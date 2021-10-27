Pretty much the last thing Jai’Varn Hatton of Nanjemoy expected when he accompanied his sister to an orientation a few years back was to be offered the chance to do something he’d always dreamed of. But that’s exactly what happened.
Hatton was playing video games while waiting for his sister when Kids Industry Prep CEO and Director Shashi Yejide struck up a conversation with him.
“When I heard his voice I went, ‘Oh my God he would be great,’” said Yejide, who immediately thought of a fellow agent who was looking for a few voice-over actors. “His voice is really raspy and character-like and in my ears it’s more dramatic. He’s very expressive with his tone and that’s what perked my ears up.”
Since then, the 13-year-old has voiced several cartoon characters, including Casey, a recurring character in “The Casagrandes.” He is also a minor character in “The Loud House.”
“I like doing this and it’s something I’ve wanted to do for a while,” said Hatton, who attends Matthew Henson Middle School. “And I’m happy and proud of myself that I achieved my goal.”
“The Casagrandes” is an animated Nickelodeon Channel show that tells the ups and downs of an 11-year-old adjusting to her new life living under one roof with her multigenerational Mexican-American family.
“It’s kind of fun but it’s very busy,” Hatton’s mother, Anasia Hatton, said. “You need an open schedule for this.”
In some ways, the teenager is very much like his character, while in other ways, not so much.
According to his bio, “The Casagrandes” character Casey wears gray shorts, a pink T-shirt with red hoodie, black-and-white checked backward baseball cap and white high-tops with blue laces.
“Honestly, I would wear what he wears,” Hatton said.
The character Casey also enjoys riding his green bike (“Yes, in the rain especially,” Hatton said), skateboarding (“It’s something I couldn’t get into”) and eating hotdogs (“I like hotdogs a lot”) and garlic knots (“I don’t even know what they are”). He also keeps his baby teeth in a jar (“No, I keep mine under my pillow”).
In “Meal Ticket” (Season 2, Episode 4) viewers learned that Casey is of Cuban descent. In “Gossipy Girl” (Season 2, Episode 22) it was revealed that Casey was the Mystery Stinker after he stunk up the school bus after passing gas following a meal of meatloaf.
“You eat one piece of meatloaf and your life is over,” Casey says in the episode. “I’ll have to move towns, change my name. I’ve always liked the name, Julio.”
Hatton said he’s never done that in real life.
“That’s a lie,” his mother said, laughing in the background.
“Don’t listen to them,” Hatton insisted.
When he receives his script, Hatton will head to Shashi’s home down the street to record his lines. A screen will play the animation with a time stamp and after three beeps he will begin speaking.
“I have a certain tone when I speak like Casey that’s different than my regular voice,” he said. “But it’s not too different.”
And then there are the words that are just difficult to pronounce; for Hatton, those include “panini,” “chica” and “olé.”
While some actors will not watch themselves in the finished product, Hatton said he does in order to improve.
“It’s not weird [to hear myself],” he said. “It’s actually an adrenaline rush because I like to listen to my voice and see the animation to see how well it turned out.”
He said he didn’t particularly like his performance in one episode.
“I felt like I could have done a line better than what I did,” he admitted. “But I use that to improve.”
He said his favorite episode is “Strife Coach” (Season 2, Episode 22) because “I pretended I got to sleep and I’m a sleepy person. I like to sleep in.”
But he said he doesn’t let his unique job get to his head; in fact he said only a few friends know about his gig.
“I’m not the type to brag or go around and tell everyone,” he said. “I’m not that type of person. I like to keep to myself.”
Hatton has also done plenty of other jobs such as public service announcements and commercials, and he played the role of Max in 10 episodes of “Mighty Express.”
He is currently filming the movie “Responders,” which stars Cameron Arnett (“Star Trek: The Next Generation”) and Karen Boles (Dynasty” and “Sleepy Hollow”) and is scheduled to be released in 2022.
