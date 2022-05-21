Kiersten Sierra-Leone Washington of Nanjemoy recently self-published her first book, “The Print Princess.”
Washington, 6, who is a model, voiceover actress and philanthropist, started dancing at the age of three and started modeling two years later and signed with with Generation Model Management, one of the top modeling agencies in New York City.
Her career took off in 2021 when she appeared on the cover of Katwalk Kids Fashion Magazine’s May issue.
Previously, she was booked for a Fall Carter’s & Oshkosh B’gosh campaign.
She also recently filmed a television show in Norfolk, Va. and in April she filmed a commercial for JVN hair.
Washington said she wants people to know “that they are just like me and with hard work anything is possible. I have a big heart and I enjoy helping people.”
The book can be bought at several locations, including https://store.bookbaby.com/book/the-print-princess.
How long have you been writing,
and how did you get started?
I’ve been writing a for a year. My mom is an author and she thought it would be great say for me to express my feeling during the pandemic.
What inspires you to write?
My own life inspired me to write my book.
Do you consider writing to be a career?
Acting is my true passion however now that I’ve published my first book I can see myself working on a second.
What is your writing process?
I use a narrative style and pre-write, draft and have my mom edit for me.
Who are some of your favorite
authors and why?
Maya Angelou, Grace Beyers and Vanessa Brantley-Newton. My mom reads to me almost every night, she read a lot of Maya Angelou’s poems which inspired me to incorporate poetry into my book. I enjoy reading books where storybook characters look just like me, Grace Beyers and Vanessa Brantley-Newton books represent just that. They inspired me made me understand how important representation is.
What are you working on now?
When I’m not traveling back and forth to New York for work I’m perfecting my acting and modeling skills and bouncing ideas off my mom for my next book project.
Please include a brief
description of your book
Kiersten loved to dance and perform. She learned from a young age that she thrived being in front of the camera. One day, she began to dream of being a runway model when her mom discovered a modeling contest and decided to enter Kiersten. After striking poses with her bright happy smile, they signed her on the spot. In this book, children will join Kiersten on a journey of becoming an internationally known superstar as she makes sure to always give back to others along the way.
Please include an excerpt
from the book
Kiersten loved dancing, she was twirling and leaping in the air at the young age of three, her parents quickly learned that in front of a camera is where she wanted to be. She performed magnificent home concerts for her family and friends too, And dressing up as princess was something that Kiersten always would do.