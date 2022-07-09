Deanna Dove will play the Calvert Historical Society’s Front Porch Series July 17.
Deanna Dove will perform a free concert from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 17, at the Calvert County Historical Society, 70 Church St. in Prince Frederick.
The North Beach resident, who is also known as Island Girl, will perform songs of the Chesapeake and Patuxent region.
The concert is part of the historical society’s Music on the Porch at Linden Series.
Other concerts in series include:
• The 2 4 U Band will play hits from the 1950s and 1960s 7 to 8:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21.
• Riverside South Band will perform bluegrass and country 7 to 8:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18.
Bring lawn chairs and coolers, and snacks will be available for purchase.
Overflow parking will be available at Trinity United Methodist Church, 90 Church. St. in Prince Frederick.
For more information, go to www.calverthistory.org.
