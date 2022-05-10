The Calvert Marine Museum recently announced that after 25 years, its life-sized skeletal model of the extinct shark, Otodus megalodon, will receive new set of chompers. Over many years, paleontologists have made new discoveries that improve understanding of this extinct shark’s anatomy, including dental evidence that supports this historic transformation.
The new fossils are referred to as associated dentitions, which are sets of teeth that came from a single shark. These exceptionally rare discoveries allow paleontologists to more confidently reconstruct the tooth patterns exhibited by megalodon.
With this new information, the exhibit is being updated to reflect the most current fossil evidence to make the representation as scientifically accurate as possible.
When megalodon was first described, it was named Carcharodon megalodon and was suggested to be the immediate ancestor of the great white shark (Carcharodon carcharias).
Consequently, the museum’s skeletal model was created by scaling up the size of a great white shark but paleontologists now recognize that the two sharks are more distantly related, and likely last shared a common ancestor more than 65 million years ago.
The most complete set of megalodon teeth was found in the Four Corners phosphate mine in Florida where 95 teeth were recovered that all originated from one shark, which was estimated to be 40.7 feet long, closely matching the museum’s 37.5 foot model.
To improve the accuracy of the model, museum staff replaced the teeth with exact replicas of the associated teeth found in the Bone Valley region.
To make the changes, museum staff removed the jaws from the megalodon skeletal model and brought them to the paleontology prep lab, where visitors were able to watch the update to the exhibit.
In addition, new information panels have been placed in the exhibit hall that explain how scientific evidence is utilized to guide the exhibit design.
Cooler waters created super-sized Meg
According to a new study that appears in the international journal Historical Biology, the extinct Megalodon or megatooth shark grew to larger sizes in cooler environments than in warmer areas.
DePaul University professor Kenshu Shimada and coauthors looked through time and space at the body size patterns of Otodus megalodon, the fossil shark that lived nearly worldwide roughly 15 to 3.6 million years ago.
“Our findings suggest a previously unrecognized body size pattern for the fossil shark, notably following a geography-driven ecological pattern known as Bergmann’s rule,” Shimada said in a news release.
Introduced by German biologist Carl Bergmann in the 1800s, Bergmann’s rule is a broad generalization explaining that larger animals thrive in cooler climates because their size helps them retain heat more efficiently compared to animals with smaller bodies.
“Scientists constantly search for rules of life that help us predict natural patterns, and it seems that Bergmann's rule applied to Otodus megalodon," said co-author Victyor Perez, a paleontologist at the Calvert Marine Museum.
Otodus megalodon is commonly portrayed as a gigantic, monstrous shark in novels and films, such as the 2018 sci-fi thriller “The Meg.”
In reality, this species is only known from teeth and vertebrae in the fossil record, although it is generally accepted that the species grew to at least 50 feet and possibly as much as 65 feet.
The new study re-examined published records of geographic occurrences of Megalodon teeth along with their estimated total body lengths.
Some Megalodon sites were previously identified as possible nursery areas of the fossil shark because those sites yield smaller Megalodon teeth on average relative to other Megalodon localities. However, the new study found that the previously identified nursery areas for Megalodon are located near the equator, where water is warmer.
“It is still possible that megalodon could have utilized nursery areas to raise young sharks,” said co-author Harry Maisch, a faculty member at Bergen Community College and Fairleigh Dickinson University. “But our study shows that fossil localities consisting of smaller Megalodon teeth may instead be a product of individual sharks attaining smaller overall body sizes simply as a result of warmer water.”
“The main conclusion of this study is that not all geographically different Megalodon individuals grew to gigantic sizes equally,” Shimada said. “The common notion that the species reached 18 to 20 meters [in total length] should be applied primarily to populations that inhabited cooler environments.”
For more information or to read the study, go to www.tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.1080/08912963.2022.2032024.