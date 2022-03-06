Here is what is happening at museums around Southern Maryland this week.
Charles
The La Plata Train Museum will be open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on scheduled dates. The museum is located at 101 Kent Ave. in La Plata. For group tours, call Danielle Mandley at 301-934-8421.
The Maryland Veterans Museum is open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The museum is located at 1100 Crain Highway in Newburg. Go to www.mdvets.cc.
The Historic McConchie One-School, which originally served African-American students exclusively, now serves as a living museum and is open for tours and periodically throughout the year to the public. The schoolhouse is located inside the Charles County Fairgrounds, 8440 Fairground Road in La Plata. Contact Edward Holland at 301-848-3476 or HistoricMcConchieSchool@gmail.com.
General William Smallwood’s Retreat House and Ground will be open on selected dates. The house is located inside Smallwood State Park, 2750 Sweden Point Road in Marbury. Call 301-743-3048 or 301-743-7613.
St. Mary’s
The Old Jail Museum, St. Clement’s Island Museum & Piney Point Lighthouse Museum will be be open daily noon to 4 p.m. through March 24, 2022, and from noon to 7 p.m. on First Fridays. The museum will be closed Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Go to www.Museum.StMarysMD.com.
Historic Sotterley will host “Finding Chris Haley” virtually at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 16. The presenter will be Chris Haley, the director of the Study of the Legacy of Slavery in Maryland at the Maryland State Archives Research Department and the Utopia Film Festival. Haley will discuss his life responsibility, challenges, future, and the legacy of his family so widely known from the work of his famous uncle, author Alex Haley. The free event is a part of Sotterley’s Common Ground Initiative. Go to www.sotterley.org.
St. Clement’s Island Museum will hold Maryland Day 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, March 25. Celebrate the founding of Maryland at the state’s birthplace. Free admission, free water taxi rides, official ceremony featuring guest speakers and a commemorative mass on St. Clement’s Island. Go to Facebook.com/SCIMuseum.
St. Clement’s Island Museum will host the annual First Landing Wine & Arts Festival 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 9, at 38370 Point Breeze Road in Colton’s Point. Celebrate St. Mary’s wineries on the Wine Trail, local artisans, craft vendors, kid’s activities, boat rides, food vendors, free admission and more. Call 301-769-2222 or go to www.Facebook.com/SCIMuseum.
Historic Sotterley will host its annual Garden Guild Plant Sale 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 23, and noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, April 24. Members of the Garden Guild will be on hand to answer questions and give tips. A free plant exchange will take place on April 23 until supplies last. Proceeds will be used to maintain the Colonial Revival Garden adjacent to the Manor House. Go to www.sotterley.org.
St. Clement’s Island Museum will host The Black Diamond Disaster Weekend 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 23, and Sunday, April 24. Call 301-769-2222 or go to www.Facebook.com/SCIMuseum.
St. Clement’s Island Museum will host a dinner and a cruise 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, April 24. Call 301-769-2222 or go to www.Facebook.com/SCIMuseum.
Piney Point Lighthouse Museum in conjunction with the Southern Maryland Boat Club’s Piney Piint Regatta will host RetroFest on the Potomac Museum Art Kids 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 4. Call 301-769-2222 or go to www.Facebook.com/SCIMuseum.
St. Clement’s Island Museum will host a Conversation and a Cruise 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday, June 11. Call 301-769-2222 or go to www.Facebook.com/SCIMuseum.
St. Clement’s Island Museum will host Museum Art Kids noon to 3 p.m. Tuesday, June 21. Call 301-769-2222 or go to www.Facebook.com/SCIMuseum.
St. Clement’s Island Museum will host Heritage Day 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 25. Call 301-769-2222 or go to www.Facebook.com/SCIMuseum.
Piney Point Lighthouse Museum and Historic Park will host National Lighthouse Weekend 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 4. Call 301-769-2222 or go to www.Facebook.com/SCIMuseum.
St. Clement’s Island Museum will host Children’s Day 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20. Call 301-769-2222 or go to www.Facebook.com/SCIMuseum.
Calvert
Calvert Marine Museum recently announces it has joined Museums for All, a signature access program of the Institute of Museum and Library Services, to encourage people of all backgrounds to visit museums regularly and build lifelong museum-going habits. The program supports those receiving SNAP food assistance benefits to visit the museum for free admission, up to four people, with the presentation of a SNAP Electronic Benefits Transfer card. Similar free or reduced admission is available to eligible members of the public at more than 700 museums across the country. For more information, go to www.imls.gov.
The Chesapeake Beach Railway Museum is open 1 to 4 p.m. daily. The museum is located at 4155 Mears Ave. In Chesapeake Beach. Call 410-257-3892 or go to www.chesapeakebeachrailwaymuseum.com.
Calvert Marine Museum will host Little Minnows 10:15 to 11:15 a.m. Thursday, March 17. The theme is Food Chain. Music, stories, activities and a carry-out craft while supplies last. For ages 3 to 5 years with an adult. Sessions last 25 to 40 minutes. Sign up at the admissions desk.
Calvert Marine Museum members save 20% in the museum store Sunday, March 20. Private Zoom sessions are also available.
Calvert Marine Museum will host Little Minnows 10:15 to 11:15 a.m. Thursday, March 24. The theme is Food Chain. Music, stories, activities and a carry-out craft while supplies last. For ages 3 to 5 years with an adult. Sessions last 25 to 40 minutes. Sign up at the admissions desk.
Calvert Marine Museum will host a performance by Claude Bourbon 7 p.m. Friday, March 25. The guitarist is known for his blues, Spanish, and Middle Eastern stylings. The concert is part of the museum’s 12th annual Maritime Performance Series. Doors open 6 p.m. Beer and wine will be available for purchase, Tickets are $25, $20 in advance. Go to bit.ly/MaritimeConcerts.
Calvert Marine Museum will host Ottermania! 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 26. Celebrate the North American river otter with learning stations, an otter craft, learn “The Swim” from the museum’s mascot and visit the resident otters. Museum admission applies, but free for members.
Calvert Marine Museum and Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center will host Homeschool Day 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Annmarie Gardens and noon to 3 p.m. at Calvert Marine Museum Wednesday, March 30. The theme is Numbers Everywhere. Measure, graph, estimate and calculate through history and nature and enjoy a picnic lunch at either location. For grades K-5 but all ages welcome. Go to www.calvertmarinemuseum.com or www.annmariegarden.org.
Calvert Marine Museum will host Little Minnows 10:15 to 11:15 a.m. Thursday, March 31. The theme is Food Chain. Music, stories, activities and a carry-out craft while supplies last. For ages 3 to 5 years with an adult. Sessions last 25 to 40 minutes. Sign up at the admissions desk.
Calvert County Historical Society will hold its monthly Brown Bag Lunch series noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, April 14, at 70 Church St. in Prince Frederick. This month will be a workshop on writing family history topic. Free. Call 410-535-2452 or go to www.calverthistory.org.
Calvert Marine Museum members save 20% in the museum store Wednesday, April 20. Private Zoom shopping sessions are also available.
Calvert Marine Museum will host a performance by Bob Zentz 7 p.m. Friday, April 29. The singer/songwriter plays dozens of instruments and spans folk, traditional, Celtic and maritime music. The concert is part of the museum’s 12th annual Maritime Performance Series. Doors open 6 p.m. Beer and wine will be available for purchase, Tickets are $25, $20 in advance. Go to bit.ly/MaritimeConcerts.
Calvert Marine Museum members save 20% in the museum store Friday, May 20. Private Zoom sessions are also available.
Calvert Marine Museum members save 20% in the museum store Monday, June 20. Private Zoom sessions are also available.