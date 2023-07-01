Piney Point Lighthouse Museum will be offering a week of STEAM programming for children from July 18-21 at 44720 Lighthouse Road in Piney Point.
Children ages 7 to 10 will learn about outdoor science and exploration in the “Little Explorers” session, which runs 9 to 11:30 a.m. each day, while children ages 11 to 13 will be in the Growing Naturalists session, which runs 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. each day.
Each day will feature a different nature theme with fun crafts and activities and will also explore the museum’s grounds, which are part of the Potomac River ecosystem. Some of the topics that will be explored are native trees and birds, local insects and their habitats, fishing and crabbing, the unique boats that sailed our waters, the prehistoric creatures that lived in the area as well as get wet during water experiments.
“Because Piney Point has so many interesting things for kids to explore, we thought it would be great to continue to offer this fun, yet educational, multi-day STEAM program for children to take part in while off school for the summer,” St. Mary’s County Museum Division Museum Manager Karen Stone said in a news release. “With such a broad range of topics, they’re sure to find lots of fun things to do while enjoying the outdoors at the lighthouse.”
Each program is limited to 15 participants.
The cost is $50 per child per session for the 4-day program, $25 per each additional child. For families wishing to keep children and siblings in the same group, older children may participate in the younger group session.