Piney Point Lighthouse Museum will be offering a week of STEAM programming for children from July 18-21 at 44720 Lighthouse Road in Piney Point.

Children ages 7 to 10 will learn about outdoor science and exploration in the “Little Explorers” session, which runs 9 to 11:30 a.m. each day, while children ages 11 to 13 will be in the Growing Naturalists session, which runs 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. each day.

  

