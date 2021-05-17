Charles
The Historic McConchie One-School, which originally served African-American students exclusively, now serves as a living museum and is open for tours and periodically throughout the year to the public. The schoolhouse is located inside the Charles County Fairgrounds, 8440 Fairground Road in La Plata. Contact Edward Holland at 301-848-3476 or HistoricMcConchieSchool@gmail.com.
St. Mary’s
Historic St. Mary’s City will be offering digital membership cards beginning this spring. The cards will also include membership benefits and hours for the museum, giving each holder readily accessible information. Email Membership@DigsHistory.org or go to www.cuseum.com.
Historic Sotterley Plantation is offering self-guided tours that can be accessed from a mobile phone. The tours will be available on guided tours or the grounds tour. Reservations available. Guided tours will be held 10:30 and 11:30 a.m. and at 1, 2 and 3 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and every hour on the hour from noon to 3 p.m. on Sundays. Call 301-373-2280.
The Old Jail Museum, St. Clement’s Island Museum & Piney Point Lighthouse Museum are open daily to 5 p.m. Go to www.Museum.StMarysMD.com.
The Patuxent Naval Air Museum will host an exhibit by local multi-media artist Dan Ropp through Sunday, May 23. Come out and enjoy the work of this multi-media visual artist. Call 301-863-1900 or go to www.paxmuseum.org.
The Old Jail Museum will be open noon to 4 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 4, during First Fridays. The museum is located at 41625 Court House Drive in Leonardtown. Free admission. Go to www.facebook.com/OldJailMuseum.
Calvert
Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center is holding Artists in Action through Monday, May 31. Get a closer look at artists in action with new artists weekly and have the opportunity to observe and interact with the artists as they work. Works will be available for purchase in the front. The museum and arts center, which is located at 13470 Dowell Road in Dowell, is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday.
Jefferson Patterson Park & Museum is offering audio tours which are accessible by a cellphone. The tours are “Walking in Their Footsteps: A Patuxent Community” focuses on the museum’s Indian village, “A Culture Revisited” allows listeners to relive the experiences of the people of Maryland who worked on lands from Colonial times to present, and “1812 Remembered,” which highlights the effects of the War of 1812 on Southern Maryland.
Calvert Marine Museum will host toy boat building 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 22. Suggested donation is $2 per boat. For ages 5 and older.
Jefferson Patterson Park & Museum will host a guided hiking tour of the grounds 10 a.m. Saturday, May 22. Visitors can learn about the 9,000 years of history uncovered at the park. Space is limited and registration is required. The cost is $5. Go to jefpat.maryland.gov/pages/visit-park/trails.
Calvert Marine Museum will host cruises aboard the Dee of St. Mary’s 2:30 and 4:30 p.m. Sunday, May 23. The cost is $25, $15 for ages 5 to 12. No children under the age of 5. Seating is limited. Registration required by noon Friday, May 14. Go to www.calvertmarinemuseum.com/238/Dee-of-St-Marys-Cruises.
Calvert Marine Museum will host Little Minnows at 11:15 a.m. and 1:15 and 3:15 p.m. Thursday, May 27. This month’s theme is Hungry Caterpillar. Discover the museum through music, stories and activities. Sessions last 15-20 minutes. For ages 3 to 5 and their adult caregiver. Sign up at the admissions desk upon arrival.