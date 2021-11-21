Charles
The La Plata Train Museum will be open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on scheduled dates. The museum is located at 101 Kent Ave. in La Plata. For group tours, call Danielle Mandley at 301-934-8421.
The Maryland Veterans Museum is open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The museum is located at 1100 Crain Highway in Newburg. Go to www.mdvets.cc.
The Historic McConchie One-School, which originally served African-American students exclusively, now serves as a living museum and is open for tours and periodically throughout the year to the public. The schoolhouse is located inside the Charles County Fairgrounds, 8440 Fairground Road in La Plata. Contact Edward Holland at 301-848-3476 or HistoricMcConchieSchool@gmail.com.
St. Mary’s
Piney Point Lighthouse Museum will hold a free Retro Holiday Family Open House noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 28. Tours, retro exhibits, refreshments and kids activities. The Retro exhibit will run through Sunday, Jan. 2. Go to www.Facebook.com/1836Light.
St. Clement’s Island Museum will hold a free Christmas Family Open House noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5. Christmas doll and train exhibit, refreshments and kids activities. Go to www.Facebook.com/SCIMuseum.
Patuxent Naval Air Museum will host an exhibit of space-themed art by Ron Hammans of Drum Point Design through Saturday, Dec. 11. The series is based on photos taken on a visit to the shuttle Discovery at the Udvar-Hazy Smithsonian in September 2019. The museum, which is located at 22156 Three Notch Road in Lexington Park, is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Sunday, and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Go to www.paxmuseum.com.
A Christmas Doll & Train Exhibit will run noon to 4 p.m. daily through Sunday, Jan. 2, at St. Clement’s Island Museum. Vintage toys, dolls, trains and more. Museum admission applies. Closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Go to www.Facebook.com/SCIMuseum.
The Old Jail Museum, St. Clement’s Island Museum & Piney Point Lighthouse Museum will be be open daily noon to 4 p.m. through March 24, 2022, and from noon to 7 p.m. on First Fridays. The museum will be closed Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Go to www.Museum.StMarysMD.com.
Calvert
Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center will host its annual Garden in Lights 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 26, through Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. The annual event transforms the grounds into an outdoor twinkling wonderland, complete with glowing “light sculptures” and light installations of magical creatures, wintery wonderlands, musical holiday scenes, deep sea treasures, trees and more. The event is closed Nov. 29-30, and Dec. 6-7 and 24-25. Advance timed tickets required. Admission is $10-$12, free for members and ages 2 and younger. Go to www.annmariegarden.org.
Calvert Marine Museum will celebrate Museum Store 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 28, and Monday, Nov. 29. Members will receive 25% off their purchase and have an opportunity to increase their discount up to 40%. One member may even receive their purchase for free. Non-members will receive 20% off.
Calvert Marine Museum will host Sea Squirts 10:15 and 11:15 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 2. Music, stories and activities.The theme is Animals in Winter – Migration. Sessions are 25-40 minutes. For ages 18 months and their caregivers. Sign up at admission desk upon arrival.
Calvert Marine Museum will host a candy cane steam bending demonstration 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4. Educators will demonstrate the woodworking technique to bend wood, which transforms into a holiday keepsake. Free with museum admission.
Jefferson Patterson Park and Museum is looking for vendors for its Holiday Market, which will be held 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4. The market will feature craft vendors, food trucks, live music, a photo booth and wreath making and Carolina snowflake workshops. Contact 410-586-8501 or jef.pat@maryland.gov.
Calvert Marine Museum will host a free Solomons Christmas Walk 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4. Entertainment, Santa, holiday crafts. Complimentary refreshments and shopping in the museum store.
Jefferson Patterson Park and Museum will host a Holiday Market 10 a.m., to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4. Artists, crafters, live music, food trucks and photo booth. Free admission. Go to https://jefpat.maryland.gov.
Annmarie Sculpture Garden @ Arts Center will host a holiday wreath workshop at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4. The cost is $25 per session. Registration required. Email programs@annmariegarden.org.
Calvert Marine Museum will host Sea Squirts 10:15 and 11:15 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 9. Music, stories and activities. The theme is Animals in Winter – Migration. Sessions are 25-40 minutes. For ages 18 months and their caregivers. Sign up at admission desk upon arrival.
Jefferson Patterson Park and Museum will host a workshop on Blacksmithing: S-Hooks 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 11. Learn the basics and make an S-hook. The cost is $30. Go to https://jefpat.maryland.gov.
Calvert Marine Museum will host Little Minnows 10:15 and 11:15 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 16. Stories and a take-away craft while supplies last. The theme is Animals in Winter – Migration. Sessions are 25-40 minutes. For ages 3 to 5 and their caregivers. Sign up at admission desk upon arrival.
Jefferson Patterson Park and Museum will host a workshop on Blacksmithing: Fire Poker 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 18. Turn bars of steel into creations. The cost is $35, $40 after Dec. 1. Go to https://jefpat.maryland.gov.
Calvert Marine Museum will host Little Minnows 10:15 and 11:15 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 23. Stories and a take-away craft while supplies last. The theme is Animals in Winter – Migration. Sessions are 25-40 minutes. For ages 3 to 5 and their caregivers. Sign up at admission desk upon arrival.
Calvert Marine Museum will offer members 20% off in the museum store 10:15 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Monday, Dec. 20.
Calvert Marine Museum and the museum store will close 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 24, for Christmas Eve.
Calvert Marine Museum will host Winter Birds of the Chesapeake 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Dec. 27. Use a bird watching kit, play a bird migration game and create a bird feeder, while supplies last. For ages 5-10. Program included with museum admission.
Calvert Marine Museum will host Chesapeake Oysters 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28. The program will showcase “Rock E. Feller,” the museum’s giant oyster model and oystering boats in the museum. Make a toy skipjack while supplies last. Make a toy skipjack boat while supplies last). For ages 5-10. Program included with museum admission.
Calvert Marine Museum will host Blizzards and Bones 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29. At the close of the Miocene Epoch, regional waters began to cool as the world entered a new age. Discover which animals adapted to these changes and which faced. Practice excavating a fossil while supplies last. For ages 5-10. Program included with museum admission.
Calvert Marine Museum will host Little Minnows 10:15 and 11:15 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 30. Stories and a take-away craft while supplies last. The theme is Animals in Winter – Migration. Sessions are 25-40 minutes. For ages 3 to 5 and their caregivers. Sign up at admission desk upon arrival.
Calvert Marine Museum will be open for members only and the museum store will be open 10 a.m to 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 31.
Calvert Marine Museum will host a Noon Year’s Eve Party for members only 10 a.m. to noon Friday, Dec. 31. Make a party mask, confetti popper, refreshments, dancing with Bubbles the otter and a confetti blast.
Calvert Marine Museum will be closed Saturday, Jan. 1, for New Year’s Day but will reopen 10 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 2.