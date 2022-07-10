Decades ago, Chesapeake Beach and North Beach were popular places to visit on the weekends and a pair of museums in the Twin Beach towns are showing how people visited and what they did while there.
The Chesapeake Beach Railway Museum pays homage to the Chesapeake Beach Railway, which operated from 1900 to 1935.
“There is more than railways in here and a lot of people think it’s just a train station in here,” museum administrative aide Correine Moore said. “[The railway] connected people, and people ended up staying and living here. The original dream was that it was going to be the Monte Carlo of the east.
The Bayside History Museum is filled with exhibits and artifacts of local recreation and history of the area.
“Growing up here I started to see everything change because people really wanted to come here to live,” said museum founder and president Grace Mary Brady, who opened the museum in 2004. “I was watching progress and I just wanted to save as much as I could of our history.”
The Bayside History Museum tells much of the community’s past in scouting, entertainment, recreation and former businesses and attractions.
Camp Roosevelt, which was active from 1914 to 1967, served as the first permanent Boy Scout camp in the country and consisted of a large mess hall, infirmary and several cabins. Visitors can see old badges, uniforms and what life was at the camp.
“They really have to check that out,” Brady said of the scouting exhibit, which she listed as one of her favorites.
There are also exhibits on plant and animal life, tobacco, the African American community, “A Day at the Beach” and the history of the North Beach Volunteer Fire Department.
The museum also houses photographs from the Great Derby Roller Coaster, which once jutted out over the Chesapeake Bay, vintage North Beach business signs, antique fishing equipment, reproduction carousel animals, a Ruckert dollhouse, a 15-million-year-old dolphin skull and a restored Young boat.
There are also Lego dioramas of historic events and places in Southern Maryland in which local school students can answer questions and receive extra AP credit.
Perhaps the titular item at the museum is a reproduction of a 1632 book by John Smith, based on his interactions with the Powhatan Indians. The original copy is kept elsewhere.
“What distinguishes us from others is that we’re a history museum all about local history,” Brady said of the Bayside History Museum. “We use our exhibits to afford people an opportunity to learn a little about local history every day.”
Built in 1899, the building that now houses the Chesapeake Railway Museum — which held a rededication ceremony June 28 — is on the National Register of Historic Places.
The museum houses exhibits, artifacts and photographs about the railway and the community and the Chesapeake Beach Amusement Park at the end of the line.
The railway was 28 miles in length and weaved its way from Seat Pleasant through Prince George’s and Anne Arundel counties and into Calvert.
“It was very dusty and dirty,” passenger Mildred Finlon recounts in a video at the museum. “It had plush seats and when you hit the plush seats the cinders would all fall out … and everybody was pretty dirty.”
The train also offered a personal touch to its passengers and customers.
“One time … right after we left Owings the train began to back up a little bit and I asked what was happening,” Finlon said. “And they said they had wanted to leave a quart of ice cream off and had forgotten, so they backed the train up about two miles.”
At the height of its popularity, 5,000 visitors a day would visit the Twin Beaches.
But financial woes and the increasing popularity of the automobile slowly phased out the railway and the run ended on April 15, 1935.
Among the highlights at the museum are old board games, a scale replica of the train, a reproduction of the station master’s room, vintage maps and one of the original railway cars.
“This is a true gem and a part of Calvert County’s rich history,” Moore said. “People refer to it as a treasure. Because of this train and this railway it helped develop this area. We have a history here that people find fascinating. People will come in and say, ‘I didn’t know that,’ or ‘my grandmother used to come here.’ So this is the place to come here to get that information and we have that to offer.”