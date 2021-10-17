Charles
The La Plata Train Museum will be open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on scheduled dates. The museum is located at 101 Kent Ave. in La Plata. For group tours, call Danielle Mandley at 301-934-8421.
The Maryland Veterans Museum is open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The museum is located at 1100 Crain Highway in Newburg. Go to www.mdvets.cc.
The Historic McConchie One-School, which originally served African-American students exclusively, now serves as a living museum and is open for tours and periodically throughout the year to the public. The schoolhouse is located inside the Charles County Fairgrounds, 8440 Fairground Road in La Plata. Contact Edward Holland at 301-848-3476 or HistoricMcConchieSchool@gmail.com.
St. Mary’s
The Old Jail Museum, St. Clement’s Island Museum & Piney Point Lighthouse Museum will operate on summer hours 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Sunday, Oct. 31. Go to www.Museum.StMarysMD.com for more info.
Trudy Taliaferro will host a two-part virtual webinar titled “The Color of My Country” 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27, and Thursday, Oct. 28, at Historic Sotterley. Taliaferro will discuss her tri-racial heritage in Maryland, Virginia, and Washington, D.C. using her family history, stories and photographs. The event is part of Historic Sotterley’s Common Ground event. Free, but registration is required. Go to www.sotterley.org.
Sotterley Plantation will host Fall Fun Fridays through Sundays through Oct. 31. There will be story time on Saturdays and wagon rides Saturdays and Sundays. There will also be a bale maze, pumpkin patch, pumpkin contest and house tours. Admission required, but get $1 off with your library card, free for members. Proceeds from pumpkin sales will go to Growing for Good. Go to www.sotterley.org.
St. Mary’s County Museums will hold A Ceremony of Equity & Justice: Benjamin Hance Memorial Marker Unveiling 4 p.m. Monday, Nov. 1, at the Old Jail Museum. Hance is the only documented lynching victim in St. Mary’s County. Go to www.Facebook.com/OldJailMuseum.
Bobby J. Smith II will host a virtual webinar titled “Food and Black Freedom: Reflections on Race, Resistance, and the Legacy of Food Justice” 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10. Smith will trace how the relationship between food, race, and power shape the social, political, and economic dynamics of the American Black Freedom Struggle and will examine the story of food during one of the most celebrated and hotly contested eras in American History — the Civil Rights Movement in the Mississippi Delta. The event is part of Historic Sotterley’s Common Ground event. Free, but registration is required. Go to www.sotterley.org.
Historic Sotterley will host NovenBEER noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13. Craft beers, live music, artisan vendors, lawn games and food and beverage will be available for purchase. VIP tickets are $30 in advance, $35 at the door, general admission is $20 in advance, $25 at the door, $10 for non-beer drinkers and designated drivers. Go to www.sotterley.org/event/novembeer/.
Calvert
Jefferson Patterson Park and Museum will hold a sunset hike 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28. Learn about life in early Maryland. Registration required. The cost is $5, $4 for members. Go to https://jefpat.maryland.gov.
Annmarie Sculpture Garden @ Arts Center will host Bad Art Night with pumpkin carving 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29. Pumpkin decorating and carving, cash bar, music and food truck. Homemade costumes encouraged. Tables and supplies limited. The cost is $20. Registration required. Email programs@annmariegarden.org.
Jefferson Patterson Park & Museum will host a discussion on Goldenrod 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30. The talk is part of the Mighty Marshes Community Days. Registration required. Go to www.jefpat.maryland.gov.
Jefferson Patterson Park and Museum will host a free American Indian Day 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6. Flint knapping, cooking, basket making, plant walk, exploration and canoe scraping. Go to https://jefpat.maryland.gov.
Jefferson Patterson Park and Museum will host a workshop on hide tanning 10 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 7. Learn how native Americans made buckskin and use native and modern tools. The cost is $125. Go to https://jefpat.maryland.gov.
Jefferson Patterson Park and Museum will host a workshop on hide tanning 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 13. Learn how native Americans made buckskin and use native and modern tools. The cost is $125. Go to https://jefpat.maryland.gov.
Jefferson Patterson Park & Museum will host a discussion on Iris 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13. The talk is part of the Mighty Marshes Community Days. Registration required. Go to www.jefpat.maryland.gov.
Jefferson Patterson Park and Museum will host a workshop on hide tanning 10 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 14. Learn how native Americans made buckskin and use native and modern tools. The cost is $125. Go to https://jefpat.maryland.gov.
Jefferson Patterson Park and Museum is looking for vendors for its Holiday Market, which will be held 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4. The market will feature craft vendors, food trucks, live music, a photo booth and wreath making and Carolina snowflake workshops. Contact 410-586-8501 or jef.pat@maryland.gov.
Jefferson Patterson Park and Museum will host a workshop on making a Carolina snowflake ornament 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 4. Create an ornament using flat reed or ash. The cost is $15. Go to https://jefpat.maryland.gov.
Annmarie Sculpture Garden @ Arts Center will host a wreath making workshop 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5. Learn how to create a wreath from an assortment of greens and fun decorative elements. Music, cash bar and treats. assorted treats. The cost is $45. Registration required. Email programs@annmariegarden.org.
Jefferson Patterson Park and Museum will host a workshop on Blacksmithing: S-Hooks 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 11. Learn the basics and make an S-hook. The cost is $30. Go to https://jefpat.maryland.gov.
Jefferson Patterson Park and Museum will host a workshop on Blacksmithing: Fire Poker 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 18. Turn bars of steel into creations. The cost is $35, $40 after Dec. 1. Go to https://jefpat.maryland.gov.