Charles
The La Plata Train Museum will be open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on scheduled dates. The museum is located at 101 Kent Ave. in La Plata. For group tours, call Danielle Mandley at 301-934-8421.
The Maryland Veterans Museum will host a fundraiser for disadvantaged and homeless veterans 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, at 1100 Crain Highway in Newburg. Food, entertainment, food, raffles and more. Business owners should bring business cards for special raffle. The event is sponsored by the Charles County Commission for Veterans Affairs. The museum is open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The museum is located Go to www.mdvets.cc.
The Historic McConchie One-School, which originally served African-American students exclusively, now serves as a living museum and is open for tours and periodically throughout the year to the public. The schoolhouse is located inside the Charles County Fairgrounds, 8440 Fairground Road in La Plata. Contact Edward Holland at 301-848-3476 or HistoricMcConchieSchool@gmail.com.
General William Smallwood’s Retreat House and Ground will be open on selected dates. The house is located inside Smallwood State Park, 2750 Sweden Point Road in Marbury. Call 301-743-3048 or 301-743-7613.
St. Mary’s
The Old Jail Museum, St. Clement’s Island Museum & Piney Point Lighthouse Museum will be be open daily noon to 4 p.m. through March 24, 2022, and from noon to 7 p.m. on First Fridays. The museum will be closed Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Go to www.Museum.StMarysMD.com.
St. Clement’s Island Museum will hold an Appraiser Fair 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 22. Visit with expert appraisers as they determine the value of your prized possessions at St. Clement’s Island Museum. Go to Facebook.com/SCIMuseum.
Calvert
Calvert Marine Museum members save 20% on their purchases in the museum store Thursday, Jan. 20.
Calvert Marine Museum will hold its Little Minnows program 10:15 and 11:15 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 20. Discover the museum through stories, and a take-away craft, while supplies last. This month’s theme is lighthouses. For ages 3 to 5 years with an adult. Sessions are 25 to 40 minutes. Sign up at admission desk.
Calvert Marine Museum will hold its Little Minnows program 10:15 and 11:15 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 27. Discover the museum through stories, and a take-away craft, while supplies last. This month’s theme is lighthouses. For ages 3 to 5 years with an adult. Sessions are 25 to 40 minutes. Sign up at admission desk.
Calvert Marine Museum will host a performance by Diane Daly 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 28. Daly has spent her career exploring a world of music from the strictest classical solos to avant-garde cabaret. The concert is part of the museum’s 12th annual Maritime Performance Series. Doors open 6 p.m. Beer and wine will be available for purchase, Tickets are $25, $20 in advance. Go to bit.ly/MaritimeConcerts.
Calvert Marine Museum will host a performance by Chrysalis 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25. The band features Jody Marshall on hammered dulcimer and piano and Jim Queen on fiddle and guitar,. The concert is part of the museum’s 12th annual Maritime Performance Series. Doors open 6 p.m. Beer and wine will be available for purchase, Tickets are $25, $20 in advance. Go to bit.ly/MaritimeConcerts.
Calvert Marine Museum will host a performance by Claude Bourbon 7 p.m. Friday, March 25. The guitarist is known for his blues, Spanish, and Middle Eastern stylings. The concert is part of the museum’s 12th annual Maritime Performance Series. Doors open 6 p.m. Beer and wine will be available for purchase, Tickets are $25, $20 in advance. Go to bit.ly/MaritimeConcerts.
Calvert Marine Museum will host a performance by Bob Zentz 7 p.m. Friday, April 29. The singer/songwriter plays dozens of instruments and spans folk, traditional, Celtic and maritime music. The concert is part of the museum’s 12th annual Maritime Performance Series. Doors open 6 p.m. Beer and wine will be available for purchase, Tickets are $25, $20 in advance. Go to bit.ly/MaritimeConcerts.