Charles County
The Historic McConchie One-School, which originally served African-American students exclusively, now serves as a living museum and is open for tours and periodically throughout the year to the public. The schoolhouse is located inside the Charles County Fairgrounds, 8440 Fairground Road in La Plata. Contact Edward Holland at 301-848-3476 or HistoricMcConchieSchool@gmail.com.
The La Plata Train Museum will be open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on scheduled dates. The museum is located at 101 Kent Ave. in La Plata. For group tours, call Danielle Mandley at 301-934-8421.
St. Mary’s County
Conversations & A Cruise will take place Saturday, Aug. 14, from 9 to 10 a.m. Enjoy summer breezes on a fun, educational and family-friendly morning of cruising on the St. Clement’s Island Water Taxi during this series of themed cruises throughout the season. Facebook.com/SCIMuseum or 301-769-2222 for info and to sign up.
The Drayden African American Schoolhouse will be open one Saturday a month on Aug. 7, Sept. 4 and Oct. 2 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for tours. Learn more about this important part of St. Mary’s County educational history. For more, visit Facebook.com/DraydenSchool or call 301-994-1471. Admission is free.
St. Clement’s Island Museum will host Art Kids noon to 3 p.m. through August. Participants will learn various art forms from local artist Ellen Duke Wilson. Registration required. Call 301-769-2222 or go to www.Facebook.com/SCIMuseum.
Piney Point Lighthouse is holding a free Lego contest in honor of its 185th anniversary. Build a version of any lighthouse and bring it to the museum for display and contest judging. Go to Facebook.com/1836Light.
Historic St. Mary’s City will be offering digital membership cards beginning this spring. Members will receive an invitation via email to download and save their cards in a digital wallet app on their smartphone. The cards will also include membership benefits and hours for the museum, giving each holder readily accessible information. Email Membership@DigsHistory.org or go to www.cuseum.com.
Patuxent River Naval Air Museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. The flight simulator is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and other times by appointment. The museum is located at 22156 Three Notch Road in Lexington Park. Go to www.paxmuseum.org.
Historic Sotterley Plantation is offering self-guided tours that can be accessed from a mobile phone. The tours will be available on guided tours or the grounds tour. Reservations available. Guided tours will be held 10:30 and 11:30 a.m. and at 1, 2 and 3 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and at noon, 1, 2 and 3 p.m. Sundays. Call 301-373-2280.
The Old Jail Museum, St. Clement’s Island Museum & Piney Point Lighthouse Museum are open daily 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Go to www.Museum.StMarysMD.com.
The Old Jail Museum will be open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, July 30, during First Fridays. The museum is located at 41625 Court House Drive in Leonardtown. Free admission.
Calvert County
Bayside History Museum is open 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday through Sunday until Sunday, Oct 31, and from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday and Sunday through Saturday, April 30, 2022. The museum is located at 4025 Fourth Street in North Beach. If interested in being a volunteer, call 410-610-5970 or go to www.baysidehistorymuseum.org/index.htm.
Jefferson Patterson Park & Museum is offering audio tours which are accessible by a cellphone. The tours are “Walking in Their Footsteps: A Patuxent Community” focuses on the museum’s Indian village, “A Culture Revisited” allows listeners to relive the experiences of the people of Maryland who worked on lands from Colonial times to present, and “1812 Remembered,” which highlights the effects of the War of 1812 on Southern Maryland.
Jefferson Patterson Park and Museum is currently accepting registration for its summer camps. Camps being offered include Imagine If (July 26-30), Stewards (July 26-30) and Hands on History (Aug. 2-6). Call 410-586-8501 or go to https://jefpat.maryland.gov/.
Calvert Marine Museum will host Summertime Blues 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, July 23. Sail on the William B. Tennison for a hands-on blue crab educational experience that uses live blue crabs to illustrate their life cycle. For ages 8-12. Space is limited. The cost is $20, which includes one child and one adult.
Calvert Marine Museum is offering a 2-hour sail aboard the Dee of St. Mary’s at 2:30 and 4:30 p.m. Saturday, July 24. Guests will have an opportunity to help raise and lower the sail. Tickets are $25, $15 for ages 5 to 12, $35 for adults-only Friday evening cruises. Children under the age of 5 are not permitted. Go to www.calvertmarinemuseum.com.
Calvert Marine Museum will host toy boating building 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 24. For ages 5 and up. Suggested donation is $2. Space and number of boats are limited.
Calvert Marine Museum will host Little Minnows at 10:15 and 11:15 a.m. Thursday, July 29. The theme is Chesapeake Bay Clean-Up with Chessie. Stories and carryout craft. For ages 3-5. Sessions last 25-40 minutes. Sign up at registration desk.
Calvert Marine Museum is offering a 2-hour sail aboard the Dee of St. Mary’s at 2:30 and 4:30 p.m. Saturday, July 31. Guests will have an opportunity to help raise and lower the sail. Tickets are $25, $15 for ages 5 to 12, $35 for adults-only Friday evening cruises. Children under the age of 5 are not permitted. Go to www.calvertmarinemuseum.com.
The Calvert One-Room Schoolhouse will hold a free ice cream social 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11, at 3080 Broomes Island Road in Port Republic. Calvert Big Band will perform. Go to https://calvertoneroomschool.org/.