Here is what is happening at museums around Southern Maryland this week.
Charles
The La Plata Firehouse Museum is open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on selected dates. The museum is located at 3 Firehouse Alley in La Plata. For group visits, call Danielle Mandley at 301-934-8421 or historiclaplata@townoflaplata.org.
The Maryland Veteran’s Museum at Patriot’s Park is open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The museum is located at 1100 Crain Highway in Newburg. Go to www.mdvets.cc.
The La Plata Train Museum will be open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on scheduled dates. The museum is located at 101 Kent Ave. in La Plata. For group tours, call Danielle Mandley at 301-934-8421.
The Disabled American Veterans Chapter 36 is offering free assistance for claims support 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays at the Maryland Veteran’s Museum at Patriot’s Park, 11000 Crain Highway in Newburg. Appointments required. Call 202-531-0271.
The Historic McConchie One-School, which originally served African-American students exclusively, now serves as a living museum and is open for tours and periodically throughout the year to the public. The schoolhouse is located inside the Charles County Fairgrounds, 8440 Fairground Road in La Plata. Contact Edward Holland at 301-848-3476 or HistoricMcConchieSchool@gmail.com.
General William Smallwood’s Retreat House and Ground will be open on selected dates. The house is located inside Smallwood State Park, 2750 Sweden Point Road in Marbury. Call 301-743-3048 or 301-743-7613.
St. Mary’s
The Old Jail Museum, St. Clement’s Island Museum & Piney Point Lighthouse Museum will be open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily through October 31. The Old Jail Museum will also be open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on the first Friday of each month for Leonardtown’s First Fridays. Call 240- 925-3427 or go to Facebook.com/TheOldJailMuseumGo to www.Museums.StMarysMD.com.
The Drayden African American Schoolhouse will hold a free open house 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 7, in Drayden. Learn more about one of the nation’s best-preserved one-room African American schoolhouses and its history and importance to education in St. Mary’s County. Call 301-994-1471 or go to www.Facebook.com/DraydenSchool.
St. Clement’s Island Museum and Piney Point Lighthouse will offer mothers free admission 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, May 8. Offer does not include ticket to water taxi and other visitors in party must pay regular admission. Go to www.facebook.com/scimuseum.
St. Clement’s Island Museum will hold a dinner and a cruise 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, May 15. Cruise on the water taxi, dessert reception at St. Clement’s Island Museum and choice of three meals at Morris Point Restaurant. All meals include one nonalcoholic drink. The tour will include a guided presentation titled “Maryland’s Beginnings.” Tickets are $75, or two for $140. Call 301-769-2222 or go to www.Facebook.com/SCIMuseum.
Piney Point Lighthouse Museum in conjunction with the Southern Maryland Boat Club’s Piney Point Regatta will host RetroFest on the Potomac Museum Art Kids 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 4. Call 301-769-2222 or go to www.Facebook.com/SCIMuseum.
The Drayden African American Schoolhouse will hold a free open house 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 4, in Drayden. Learn more about one of the nation’s best-preserved one-room African American schoolhouses and its history and importance to education in St. Mary’s County. Call 301-994-1471 or go to www.Facebook.com/DraydenSchool.
Piney Point Lighthouse Museum and Historic Park will host National Lighthouse Weekend 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 4. Call 301-769-2222 or go to www.Facebook.com/SCIMuseum.
Calvert
Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center will hold its Adorned: Inspired by Fabric and Fashion exhibit through Sunday, May 8. Admission is suggested $5 donation.
Jefferson Patterson Park and Museum will host a free exhibit titled “Southern Maryland History: Through Ebony Eyes” daily through Thursday, June 30. The exhibit embraces the heritage and culture of the region’s past. For an interactive story map, go to https://arcg.is/15588po.
Calvert Marine Museum recently announces it has joined Museums for All, a signature access program of the Institute of Museum and Library Services, which encourages people of all backgrounds to visit museums regularly. The program supports those receiving SNAP food assistance benefits to visit the museum with free admission, up to four people, with the presentation of a SNAP Electronic Benefits Transfer card. Go to www.imls.gov.
The Chesapeake Beach Railway Museum is open 1 to 4 p.m. daily. The museum is located at 4155 Mears Ave. In Chesapeake Beach. Call 410-257-3892 or go to www.chesapeakebeachrailwaymuseum.com.
Calvert Marine Museum will hold Sea Squirts 10:15 and 11:15 a.m. Thursday, May 5. Music, stories and activities. The theme is Bees, Bugs & Flowers. Sessions are 25-40 minutes. For ages 18 months to 3 years and their adult caregiver. Sign up at the admissions desk.
Calvert Marine Museum will hold a jewelry trunk show 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, May 6, through Sunday, May 8. Spend $75 or more on jewelry will be entered in a drawing for a necklace and earring set.
Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center will hold a Mother’s Day Market 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 7. Free admission. No smoking or vaping and pets allowed on short leashes. Go to www.annmariegarden.org.
Calvert Marine Museum will hold its annual free Solomons Maritime Festival 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 7. Celebrate Southern Maryland traditions with antique boats and motors, cooking demonstrations, traditional music, toy boat building, and boat rides.
Calvert Marine Museum will hold a Mother’s Day brunch cruise 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and an evening cruise 5 to 6:30 p.m. Sunday, May 8. Tickets are $35, $15 for ages 5 to 12, $10 for ages 4 and younger. Food and nonalcoholic drinks provided. Go to www.calvertmarinemuseum.com/498/Special-Cruises.
Calvert Marine Museum will hold a sail aboard the Dee of St. Mary’s 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, May 8. Guests will have an opportunity to help raise and lower the sail. Weather dependant. Adults only. Go to www.calvertmarinemuseum.com/238/Dee-of-St-Marys-Cruises.
Calvert County Historical Society will hold its Brown Bag Lunch noon Thursday, May 12. The guest will be Sharon Parker who will discuss her book “The Parkers’ Legacy of Adelina Road, Five Year Later (2017-2022): Sharon Lee Shares Her Journey” and tell stories, preserve legacies and empower Moms and their families. Registration required. Call Sharon Parker at 202-365-8277 or go to www.sharon@leadingwithin.org.
Calvert Marine Museum will hold Sea Squirts 10:15 and 11:15 a.m. Thursday, May 12. Music, stories and activities. The theme is Bees, Bugs & Flowers. Sessions are 25-40 minutes. For ages 18 months to 3 years and their adult caregiver. Sign up at the admissions desk.
Calvert Marine Museum will hold Little Minnows 10:15 and 11:15 a.m. Thursday, May 19. Stories and a craft. The theme is Bees, Bugs & Flowers. Sessions are 25-40 minutes. For ages 3 to 5 years and their adult caregiver. Sign up at the admissions desk.