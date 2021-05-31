Charles
The Historic McConchie One-School, which originally served African-American students exclusively, now serves as a living museum and is open for tours and periodically throughout the year to the public. The schoolhouse is located inside the Charles County Fairgrounds, 8440 Fairground Road in La Plata. Contact Edward Holland at 301-848-3476 or HistoricMcConchieSchool@gmail.com.
St. Mary’s
Historic St. Mary’s City will be offering digital membership cards beginning this spring. Members will receive an invitation via email to download and save their cards in a digital wallet app on their smartphone. The cards will also include membership benefits and hours for the museum, giving each holder readily accessible information. Email Membership@DigsHistory.org or go to www.cuseum.com.
Historic Sotterley Plantation is offering self-guided tours that can be accessed from a mobile phone. The tours will be available on guided tours or the grounds tour. Reservations available. Guided tours will be held 10:30 and 11:30 a.m. and at 1, 2 and 3 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and at noon, 1, 2 and 3 p.m. Sundays. Call 301-373-2280.
The Old Jail Museum, St. Clement’s Island Museum & Piney Point Lighthouse Museum are open daily to 5 p.m. Go to www.Museum.StMarysMD.com.
The Old Jail Museum will be open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, June 4, during First Fridays. The museum is located at 41625 Court House Drive in Leonardtown. Free admission. Go to www.facebook.com/OldJailMuseum.
St. Clement’s Island will host Heritage Day 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 5. Celebrate the history and heritage of St. Clement’s Island with free activities and programs, games, lighthouse tours, music and more. Call 301-769-2222 or go to www.facebook.com/SCIMuseum.
Drayden African American Schoolhouse will hold an open house 11 a.m. Saturday, June 5, at 18287 Cherryfield Road in Drayden. Learn about one of the best preserved African-American schoolhouses in the country. Call 301-994-1471 or go to www.facebook.com/DraydenSchool.
The St. Clement’s Island Museum is hosting a ‘Navy Day’ exhibit featuring items and souvenirs from past Navy Day celebrations on loan from a local collector through Sunday, June 6.
Calvert
Bayside History Museum will reopens Friday, June 4. The museum will be open 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday through Sunday until Sunday, Oct 31, and from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday and Sunday through Saturday, April 30, 2022. The museum is located at 4025 Fourth Street in North Beach. If interested in being a volunteer, call 410-610-5970 or go to www.baysidehistorymuseum.org/index.htm.
Jefferson Patterson Park & Museum is offering audio tours which are accessible by a cellphone. The tours are “Walking in Their Footsteps: A Patuxent Community” focuses on the museum’s Indian village, “A Culture Revisited” allows listeners to relive the experiences of the people of Maryland who worked on lands from Colonial times to present, and “1812 Remembered,” which highlights the effects of the War of 1812 on Southern Maryland.
Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center will host a free Green Life Festival & Market 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 5. The event will feature more than 45 vendors and hands-on learning, playing, and discovering. Call 410-326-4640 or go to www.annmariegarden.org.
Calvert Marine Museum will host Sea Squirts at 10:15 and 11:15 a.m. Thursday, June 10. The theme is Mammas & Babies of the Bay. Music, stories, activities and carryout craft. For ages 18 months to 3 years with an adult. Space is limited. Sign up at the admissions desk.
Jefferson Patterson Park & Museum will host a Let’s Talk Turtles discussion 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 11. The talk is part of the Evening Ecology Series. The cost is $20. Go to www.jefpat.maryland.gov.
Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Art Center will host After Hours 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 11. A casual adult evening of art, wine and beer, light hors d’oeuvres and live music. No registration required. Must be 21 years of age. Admission is $5, free for members. Go to www.annmariegarden.org/annmarie2/content/annmarie-after-hours.
Calvert County Historical Society will host a free concert by Big Band Sounds of The Calvert Dance Band 7:30 to 9 p.m. Thursday, June 17, at 70 Church St. in Prince Frederick. Calvert Kettle Corn and Calvert Kona Ice will be on site. Bring chairs, blankets and coolers. The concert is part of the Front Porch Concert Series. Call 410-535-2452.