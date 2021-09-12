Charles
The La Plata Train Museum will be open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on scheduled dates. The museum is located at 101 Kent Ave. in La Plata. For group tours, call Danielle Mandley at 301-934-8421.
The Maryland Veterans Museum is open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The museum is located at 1100 Crain Highway in Newburg. Go to www.mdvets.cc.
The Historic McConchie One-School, which originally served African-American students exclusively, now serves as a living museum and is open for tours and periodically throughout the year to the public. The schoolhouse is located inside the Charles County Fairgrounds, 8440 Fairground Road in La Plata. Contact Edward Holland at 301-848-3476 or HistoricMcConchieSchool@gmail.com.
St. Mary’s
St. Clement’s Island Museum will celebrate Smithsonian Museum Day Saturday, Sept. 18, with free admission. Does not include water taxi rides which are regular price. Go to www.Facebook.com/SCIMuseum.
Patuxent River Naval Air Museum will hold a Wheels & Wings car show 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25. Vendors, food trucks and activities. Tickets are $25-$30. The museum is located at 22156 Three Notch Road in Lexington Park. Go to www.paxmuseum.org.
Drayden African American Schoolhouse will hold an open house 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, at 18287 Cherryfield Road in Drayden. Learn about one of the best preserved African-American schoolhouses in the country. Call 301-994-1471 or go to www.facebook.com/DraydenSchool.
Calvert
Jefferson Patterson Park & Museum is looking for Horticulture Helpers 9:30 a.m, Wednesdays. Contact 410-586-8501 or jef.pat@maryland.gov.
Calvert Marine Museum will host a free Night at the Museum for those with disabilities 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10. There will be 30-minute cruises aboard the Wm. B. Tennison. To register for the event, go to http://webtrac.co.cal.md.us or to register for the cruise, call 410-535-1600, Ext. 8205.
Jefferson Patterson Park & Museum will host free Public Archaeology 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10. Children under the age of 15 must be accompanied by an adult. Limited to six participants. Free. Email Patricia Samford at patricia.samford@maryland.gov.
Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center will host Food Truck Friday 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10. Take a walk, see a gallery show, frolic in the Fairy Lolly. Bring chairs and picnic blankets. Some evenings will include activities. Suggested donation is $5. Go to www.annmariegarden.org.
Jefferson Patterson Park & Museum will host a Migration Magic discussion 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10. Guest speaker is Calvert Natural Resources Naturalist Gene Groshon. The talk is part of the Evening Ecology Series. The cost is $20. Registration required. Go to www.jefpat.maryland.gov.
Jefferson Patterson Park & Museum will host Homeschool Day beginning 9:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 10. The theme is Icky History. Learn about local history through activities and games and learn about some of the worst jobs in history, discover the secret to colonial laundry and why zombies would have loved tanning hides with Native Americans. Registration required. Go to https://forms.gle/2AKDZvvDwT8G9YvCA.
Jefferson Patterson Park & Museum will host free Public Archaeology 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11. Children under the age of 15 must be accompanied by an adult. Limited to six participants. Free. Email Patricia Samford at patricia.samford@maryland.gov.
Jefferson Patterson Park & Museum will plant sale. Online sales will be taken Sunday, Sept. 12, through Friday, Sept. 17, and an in-person sale will be held 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18. Proceeds benefit Friends of Jefferson Patterson Park and Museum. Contact 410-586-8501 or jef.pat@maryland.gov.
Calvert Marine Museum will host a public sail aboard the Wm. B. Tennison 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 12. The cost is $25, $15 for ages 5 to 12. Children under the age of 5 are not permitted. Registration required by noon Friday, Sept. 10. Go to www.calvertmarinemuseum.com/238/Dee-of-St-Marys-Cruises.
Calvert Marine Museum will host a virtual fossil club meeting and lecture 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 13. Florida Museum of Natural History’s Bruce MacFadden will discuss “Early Miocene land mammals from Belgrade, North Carolina: Connections to citizen science and the FOSSIL project.” Go to www.calvertmarinemuseum.com.
Jefferson Patterson Park & Museum will host a free Time Traveling Storytime 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14. Registration required. Contact 410-586-8501 or jef.pat@maryland.gov.
Calvert Marine Museum will host Sea Squirts: Sharks! 10:15 and 11:15 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 16. Music, stories and activities. Sessions last 15-20 minutes. Space is limited. For ages 18 months to 3 years and their caregivers. Sign up at admission desk.
Calvert Marine Museum will host free lecture titled “Maryland’s Fossil Sharks: What tales do shark teeth tell?” by Victor Perez 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 16. The talk is part of the Sharks! Sink Your Teeth In! Lecture Series.
Calvert Marine Museum will host an adults-only sunset sail aboard the Dee of St. Mary’s 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17. The cost is $35. Bring your own beverages. Select sandwich option at registration. Registration required by Wednesday, Sept. 15. Go to www.calvertmarinemuseum.com/238/Dee-of-St-Marys-Cruises.
Jefferson Patterson Park & Museum will host Art in the Park 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17. Vendors wanted. Tables are $25 for a single, $35 for a double. Contact 410-586-8501 or jef.pat@maryland.gov.
Jefferson Patterson Park & Museum will host free public Archaeology 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17. Children under the age of 15 must be accompanied by an adult. Limited to six participants. Free. Email Patricia Samford at patricia.samford@maryland.gov.
Jefferson Patterson Park & Museum will host a free Village Day 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18. Hands-on instruction on pottery, mini poplar baskets, stone tools, fire and hunting. Go to jefpat.maryland.gov.
Jefferson Patterson Park & Museum will host free public Archaeology 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18. Children under the age of 15 must be accompanied by an adult. Limited to six participants. Free. Email Patricia Samford at patricia.samford@maryland.gov.
Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center will host Artfest 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, and Sunday, Sept. 19. Artist booths, performers, activities, bubble artists and musicians. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. Go to www.annmariegarden.org.
Calvert Marine Museum will Little Minnows 10:15 and 11:15 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 23. The theme is Sharks, No Bones About It! Story and carryout craft while supplies last. For ages 3 to 5 and an adult. Space is limited. Sign up at admission desk.
Calvert Marine Museum is offering a 20% discount to its members in the museum store Monday, Sept. 20.
Jefferson Patterson Park & Museum will host free public Archaeology 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24. Children under the age of 15 must be accompanied by an adult. Limited to six participants. Free. Email Patricia Samford at patricia.samford@maryland.gov.
Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center will Food Truck Friday 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24. Take a walk, see a gallery show, frolic in the Fairy Lolly. Bring chairs and picnic blankets. Some evenings will include activities. Suggested donation is $5. Go to www.annmariegarden.org.
Jefferson Patterson Park & Museum will host Pints and Pups 4 to 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24. Live music, games and food and beverages will be available for purchase. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to a local animal shelter. Tickets are $8-15. Go to www.annmariegarden.org.