandley at 301-934-8421 or historiclaplata@townoflaplata.org.
The Maryland Veteran’s Museum at Patriot’s Park is open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The museum is located at 1100 Crain Highway in Newburg. Go to www.mdvets.cc.
The La Plata Train Museum will be open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on scheduled dates. The museum is located at 101 Kent Ave. in La Plata. For group tours, call Danielle Mandley at 301-934-8421.
The Disabled American Veterans Chapter 36 is offering free assistance for claims support 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays at the Maryland Veteran’s Museum at Patriot’s Park, 11000 Crain Highway in Newburg. Appointments required. Call 202-531-0271.
The Historic McConchie One-School, which originally served African-American students exclusively, now serves as a living museum and is open for tours and periodically throughout the year to the public. The schoolhouse is located inside the Charles County Fairgrounds, 8440 Fairground Road in La Plata. Contact Edward Holland at 301-848-3476 or HistoricMcConchieSchool@gmail.com.
General William Smallwood’s Retreat House and Ground will be open on selected dates. The house is located inside Smallwood State Park, 2750 Sweden Point Road in Marbury. Call 301-743-3048 or 301-743-7613.
St. Mary’s
The St. Mary’s County Department of Recreation & Parks’ Museum Division reminds visitors that the St. Clements Island Museum, Piney Point Lighthouse and Old Jail Museum are open year-round 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Closed Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. The Drayden African American Schoolhouse is open 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the first Saturday of each month. There is no admission for the Old Jail Museum or the Drayden African American schoolhouse. Call 240- 925-3427 or go to www.Museums.StMarysMD.com.
The Patuxent Naval Air Museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays at 22156 Three Notch Landing Road in Lexington Park. The museum has exhibits, aircraft and a flight simulator. Call 301-863-1900 or go to www.paxmuseum.com.
The Seventeen Men Exhibit: A Traveling Civil War Display will be open 2 p.m. Wednesdays as well as Saturday, Nov. 12, at the U.S. Colored Troops Interpretive Center in Lexington Manor Passive Park, 21675 S. Coral Drive in Lexington Park. Free admission. Go to www.facebook.com/events/476221280593328.
St. Clement’s Island Museum and Piney Point Lighthouse Museum will host Second Saturdays Outdoor Adventures: Outdoor Autumn Play Skills and Forest Stories noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12. Explore nature and the outdoors through curiosity and play and encourages discovering nature through hands-on, tactile and “no right or wrong way to play” experiences. Included with museum admission. Go to www.Facebook.com/SCIMuseum.
Historic Sotterley will hold an airport farmer’s market 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, at 44200 Airport Road in California. Delicious and unique items made and grown locally. To see a vendor list, go to www.sotterley.org.
St. Clement’s Island Museum and Piney Point Lighthouse Museum will host Second Saturdays Outdoor Adventures: Outdoor Play for the Holidays noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10. Explore nature and the outdoors through curiosity and play and encourages discovering nature through hands-on, tactile and “no right or wrong way to play” experiences. Included with museum admission. Go to www.Facebook.com/SCIMuseum.
The Seventeen Men Exhibit: A Traveling Civil War Display will be open 2 p.m. Wednesdays as well as Saturday, Dec. 10, at the U.S. Colored Troops Interpretive Center in Lexington Manor Passive Park, 21675 S. Coral Drive in Lexington Park. Free admission. Go to www.facebook.com/events/476221280593328.
Historic Sotterley will hold an airport farmer’s market 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, at 44200 Airport Road in California. Delicious and unique items made and grown locally. To see a vendor list, go to www.sotterley.org.
Calvert
Jefferson Patterson Park & Museum will host MAC Lab Tours 1 to 2 p.m. Thursdays. See Maryland’s archaeological curation, conservation and research lab, which is home to more than 10 million archaeological artifacts from across the state. Drop-ins are welcome but registration is encouraged. Go to jefpat.maryland.gov.
The Chesapeake Beach Railway Museum is open 1 to 4 p.m. daily. The museum is located at 4155 Mears Ave. In Chesapeake Beach. Call 410-257-3892 or go to www.chesapeakebeachrailwaymuseum.com.
Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center will hold a maker’s market 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5. Craft and farmer’s market. Go to www.annmariegarden.org.
Calvert Marine Museum will host an On-Watch Memorial service to thank veterans for their service 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, at the statue at the end of Dowell Road.
Calvert Marine Museum will host Jellyfish Day 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8. Celebrate the amazingly tentacled invertebrates of the Chesapeake Bay. Moon jellies exhibit and fun facts. Included with museum admission.
Calvert Marine Museum will host Sea Squirts 10:15 and 11:15 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 10. Story time and takeaway craft, while supplies last. The theme is Leaves/Fall. Free with museum admission. Sign up at admissions desk. For ages 18 months to 3 years with an adult.
Calvert Marine Museum will host Veterans Day 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11. Discover how Solomons and its residents played a role in World War II with a family activity in the Maritime History Gallery. Guest speaker Vincent Turner II will present information on the Provisional Ranger Group and its role in D-Day on June 6, 1944 at 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 and 2:30 p.m. Visitors may write a letter thanking veterans for their service which will then be delivered to Charlotte Hall Veterans Home. Each veteran will be offered a pin in recognition of their service. Free admission for active duty military and veterans.
Calvert Marine Museum will hold a fossil club meeting a public lecture 2 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13. The 3 p.m. lecture, which will also be held virtually, will be JP Hodnett from Dinosaur Park will give a presentation on “The World of Dinosaur Park.”
Calvert Marine Museum will host Little Minnows 10:15 and 11:15 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 17. Story time and takeaway craft while supplies last. The theme is Leaves/Fall. Free with museum admission. Sign up at admissions desk. For ages 3 to 5.
Calvert Marine Museum and the store will be closed Thursday, Nov. 24, for Thanksgiving Day.
Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center will hold its annual Annmarie Garden in Lights outdoor holiday light show Friday, Nov. 25, through Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. Special nights include Holiday Train Display, Santa Nights, Wine & Lights Night, Local Heroes Nights, Special Needs Night, Golf Cart Tours and more. Admission is $10-12 and advance timed-entry tickets required. No pets or smoking. Go to www.annmariegarden.org.
Calvert Marine Museum will hold Museum Store 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27, and Monday, Nov. 28. The global annual shopping event allows patrons to shop for uniquely curated gifts while supporting fundraising efforts of local museums. Members will draw for a chance to enjoy 25% to 40% off their entire purchase and one member will receive their purchase for free. Non-members receive a 20% discount.
Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center will hold a maker’s market 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3. Craft and farmer’s market. Go to www.annmariegarden.org.