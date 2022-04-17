Here is what is happening at museums around Southern Maryland this week.
Charles
The La Plata Firehouse Museum is open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on selected dates. The museum is located at 3 Firehouse Alley in La Plata. For group visits, call Danielle Mandley at 301-934-8421 or historiclaplata@townoflaplata.org.
The Maryland Veteran’s Museum at Patriot’s Park is open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The museum is located at 1100 Crain Highway in Newburg. Go to www.mdvets.cc.
The La Plata Train Museum will be open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on scheduled dates. The museum is located at 101 Kent Ave. in La Plata. For group tours, call Danielle Mandley at 301-934-8421.
Disabled American Veterans Chapter 36 is offering free assistance for claims support 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays at the Maryland Veteran’s Museum at Patriot’s Park, 11000 Crain Highway in Newburg. Appointments required. Call 202-531-0271.
The Historic McConchie One-School, which originally served African-American students exclusively, now serves as a living museum and is open for tours and periodically throughout the year to the public. The schoolhouse is located inside the Charles County Fairgrounds, 8440 Fairground Road in La Plata. Contact Edward Holland at 301-848-3476 or HistoricMcConchieSchool@gmail.com.
General William Smallwood’s Retreat House and Ground will be open on selected dates. The house is located inside Smallwood State Park, 2750 Sweden Point Road in Marbury. Call 301-743-3048 or 301-743-7613.
The Veteran’s Museum at Patriot Park will host a fundraiser to support disadvantaged and homeless veterans noon to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, April 30. Food, entertainment, raffles, giveaways and more. Rain date is May 7. Go to https://www.mdvets.cc.
St. Mary’s
The Old Jail Museum, St. Clement’s Island Museum & Piney Point Lighthouse Museum will be open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily through October 31. The Old Jail Museum will also be open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on the first Friday of each month for Leonardtown’s First Fridays. Call 240- 925-3427 or go to Facebook.com/TheOldJailMuseumGo to www.Museums.StMarysMD.com.
Historic Sotterley will host its annual Garden Guild Plant Sale 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 23, and noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, April 24. Members of the Garden Guild will be on hand to answer questions and give tips. A free plant exchange will take place on April 23 until supplies last. Proceeds will be used to maintain the Colonial Revival Garden adjacent to the Manor House. Go to www.sotterley.org.
St. Clement’s Island Museum will host The Black Diamond Disaster Weekend 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 23, and Sunday, April 24. The 4-brother Sibling Rivalry Folk Band will perform Civil War era music and other American folk tunes 2 p.m. April 23. Call 301-769-2222 or go to www.Facebook.com/SCIMuseum.
St. Clement’s Island Museum will hold a dinner and a cruise 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, April 24. Cruise on the water taxi, dessert reception at St. Clement’s Island Museum and choice of three meals at Morris Point Restaurant. All meals include one nonalcoholic drink. The tour will include a guided presentation about St. Clement’s Island’s interesting role during the American Civil War. Tickets are $75, or two for $140. Call 301-769-2222 or go to www.Facebook.com/SCIMuseum.
Historic Sotterley will host a symposium titled “Common Ground: Passage to Strength and Change” 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, April 29, and Saturday, April 30. The event will feature a roundtable with some of Sotterley’s diverse descendants, a living history performance, a study of genealogy and the Executive Vice-President of Content from Maryland Public Television telling his own journey using previews of the yet-to-be released films “Becoming Frederick Douglas” and “Harriet Tubman Visions of Freedom.” Free, but space is limited and registration is required. Go to www.sotterley.org/events.
The Drayden African American Schoolhouse will hold a free open house 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 7, in Drayden. Learn more about one of the nation’s best-preserved one-room African American schoolhouses and its history and importance to education in St. Mary’s County. Call 301-994-1471 or go to www.Facebook.com/DraydenSchool.
St. Clement’s Island Museum will hold a dinner and a cruise 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, May 15. Cruise on the water taxi, dessert reception at St. Clement’s Island Museum and choice of three meals at Morris Point Restaurant. All meals include one nonalcoholic drink. The tour will include a guided presentation titled “Maryland’s Beginnings.” Tickets are $75, or two for $140. Call 301-769-2222 or go to www.Facebook.com/SCIMuseum.
Piney Point Lighthouse Museum in conjunction with the Southern Maryland Boat Club’s Piney Point Regatta will host RetroFest on the Potomac Museum Art Kids 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 4. Call 301-769-2222 or go to www.Facebook.com/SCIMuseum.
The Drayden African American Schoolhouse will hold a free open house 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 4, in Drayden. Learn more about one of the nation’s best-preserved one-room African American schoolhouses and its history and importance to education in St. Mary’s County. Call 301-994-1471 or go to www.Facebook.com/DraydenSchool.
Piney Point Lighthouse Museum and Historic Park will host National Lighthouse Weekend 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 4. Call 301-769-2222 or go to www.Facebook.com/SCIMuseum.
St. Clement’s Island Museum will host a Conversation and a Cruise 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday, June 11. Call 301-769-2222 or go to www.Facebook.com/SCIMuseum.
St. Clement’s Island Museum will hold a dinner and a cruise 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, June 12. Cruise on the water taxi, dessert reception at St. Clement’s Island Museum and choice of three meals at Morris Point Restaurant. All meals include one nonalcoholic drink. The tour will include a guided presentation titled “Lost Towns of Tidewater Maryland.” Tickets are $75, or two for $140. Call 301-769-2222 or go to www.Facebook.com/SCIMuseum.
The Drayden African American Schoolhouse will hold a free open house June 18-20 for Juneteenth in Drayden. Learn more about one of the nation’s best-preserved one-room African American schoolhouses and its history and importance to education in St. Mary’s County. Call 301-994-1471 or go to www.Facebook.com/DraydenSchool.
St. Clement’s Island Museum will host Museum Art Kids noon to 3 p.m. Tuesday, June 21. Call 301-769-2222 or go to www.Facebook.com/SCIMuseum.
St. Clement’s Island Museum will host Heritage Day 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 25. Call 301-769-2222 or go to www.Facebook.com/SCIMuseum.
The Drayden African American Schoolhouse will hold a free open house Saturday, July 2, in Drayden. Learn more about one of the nation’s best-preserved one-room African American schoolhouses and its history and importance to education in St. Mary’s County. Call 301-994-1471 or go to www.Facebook.com/DraydenSchool.
St. Clement’s Island Museum will hold a dinner and a cruise 3:30 to 8:30 p.m. Sunday, July 12. Cruise on the water taxi, dessert reception at St. Clement’s Island Museum and choice of three meals at Morris Point Restaurant. All meals include one nonalcoholic drink. The tour will include a guided tour of the Blackistone Lighthouse on St. Clement’s Island. Tickets are $75, or two for $140. Call 301-769-2222 or go to www.Facebook.com/SCIMuseum.
The Drayden African American Schoolhouse will hold a free open house Saturday, Aug. 6, in Drayden. Learn more about one of the nation’s best-preserved one-room African American schoolhouses and its history and importance to education in St. Mary’s County. Call 301-994-1471 or go to www.Facebook.com/DraydenSchool.
St. Clement’s Island Museum will hold a dinner and a cruise 3:30 to 8:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7. Cruise on the water taxi, dessert reception at St. Clement’s Island Museum and choice of three meals at Morris Point Restaurant. All meals include one nonalcoholic drink. The tour will include a presentation titled “Inside the Blackistone Lighthouse” and a guided tour of the Blackistone Lighthouse on St. Clement’s Island. Tickets are $75, or two for $140. Call 301-769-2222 or go to www.Facebook.com/SCIMuseum.
The Drayden African American Schoolhouse will hold a free open house Saturday, Sept. 3, in Drayden. Learn more about one of the nation’s best-preserved one-room African American schoolhouses and its history and importance to education in St. Mary’s County. Call 301-994-1471 or go to www.Facebook.com/DraydenSchool.
St. Clement’s Island Museum will hold a dinner and a cruise 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11. Cruise on the water taxi, dessert reception at St. Clement’s Island Museum and choice of three meals at Morris Point Restaurant. All meals include one nonalcoholic drink. The tour will include a presentation titled “Shipwrecks of the Chesapeake.” Tickets are $75, or two for $140. Call 301-769-2222 or go to www.Facebook.com/SCIMuseum.
The Drayden African American Schoolhouse will hold a free open house Saturday, Oct. 1, in Drayden. Learn more about one of the nation’s best-preserved one-room African American schoolhouses and its history and importance to education in St. Mary’s County. Call 301-994-1471 or go to www.Facebook.com/DraydenSchool.
St. Clement’s Island Museum will hold a dinner and a cruise 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9. Cruise on the water taxi, dessert reception at St. Clement’s Island Museum and choice of three meals at Morris Point Restaurant. All meals include one nonalcoholic drink. The tour will include an environmental presentation. Tickets are $75, or two for $140. Call 301-769-2222 or go to www.Facebook.com/SCIMuseum.
Calvert
Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center will hold its Adorned: Inspired by Fabric and Fashion exhibit through Sunday, May 8. Admission is suggested $5 donation.
Jefferson Patterson Park and Museum will host a free exhibit titled “Southern Maryland History: Through Ebony Eyes” daily through Thursday, June 30. The exhibit embraces the heritage and culture of the region’s past. For an interactive story map, go to https://arcg.is/15588po.
Calvert Marine Museum recently announces it has joined Museums for All, a signature access program of the Institute of Museum and Library Services, to encourage people of all backgrounds to visit museums regularly and build lifelong museum-going habits. The program supports those receiving SNAP food assistance benefits to visit the museum for free admission, up to four people, with the presentation of a SNAP Electronic Benefits Transfer card. Similar free or reduced admission is available to eligible members of the public at more than 700 museums across the country. Go to www.imls.gov.
The Chesapeake Beach Railway Museum is open 1 to 4 p.m. daily. The museum is located at 4155 Mears Ave. In Chesapeake Beach. Call 410-257-3892 or go to www.chesapeakebeachrailwaymuseum.com.
Calvert Marine Museum will sell tickets for the Brothers Osborne 10 a.m. Friday, April 22. The band will perform at the museum July 16.
The 44th annual Southern Maryland Celtic Festival will be held 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, April 23, at Jefferson Patterson Park and Museum. Dance competitions, live music, vendors and food and beverages available for purchase. No pets or outside alcoholic beverages. Tickets are $25, free for ages 12 and younger with purchase of an adult ticket. Go to www.cssm.org/.
Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center will hold a Fairy & Gnome Home Festival 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, April 24. Petting zoo, crafts, build a fairy house, meet magical characters, make a fairy house hunt and live music. Admission is $8, free for ages 2 and younger. Unicorn rides will be available for $10 and must be reserved in advance by going to https://annmariegarden.doubleknot.com/openrosters/viewactivityspaceavailable.aspx?orgkey=4135&categoryid=25536.
Calvert Marine Museum will hold a fossil club meeting and public lecture 6:30 to 9 p.m. Monday, April 25. Bring in a favorite find to showcase and receive identification assistance. Linda McCall will then give a lecture on “30 Million-Year-Old Fossils in Living Color from North Topsail Beach, North Carolina.”
Calvert Marine Museum will hold Little Minnows 10:15 and 11:15 a.m. Thursday, April 28. Storytime and a craft, while supplies last. The theme is Crabs have Claws. Sessions are 25 to 40 minutes. For ages 3 to 5 and an adult caregiver. Sign up at the admission desk.
Calvert Marine Museum will host a performance by Bob Zentz 7 p.m. Friday, April 29. The singer/songwriter plays dozens of instruments and spans folk, traditional, Celtic and maritime music. The concert is part of the museum’s 12th annual Maritime Performance Series. Doors open 6 p.m. Beer and wine will be available for purchase, Tickets are $25, $20 in advance. Go to bit.ly/MaritimeConcerts.
Calvert Marine Museum will hold a Fossil Field Experience 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 30. Explore the fossils at Cove Point and where to find them, how to identify them, and what they can tell us about the past. For ages 8 and older accompanied by an adult. Registration required at least two business days before the program. The cost is $15 per person.
Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center will hold a Mother’s Day Market 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 7. Free admission. No smoking or vaping and pets allowed on short leashes. Go to www.annmariegarden.org.
Calvert Marine Museum members save 20% in the museum store Friday, May 20. Private Zoom sessions are also available.
Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center will hold Annmarie After Hours for an opening reception for its “Strange Paradise: a window into surrealism” exhibit 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 27. Live music, tour the exhibit, take a walk, cash bar and food truck. Admission is $5; free for members. Go to www.annmariegarden.org.
Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center will hold a Green Life Festival & Market 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 4. A day of learning, playing, discovering and engaging with the people, products, and information needed to live a sustainable and healthy lifestyle. Presentations, demonstrations, recycled art projects and activities, healthy dining options and entertainment. Free admission. The event will be held rain or shine and no smoking or pets. Go to www.annmariegarden.org.
Old Dominion will play the Calvert Marine Museum Friday, June 10. The band is the reigning CMA and ACM “Group of the Year” and recently won its fifth consecutive “Group of the Year” award at the 2022 ACM Awards. The concert is part of the Waterside Music Series. Tickets are $39-$89. Go to www.calvertmarinemuseum.com.
Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center will hold Annmarie After Hours for an opening reception for its “I’ll Be There: an exhibition about love” exhibit 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 10. Live music, tour the exhibit, take a walk, cash bar and food truck. Admission is $5; free for members. Go to www.annmariegarden.org.
Calvert Marine Museum members save 20% in the museum store Monday, June 20. Private Zoom sessions are also available.
Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center will hold Sea Glass & Beach Crafts Market 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 2. Browse more than 50 booths featuring handmade, homemade and homegrown products. Free admission. Well-behaved pets on a short leash are welcome, but no smoking or vaping. Rain or shine. Go to www.annmariegarden.org.