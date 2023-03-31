Have you ever regretted having bitten something? The equivalent of fish-brain regret probably went through the mind of the prehistoric fish that bit squish.
In this instance, the squish was fresh crocodile poop that the fish mistook for a delectable meal, according to a published paper that included Calvert Marine Museum’s Department of Paleontology Stephen Godfrey.
The evidence of this poor-judgment encounter is preserved in a fossilized poop (also known as a coprolite) that includes the fish-tooth raking marks over its curved surface. An international team of paleontologists describes this saga in an open-access paper published recently in Ichnos. Remarkably, poop can fossilize, especially poop from carnivores like crocodiles because as they ingest their bony prey, the minerals in the bones of their prey predispose and improve the very slim chance that the carnivore’s poop will fossilize. From the diameter of the poop, it came from an extinct croc that was about 11 feet long.
The fossilized poop is a trace fossil. Trace fossils are the preserved evidence of the activity of a once-living organism. The fish bite marks are also trace fossils, so this is an exceedingly rare example of a trace fossil on a trace fossil, making it a composite trace fossil.
The sucker-punched fish that bit the squish was a gar that lived in a shallow marine environment about 16 million years ago in what is now the State of Virginia, U.S.A. Gars are ram feeders that hunt by slowly stalking their prey until their jaws are close to the prey, at which time, the gar very rapidly moves its head and snaps its jaws shut to grab its prey. What probably happened was that the settling poop attracted the attention of the gar, which it misidentified as prey. It maneuvered into striking distance and snapped, though the glancing bit was enough for the gar’s brain to register “inedible;” it did not eat any more of the croc poop. Following the bite, the poop settled to the ocean floor, was entombed by fine sediment and became fossilized, preserving the evidence of the bad day for the gar. Remarkably, there are organisms that eat poop regularly, a valuable habit that has been going on for hundreds of millions of years. It is not known what kind or kinds of animal or animals was nibbling the feces before it fossilized.