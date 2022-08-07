Here is what is happening at museums around Southern Maryland this week.
Charles
The Fairytale Museum is open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 2935 Festival Way in Waldorf. The museum has interactive exhibits, birthday celebrations, literacy programs and etiquette activities. Admission is $12, free for adults with paid child. Call 844-722-4642 or go to www.fairytalemuseum.org.
The La Plata Firehouse Museum is open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on selected dates. The museum is located at 3 Firehouse Alley in La Plata. For group visits, call Danielle Mandley at 301-934-8421 or historiclaplata@townoflaplata.org.
The Maryland Veteran’s Museum at Patriot’s Park is open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The museum is located at 1100 Crain Highway in Newburg. Go to www.mdvets.cc.
The La Plata Train Museum will be open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on scheduled dates. The museum is located at 101 Kent Ave. in La Plata. For group tours, call Danielle Mandley at 301-934-8421.
The Disabled American Veterans Chapter 36 is offering free assistance for claims support 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays at the Maryland Veteran’s Museum at Patriot’s Park, 11000 Crain Highway in Newburg. Appointments required. Call 202-531-0271.
The Historic McConchie One-School, which originally served African-American students exclusively, now serves as a living museum and is open for tours and periodically throughout the year to the public. The schoolhouse is located inside the Charles County Fairgrounds, 8440 Fairground Road in La Plata. Contact Edward Holland at 301-848-3476 or HistoricMcConchieSchool@gmail.com.
General William Smallwood’s Retreat House and Ground will be open on selected dates. The house is located inside Smallwood State Park, 2750 Sweden Point Road in Marbury. Call 301-743-3048 or 301-743-7613.
St. Mary’s
The St. Mary’s County Department of Recreation & Parks’ Museum Division is offering free admission for active members of the armed forces, as well as up to five family members through Sept. 5. Museums include St. Clement’s Island Museum and Piney Point Lighthouse Museum. There is no admission for the Old Jail Museum and Drayden African American Schoolhouse, but guests are encouraged to visit them. Free admission does not apply to water taxi fee at St. Clement’s Island Museum.
The Patuxent Naval Air Museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays at 22156 Three Notch Landing Road in Lexington Park. The museum has exhibits, aircraft and a flight simulator. Call 301-863-1900 or go to www.paxmuseum.com.
The Old Jail Museum, St. Clement’s Island Museum & Piney Point Lighthouse Museum will be open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily through October 31. The Old Jail Museum will also be open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on the first Friday of each month for Leonardtown’s First Fridays. Call 240- 925-3427 or go to Facebook.com/TheOldJailMuseumGo to www.Museums.StMarysMD.com.
St. Clement’s Island Museum will host Outdoor Adventures noon to 2 p.m, Saturday, Aug. 13. Explore nature and the outdoors through curiosity and play. For all ages. Registration required. Included with museum admission. Go to www.facebook.com/events/806378900355083/806378907021749/
Historic Sotterley will hold an airport farmer’s market 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14, at 44200 Airport Road in California. Delicious and unique items made and grown locally. To see a vendor list, go to www.sotterley.org.
Historic Sotterley is accepting submissions for its Day of Unity and Healing to celebrate and remember African American spirit and culture through Aug. 15. Winners will receive a cash prize and all submitted works will be on loan and displayed for a year at Sotterley and any libraries or galleries. Email Gwen Bankins at msgwen623@gmail.com.
Historic Sotterley will hold a Celebration and Remembrance of African American Spirit and Culture 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20. The event, which will remember those that perished on the transatlantic voyage aboard the Generous Jenny, will have gospel music, spoken word performances, living history and a special dedication to Agnes Kane Callum. Go to www.sotterley.com.
The Drayden African American Schoolhouse will hold a free open house Saturday, Sept. 3, in Drayden. Learn more about one of the nation’s best-preserved one-room African American schoolhouses and its history and importance to education in St. Mary’s County. Call 301-994-1471 or go to www.Facebook.com/DraydenSchool.
Historic Sotterley will hold an airport farmer’s market 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, at 44200 Airport Road in California. Delicious and unique items made and grown locally. To see a vendor list, go to www.sotterley.org.
Calvert
Jefferson Patterson Park & Museum will host MAC Lab Tours 1 to 2 p.m. Thursdays. See Maryland’s archaeological curation, conservation and research lab, which is home to more than 10 million archaeological artifacts from across the state. Drop-ins are welcome but registration is encouraged. Go to jefpat.maryland.gov.
The Chesapeake Beach Railway Museum is open 1 to 4 p.m. daily. The museum is located at 4155 Mears Ave. In Chesapeake Beach. Call 410-257-3892 or go to www.chesapeakebeachrailwaymuseum.com.
The Bayside History Museum is open 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday through Saturday through Oct. 31. The museum is located at 4025 Fourth St. in North Beach. Call 410-610-5970 or go to www.baysidehistorymuseum.org.
Calvert Marine Museum will offer public cruises aboard the Wm. B. Tennison 2 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays, and 2 and 3:10 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Aug. Tickets are $7, $4 for ages 5 to 12 years, free for ages 5 and young er with a paid adult. There will be no cruises on Aug. 20. Go to www.calvertmarinemuseum.com/237/Wm-B-Tennison-Cruises.
Calvert Marine Museum will hold Things That Bloom & Buzz by the Bay 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Aug. 16. Learn about plants and pollinators, explore the museum garden, plant seeds, go on a nature walk and stories. For ages 5 to 7. The cost is $10. Registration required. Go to www.calvertmarinemuseum.com/492/Mornings-at-the-Museum.
Calvert Marine Museum will hold a Fossil Adventure Day 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Aug. 17. Learn about and look for fossils at Cove Point Lighthouse, then receive help identifying finds. For ages 8 to 12. The cost is $10. Registration required. Go to www.calvertmarinemuseum.com/492/Mornings-at-the-Museum.
Calvert Marine Museum will hold Little Minnows 10:15 and 11:15 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 18. Stories and crafts. The theme is Life of a Pirate. For ages 3 to 5 years with an adult. Free with museum admission. Sign up at the admissions desk.
Calvert Marine Museum will hold Summertime Blues 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 19. Join an educator on the Wm B. Tennison for a hands-on blue crab educational experience. For ages 8 to 12 and children must be accompanied by an adult. The cost is $20 and includes one child and one chaperone. Registration required. Go to www.calvertmarinemuseum.com/492/Mornings-at-the-Museum.
Calvert Marine Museum will hold an adults-only cruise aboard the Dee of St. Mary’s 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19. Guests will have an opportunity to help raise and lower the sail. Bring your own alcohol. Tickets are $45.
Calvert Marine Museum members save 20% in the museum store Saturday, Aug. 20. Virtual shopping is available.
The Beach Boys, The Temptations and The Four Tops will play the Calvert Marine Museum 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20. Doors open 5 p.m. Tickets are $39-$79. Go to www.calvertmarinemuseum.com.
The Calvert County Historical Society will host a free concert by The 2 4 U Band 7 to 8:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21, at 70 Church St. in Prince Frederick. Bring lawn chairs and coolers, and snacks will be available for purchase. Overflow parking available at Trinity United Methodist Church. The event is part of the Front Porch Summer Concert Series. Go to www.calverthistory.org.
Calvert Marine Museum will hold Little Minnows 10:15 and 11:15 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 25. Stories and crafts. The theme is Life of a Pirate. For ages 3 to 5 years with an adult. Free with museum admission. Sign up at the admissions desk.
Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center will hold an adults-only Bad Art Night: What a Nightmare 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26. Create bad art based on the museum’s newest show, Strange Paradise: A Window into Surrealism. All materials supplied. Music, prizes and cash bar and snacks. No registration but must be 21 years of age. Tickets are $7. Go to www.annmariegarden.org.
Calvert Marine Museum will hold toy boat building 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27. First-come, first-served basis. For ages 5 and older. Museum admission required with a suggested donation of $2 per boat.
Calvert Marine Museum will hold a public sail aboard the Dee of St. Mary’s 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28. Guests will have an opportunity to help raise and lower the sail. Tickets are $35, $15 for ages 5 to 12. Ages 4 and younger are not permitted. Go to www.calvertmarinemuseum.com/238/Dee-of-St-Marys-Cruises.