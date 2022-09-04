Here is what is happening at museums around Southern Maryland this week.
Charles
The Fairytale Museum is open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 2935 Festival Way in Waldorf. The museum has interactive exhibits, birthday celebrations, literacy programs and etiquette activities. Admission is $12, free for adults with paid child. Call 844-722-4642 or go to www.fairytalemuseum.org.
The La Plata Firehouse Museum is open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on selected dates. The museum is located at 3 Firehouse Alley in La Plata. For group visits, call Danielle Mandley at 301-934-8421 or historiclaplata@townoflaplata.org.
The Maryland Veteran’s Museum at Patriot’s Park is open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The museum is located at 1100 Crain Highway in Newburg. Go to www.mdvets.cc.
The La Plata Train Museum will be open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on scheduled dates. The museum is located at 101 Kent Ave. in La Plata. For group tours, call Danielle Mandley at 301-934-8421.
The Disabled American Veterans Chapter 36 is offering free assistance for claims support 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays at the Maryland Veteran’s Museum at Patriot’s Park, 11000 Crain Highway in Newburg. Appointments required. Call 202-531-0271.
The Historic McConchie One-School, which originally served African-American students exclusively, now serves as a living museum and is open for tours and periodically throughout the year to the public. The schoolhouse is located inside the Charles County Fairgrounds, 8440 Fairground Road in La Plata. Contact Edward Holland at 301-848-3476 or HistoricMcConchieSchool@gmail.com.
General William Smallwood’s Retreat House and Ground will be open on selected dates. The house is located inside Smallwood State Park, 2750 Sweden Point Road in Marbury. Call 301-743-3048 or 301-743-7613.
St. Mary’s
The St. Mary’s County Department of Recreation & Parks’ Museum Division reminds visitors that there is no admission for the Old Jail Museum and Drayden African American Schoolhouse. Free admission does not apply to water taxi fee at St. Clement’s Island Museum.
The Patuxent Naval Air Museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays at 22156 Three Notch Landing Road in Lexington Park. The museum has exhibits, aircraft and a flight simulator. Call 301-863-1900 or go to www.paxmuseum.com.
The Old Jail Museum, St. Clement’s Island Museum & Piney Point Lighthouse Museum will be open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily through October 31. The Old Jail Museum will also be open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on the first Friday of each month for Leonardtown’s First Fridays. Call 240- 925-3427 or go to Facebook.com/TheOldJailMuseumGo to www.Museums.StMarysMD.com.
St. Clement’s Island Museum and Piney Point Lighthouse Museum will host Second Saturdays Outdoor Adventures: Nature & Forest Play noon to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10. Explore nature and the outdoors through curiosity and play and encourages discovering nature through hands-on, tactile and “no right or wrong way to play” experiences. “Shore Combing: A Look at the Smaller Side of Life” for adults will be held 2 to 3:30 p.m. Included with museum admission. Go to www.Facebook.com/SCIMuseum.
Historic Sotterley will hold an airport farmer’s market 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, at 44200 Airport Road in California. Delicious and unique items made and grown locally. To see a vendor list, go to www.sotterley.org.
St. Clement’s Island Museum will hold a dinner and a cruise 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11. Cruise on the water taxi, dessert reception at St. Clement’s Island Museum and choice of three meals at Morris Point Restaurant. All meals include one nonalcoholic drink. The tour will include a presentation titled “Shipwrecks of the Chesapeake.” Tickets are $75, or two for $140. Call 301-769-2222 or go to www.Facebook.com/SCIMuseum.
St. Clements Island Museum will host a praise and worship concert featuring Joe Melendrez 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24. There will also be a keynote presentation. For middle school students. Tickets are $10, $5 in advance, free for parents or chaperones. Students must be accompanied by a parent or chaperone. Go to www.southernmarylandroots.com.
The Drayden African American Schoolhouse will hold a free open house Saturday, Oct. 1, in Drayden. Learn more about one of the nation’s best-preserved one-room African American schoolhouses and its history and importance to education in St. Mary’s County. Call 301-994-1471 or go to www.Facebook.com/DraydenSchool.
St. Clement’s Island Museum will hold a dinner and a cruise 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9. Cruise on the water taxi, dessert reception at St. Clement’s Island Museum and choice of three meals at Morris Point Restaurant. All meals include one nonalcoholic drink. The tour will include an environmental presentation. Tickets are $75, or two for $140. Call 301-769-2222 or go to www.Facebook.com/SCIMuseum.
Historic Sotterley will hold an airport farmer’s market 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9, at 44200 Airport Road in California. Delicious and unique items made and grown locally. To see a vendor list, go to www.sotterley.org.
Calvert
Jefferson Patterson Park & Museum will host MAC Lab Tours 1 to 2 p.m. Thursdays. See Maryland’s archaeological curation, conservation and research lab, which is home to more than 10 million archaeological artifacts from across the state. Drop-ins are welcome but registration is encouraged. Go to jefpat.maryland.gov.
The Chesapeake Beach Railway Museum is open 1 to 4 p.m. daily. The museum is located at 4155 Mears Ave. In Chesapeake Beach. Call 410-257-3892 or go to www.chesapeakebeachrailwaymuseum.com.
The Bayside History Museum is open 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday through Saturday through Oct. 31. The museum is located at 4025 Fourth St. in North Beach. Call 410-610-5970 or go to www.baysidehistorymuseum.org.
Calvert Marine Museum is offering public cruises aboard the Wm. B Tennison 2 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and 2 and 3:10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday through Sept. Limited space. Tickets are $7, $4 for ages 5 to 12 years, free for ages 4 and younger with paid adult. Registration required.
Calvert Marine Museum will host a Night at the Museum for Friends with Disabilities 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, at 14200 Solomons Island Road in Solomons. Meet the otter mascot, learn about fish, maritime history, activities, explore the lighthouse. Cruises aboard the Wm. B. Tennison will be available at 5 p.m., 5:45 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Registration is required for cruises and suggested for admission. Call 410-535-1600, Ext. 8204 or 8205 or to register for the event, go to https://webtrac.co.cal.md.us and search Activity #170773.
Calvert Marine museum will hold a fossil club meeting at 2 p.m. and public lecture 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11. More details on the lecture to come.
Calvert Marine Museum will hold a public sail aboard the Dee of St. Mary’s 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11. Guests will have an opportunity to help raise and lower the sail. Tickets are $35, $15 for ages 5 to 12. Ages 4 and younger are not permitted. Registration required.
Calvert Marine Museum will hold Little Minnows 10:15 and 11:15 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 15. Discover the museum through music, stories, activities and a takeaway craft. This month’s theme is squirrels. Sessions are 20 to 45 min utes. Sign up at the admissions desk. Free with museum admission. For ages 3 to 5 years wiuth an adult.
Calvert Marine Museum will hold an adults-only sunset sail aboard the Dee of St. Mary’s 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16. Guests will have an opportunity to help raise and lower the sail. Tickets are $45. Registration required.
Calvert Marine Museum will hold Little Minnows 10:15 and 11:15 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 22. Discover the museum through music, stories, activities and a takeaway craft. This month’s theme is squirrels. Sessions are 20 to 45 min utes. Sign up at the admissions desk. Free with museum admission. For ages 3 to 5 years wiuth an adult.
Calvert Marine Museum will hold Little Minnows 10:15 and 11:15 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 29. Discover the museum through music, stories, activities and a takeaway craft. This month’s theme is squirrels. Sessions are 20 to 45 min utes. Sign up at the admissions desk. Free with museum admission. For ages 3 to 5 years wiuth an adult.
Calvert Marine Museum will hold a public sail aboard the Dee of St. Mary’s 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17. Guests will have an opportunity to help raise and lower the sail. Tickets are $35, $15 for ages 5 to 12. Ages 4 and younger are not permitted. Registration required.
Calvert Marine Museum will hold Pirate Day 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17. Make a pirate flag, build a pirate boat, get a tattoo, sing songs and and walk the plank. Included with museum admission.
Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center will hold Artsfest 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, and Sunday, Sept. 18. Artist booths, performers, kid’s activities. Tickets are $12 at the gate, $10 online, free for ages 11 and younger. Go to www.annmariegarden.org
The Calvert County Historical Society will host a free concert by Riverside South Band 7 to 8:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, at 70 Church St. in Prince Frederick. Bring lawn chairs and coolers, and snacks will be available for purchase. Overflow parking available at Trinity United Methodist Church. The event is part of the Front Porch Summer Concert Series. Go to www.calverthistory.org.
Calvert Marine Museum will offer a 20% discount to members all day Tuesday, Sept. 20. Virtual sessions are also available.